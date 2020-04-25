Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Pacers’ Malcolm Brogdon announces he is 100 percent healthy

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Malcolm Brogdon tore his quadriceps muscle back in March, the question was would he be ready for the playoffs. Because that was back in the blissful days of ignorance when we thought the playoffs would start on schedule.

Now we don’t know when or if the playoffs will take place. What we do know from Brogdon himself is that he is healthy and ready to go.

With a healthy Brogdon and Victor Oladipowho was just starting to round into form when the shutdown happened — the Pacers become a difficult postseason out. If the league were to restart and jump straight to the playoffs (still an unknown), the Pacers would have a first-round series against Jimmy Butler and the Heat that would be interesting.

Brogdon, acquired from the Bucks in a sign-and-trade last summer, had to fill the role of ball handler and shot creator for the Pacers while Oladipo was out the first half of the season. He did that and kept his efficiency up enough, averaging 16.3 points and 7.1 assists a game, keeping the Pacers as a playoff team until they could get healthy.

 

Draymond Green: Steve Kerr wrote me four-page letter. I barely read it, threw it away, appreciated it

By Dan FeldmanApr 25, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Warriors coach Steve Kerr got caught on television last season appearing to say, “I’m so f—ing tired of Draymond’s s—.” Green said he was unbothered.

They had been through too much to have their relationship become undone by such a trivial incident.

Green on “All The Smoke:”

Me and Steve used to bump heads a whole lot at first. And it took us a while to realize we’re so similar in a lot of ways. We’ve both got the f—ing fiery passion. We’re both going to do whatever we got to do for the team but can lose it in a f—ing instant.

I was at a point where I’m like, yo, if he say one more thing to me, I’m about to f—ing lose it on him. He didn’t say nothing. I’m dying for him to say something.

He didn’t say a word. He wrote me a four-page letter, bro. To this day, I can’t tell you what the letter said. I read the first f—ing line, and it said, “Draymond, I wanted to write you this letter. I know things are rough right now, and we’re kind of bumping heads right now, and we’re at a standstill, and you’re frustrated, and it’s starting to boil over.” I closed the letter up and threw it away. I said, yo, he know me. He got me figured out, and he took his time to figure me out. I don’t need to see anything else. And we were in Philly. I’ll never forget.

I had the letter for a few days. I didn’t open it.

I opened the letter. I read the first line. I just threw it away. I can’t tell you what the rest of it said. But it was just cool, because I’m like, damn, he figured me out, and he knew I was ready to f—ing lose it. He didn’t say a f—ing word. F—ing chess move, bro. He f—ing wrote me a letter. I can’t argue with a letter.

Golden State was in Philadelphia on Jan. 30, 2016. Green even accurately described that game against the 76ers. He was “selfishly unselfish” in trying to get enough assists for a triple-double (on Kerr’s recommendation). So, it seems Green’s recollection there is accurate.

Nearly a month later, Green had his infamous blowup at Kerr in Oklahoma City. So, apparently this letter didn’t fix everything.

But it might have helped Green and Kerr get past the Oklahoma City incident.

Kerr is so great at the interpersonal aspects of coaching. A former player and intense competitor, Kerr commands respect from and relates to his players. But it goes beyond that. He has such an advanced understanding of his team’s emotional pulse.

That said, I doubt he thought his letter would work if he knew Green would read just a couple lines then pitch it. That’s wild! But I guess Green wanted only his dismay to be acknowledged, and that was enough.

Report: NBA to allow teams to open facilities for individual workouts

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young
Michael LeBrecht /NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 25, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More than a month ago, the NBA ordered the closing of team facilities for players and staff due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But with Georgia lifting some social-distancing restrictions, the NBA will also ease its rules.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Everything that can safely be open should be allowed to be open. That might not be much. Coronavirus remains a major problem.

But it’s important to keep that perspective. People – including NBA players – want to resume normal life. Unnecessary restrictions breed contempt and restlessness. That makes it more difficult to get people to follow the sensible rules.

If players can safely travel to and use a team facility, they should be allowed to do so. That will be at different points in different places.

NBA teams have the resources to keep players separated from each other, frequently disinfect, etc. Especially players who’ve been isolating for at least two weeks should be at minimal risk of carrying coronavirus.

 

Draymond Green: Warriors were going to play music (picked by me) throughout fan-less game

By Dan FeldmanApr 25, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA will probably resume games without fans present.

How will that look?

Before the league suspended its season, the Warriors planned to host a game without fans. So, they developed a format that could become the model.

Draymond Green on “All The Smoke:”

I actually got Shabazz – one of my homeboys DJ – to make a dope-ass playlist. A dope-ass hip hop playlist and then a dope-ass top-40 playlist – we’ve got to incorporate everybody into it – to play during the game. Because it was going to be like open gym. You’re out there hooping with tunes going.

They told me to get the playlist and submit it.

Green didn’t say who “they” were, but I presume the Warriors.

We know Green likes his music.

The internal politics of playlists could be fascinating. Which players get to pick? Does one leader get full control? Do players rotate? Who gets say and doesn’t? This could reveal plenty about team’s hierarchies.

Teams frequently play music during games already. But it’ll be something else without crowd noise. Will that translate well to television? Golden State apparently thought yes.

Happy birthday Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Here are some career highlights (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Five-time NBA champion.

Three-time Finals MVP.

Two-time NBA MVP.

A 15-time NBA All-Star. Eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Rookie of the Year. The only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team.

Tim Duncan’s resume can stand next to anyone who has ever played the game; he is the greatest power forward the NBA has ever seen. Yet nobody talks about him, in large part because Duncan doesn’t talk about himself. He does not care about promoting his brand. Duncan just wanted to play the game.

It’s happening again with the Hall of Fame. Duncan is in a class with the legend that is Kobe Bryant and the never-too-shy-to-talk Kevin Garnett — those two will grab the spotlight. Duncan will be fine with that. He’ll just keep doing what he always does.

So on his 44th birthday, it seemed a good time to spotlight one of the all-time greats and remind ourselves that he wasn’t flashy, he wasn’t a self-promoter, but he was as good a forward as this game has ever seen.