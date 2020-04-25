Happy birthday Hall of Famer Tim Duncan. Here are some career highlights (VIDEO)

A 15-time NBA All-Star. Eight-time NBA All-Defensive First Team member. Rookie of the Year. The only player in NBA history with 1,000 or more wins with one team.
Tim Duncan’s resume can stand next to anyone who has ever played the game; he is the greatest power forward the NBA has ever seen. Yet nobody talks about him, in large part because Duncan doesn’t talk about himself. He does not care about promoting his brand. Duncan just wanted to play the game.
It’s happening again with the Hall of Fame. Duncan is in a class with the legend that is Kobe Bryant and the never-too-shy-to-talk Kevin Garnett — those two will grab the spotlight. Duncan will be fine with that. He’ll just keep doing what he always does.
So on his 44th birthday, it seemed a good time to spotlight one of the all-time greats and remind ourselves that he wasn’t flashy, he wasn’t a self-promoter, but he was as good a forward as this game has ever seen.
Isiah Thomas: Today’s players like LeBron, Durant do not get enough credit
The 1960s Celtics led by Bill Russell is one of the greatest — and by far most dominant — teams in NBA history. The lineup is deep with Hall of Fame players who owned a generation of the game.
And any team in today’s NBA would blow them out.
It’s a simple truth: The players of today are bigger, stronger, and faster than they used to be. Today’s NFL linemen would destroy their 1960s counterparts, and that is true of every sport. Genetic evolution, improved diet and training techniques have led to superior athletes. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of generations gone by, but the players have evolved to a new level.
Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said we are forgetting that when talking about Michael Jordan.
Here is Thomas speaking to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports Radio about the modern player.
“I think this generation is not getting enough credit for what they’re doing because the athletes that are in this generation are so far superior than what was in my generation. Jordan was the best athlete that we had ever seen, from an athletic standpoint, there are like 10 or 11 guys in the NBA right now with Jordan’s athleticism. We didn’t have that back then. With what KD and LeBron are doing, if you put them back in the era of the ’80s, with their talent, their athleticism and their skill, who’s the GOAT?”
“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand,″ Kispert wrote. “”If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation.”
Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season and led the team with 78 three-pointers, while shooting 43.8 percent from long range.
Kispert is projected as a mid-second-round pick in this draft.
The Zags were 31-2 last season and are ranked first in some preseason polls.
Report: Scott Perry to remain Knicks GM, at least for now
Scott Perry is hard at work preparing the Knicks for the upcoming NBA draft — whenever it happens — and that comes with pressure because, again, the Knicks will have a high pick.
Prepping for the draft is what every NBA general manager is doing right now, but Perry’s role became a question when the Knicks hired Leon Rose as the new team president of basketball operations — Perry’s boss. A new POBO often wants his own guy as GM.
However, Perry’s long-term future as GM still is not guaranteed with his contract up June 30. The draft is scheduled for June 25 and could remain there if the NBA cancels its season in May.
Though Rose is considering keeping Perry, one NBA source told The Post, “The impression is Leon will do his due diligence.”
“The shutdown may have helped everyone — at least temporarily,” one NBA source connected to the Knicks said.
The Knicks have made one hire since rose took over, pulling Brock Aller out of Cleveland to become New York’s vice president of strategy. Aller is seen as a cap specialist, someone who can work with Perry or whomever ultimately is the GM.
Perry is well respected around the league and a guy with good connections. Maybe he is not Rose’s guy long term, but he deserves consideration.
Perry continues to grind through an unusual draft process, and it is expected by most around the league the draft itself will be pushed back until August or later as the NBA tries to salvage some part of the season. However, that’s not official yet and the June draft is not off the table, so teams are getting ready. Including the Knicks.
G-League players to vote Saturday on forming union
Among agents and players, there’s been optimism that the vote will render the union’s formation — which would allow the union to collectively bargain issues with the NBA and G League. The NBPA sent G League players a video of veteran player Andre Ingram describing the kinds of issues that a union could assist in collective bargaining with the NBA. Issues for G League players in the past have included housing, salary and travel.
The union would be separate from the NBPA and serve independently with its own constitution, bylaws and leadership structure.
Not everyone in the G-League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assigment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part.
But this is welcomed by nearly everyone involved (the NBA and G-League, included).
It’s always about the money and pay will be the biggest issue. Most players in the G-League earn a $35,000 salary, except for the guys tied to an NBA team (two-way contract) or a handful of elite high school players not going to college. Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G-League team — but players want to be paid more.
Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.
Expect the players to approve this by a wide margin.