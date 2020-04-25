Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert declares for NBA Draft, does not hire agent

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga basketball player Corey Kispert has entered his name in the NBA draft, but left open the possibility of returning for his senior season.

Kispert announced Thursday on Twitter that he doesn’t plan on hiring an agent, which would allow him to still play for the Bulldogs.

“It’s always been my dream to play in the NBA and going without an agent allows me to see where I stand,″ Kispert wrote. “”If the evaluations tell me I need to elevate my game further, I would be thrilled to return to Gonzaga and play for Zag Nation.”

Kispert was a finalist for the Julius Erving small forward of the year award. He averaged 13.9 points per game last season and led the team with 78 three-pointers, while shooting 43.8 percent from long range.

Kispert is projected as a mid-second-round pick in this draft.

The Zags were 31-2 last season and are ranked first in some preseason polls.

Isiah Thomas: Today’s players like LeBron, Durant do not get enough credit

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The 1960s Celtics led by Bill Russell is one of the greatest — and by far most dominant — teams in NBA history. The lineup is deep with Hall of Fame players who owned a generation of the game.

And any team in today’s NBA would blow them out.

It’s a simple truth: The players of today are bigger, stronger, and faster than they used to be. Today’s NFL linemen would destroy their 1960s counterparts, and that is true of every sport. Genetic evolution, improved diet and training techniques have led to superior athletes. It doesn’t diminish the accomplishments of generations gone by, but the players have evolved to a new level.

Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas said we are forgetting that when talking about Michael Jordan.

Here is Thomas speaking to Chris Broussard of Fox Sports Radio about the modern player.

“I think this generation is not getting enough credit for what they’re doing because the athletes that are in this generation are so far superior than what was in my generation. Jordan was the best athlete that we had ever seen, from an athletic standpoint, there are like 10 or 11 guys in the NBA right now with Jordan’s athleticism. We didn’t have that back then. With what KD and LeBron are doing, if you put them back in the era of the ’80s, with their talent, their athleticism and their skill, who’s the GOAT?”

Now for context, Thomas is the leader of the Bad Boy Pistons — Jordan’s biggest rival, and the two teams do not like each other to this day. Of course Thomas is going to try and take Jordan down a peg.

That also doesn’t mean he’s wrong. The overall level of athleticism and conditioning in the NBA his higher now than it was a couple of decades ago. As a whole, the players today are better.

All of that can be true and Jordan can still be the GOAT.

Report: Scott Perry to remain Knicks GM, at least for now

Matteo Marchi/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Scott Perry is hard at work preparing the Knicks for the upcoming NBA Draft — whenever it happens — and that comes with pressure because, again, the Knicks will have a high pick.

Prepping for the draft is what every NBA general manager is doing right now, but Perry’s role became a question when the Knicks hired Leon Rose as the new team president of basketball operations — Perry’s boss. A new POBO often wants his own guy as GM.

However, for now, Perry is safe as he is evaluated, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

However, Perry’s long-term future as GM still is not guaranteed with his contract up June 30. The draft is scheduled for June 25 and could remain there if the NBA cancels its season in May.

Though Rose is considering keeping Perry, one NBA source told The Post, “The impression is Leon will do his due diligence.”

“The shutdown may have helped everyone — at least temporarily,” one NBA source connected to the Knicks said.

The Knicks have made one hire since rose took over, pulling Brock Aller out of Cleveland to become New York’s vice president of strategy. Aller is seen as a cap specialist, someone who can work with Perry or whomever ultimately is the GM.

Perry is well respected around the league and a guy with good connections. Maybe he is not Rose’s guy long term, but he deserves consideration.

Perry continues to grind through an unusual draft process, and it is expected by most around the league the draft itself will be pushed back until August or later as the NBA tries to salvage some part of the season. However, that’s not official yet and the June draft is not off the table, so teams are getting ready. Including the Knicks.

G-League players to vote today (Saturday) on forming union

David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 7:02 AM EDT
Leave a comment

G-League players will vote Saturday whether to form a union.

The NBA players union — which has supported the idea — helped organize the vote and explain to players what this means. Today the players will vote and it’s expected they will support unionizing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Among agents and players, there’s been optimism that the vote will render the union’s formation — which would allow the union to collectively bargain issues with the NBA and G League. The NBPA sent G League players a video of veteran player Andre Ingram describing the kinds of issues that a union could assist in collective bargaining with the NBA. Issues for G League players in the past have included housing, salary and travel.

The union would be separate from the NBPA and serve independently with its own constitution, bylaws and leadership structure.

Not everyone in the G-League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assigment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part.

But this is welcomed by nearly everyone involved (the NBA and G-League, included).

It’s always about the money and pay will be the biggest issue. Most players in the G-League earn a $35,000 salary, except for the guys tied to an NBA team (two-way contract) or a handful of elite high school players not going to college. Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G-League team — but players want to be paid more.

Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.

Expect the players to approve this by a wide margin.

Linsanity returns to Madison Square Garden (Network) next week

Getty Images
Associated PressApr 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Linsanity is finally getting another run on MSG Network.

In search of content with no games because of the coronavirus, the network is turning to Jeremy Lin’s memorable NBA breakthrough, which was once ratings gold.

The network said Friday it will dedicate a week of programming to the 2012 stretch when Lin got his chance with the New York Knicks and took the league by storm, looking back at a feel-good story during a difficult time in the city.

Undrafted out of Harvard, the NBA’s first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese decent outplayed Kobe Bryant in one game, dominated the defending champion Dallas Mavericks in another and created a buzz that the late Commissioner David Stern said was unlike any he had seen for one player in such a short time.

It was one of the biggest highlights of the last two decades for the Knicks, but it has been largely ignored by them. Lin left as a free agent after that season and has received little acknowledgment from the team or the station since.

His decision to sign an offer sheet that July with the Houston Rockets that was structured in a way that was difficult for the Knicks to match may have angered MSG chairman James Dolan. So while the Lin-led victory over Bryant’s Lakers has been replayed recently on NBA TV, his achievements haven’t been aired again on MSG Network.

This will be the first time his dazzling stretch can be seen again in its entirety.

It begins Monday with the Knicks’ victory over the Nets on Feb. 4, when the then little-known point guard came off the bench and scored 25 points. That is followed by a victory two nights later over the Utah Jazz, when Lin made his first start and scored 28 points.

He went on to become the first player with at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first five starts since the Elias Sports Bureau began charting starts in 1970.

On Wednesday, MSG will televise the Feb. 14 victory over Toronto, when Lin beat the buzzer with a tiebreaking 3-pointer. The nationally televised victory over Bryant and the Lakers will air Thursday, and Lin’s 26-point performance against the Mavericks follows on Friday.

Lin hurt his knee that March and required season-ending surgery. He signed the deal with the Rockets after the season that the Knicks refused to match. Lin now plays professionally in China.