G-League players to vote today (Saturday) on forming union

G-League players will vote Saturday whether to form a union.
The NBA players union — which has supported the idea — helped organize the vote and explain to players what this means. Today the players will vote and it’s expected they will support unionizing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Among agents and players, there’s been optimism that the vote will render the union’s formation — which would allow the union to collectively bargain issues with the NBA and G League. The NBPA sent G League players a video of veteran player Andre Ingram describing the kinds of issues that a union could assist in collective bargaining with the NBA. Issues for G League players in the past have included housing, salary and travel.
The union would be separate from the NBPA and serve independently with its own constitution, bylaws and leadership structure.
Not everyone in the G-League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assigment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part.
But this is welcomed by nearly everyone involved (the NBA and G-League, included).
It’s always about the money and pay will be the biggest issue. Most players in the G-League earn a $35,000 salary, except for the guys tied to an NBA team (two-way contract) or a handful of elite high school players not going to college. Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G-League team — but players want to be paid more.
Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.
Expect the players to approve this by a wide margin.