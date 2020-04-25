David Becker/NBAE via Getty Images

G-League players to vote today (Saturday) on forming union

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 7:02 AM EDT
G-League players will vote Saturday whether to form a union.

The NBA players union — which has supported the idea — helped organize the vote and explain to players what this means. Today the players will vote and it’s expected they will support unionizing, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Among agents and players, there’s been optimism that the vote will render the union’s formation — which would allow the union to collectively bargain issues with the NBA and G League. The NBPA sent G League players a video of veteran player Andre Ingram describing the kinds of issues that a union could assist in collective bargaining with the NBA. Issues for G League players in the past have included housing, salary and travel.

The union would be separate from the NBPA and serve independently with its own constitution, bylaws and leadership structure.

Not everyone in the G-League would be part of the new union, players with an NBA contract down on assigment or two-way players — covered by the NBA players union — would not be part.

But this is welcomed by nearly everyone involved (the NBA and G-League, included).

It’s always about the money and pay will be the biggest issue. Most players in the G-League earn a $35,000 salary, except for the guys tied to an NBA team (two-way contract) or a handful of elite high school players not going to college. Some players make extra cash through an Exhibit 10 contract with a team — meaning they go to training camp with a team, then get a bonus ($50,000 or so) if they sign with that team’s G-League team — but players want to be paid more.

Other issues would include freedom of player movement, work benefits, and giving the players a voice in other matters like discipline issues.

Expect the players to approve this by a wide margin.

Report: Scott Perry to remain Knicks GM, at least for now

By Kurt HelinApr 25, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Scott Perry is hard at work preparing the Knicks for the upcoming NBA Draft — whenever it happens — and that comes with pressure because, again, the Knicks will have a high pick.

Prepping for the draft is what every NBA general manager is doing right now, but Perry’s role became a question when the Knicks hired Leon Rose as the new team president of basketball operations — Perry’s boss. A new POBO often wants his own guy as GM.

However, for now, Perry is safe as he is evaluated, reports Marc Berman at the New York Post.

However, Perry’s long-term future as GM still is not guaranteed with his contract up June 30. The draft is scheduled for June 25 and could remain there if the NBA cancels its season in May.

Though Rose is considering keeping Perry, one NBA source told The Post, “The impression is Leon will do his due diligence.”

“The shutdown may have helped everyone — at least temporarily,” one NBA source connected to the Knicks said.

The Knicks have made one hire since rose took over, pulling Brock Aller out of Cleveland to become New York’s vice president of strategy. Aller is seen as a cap specialist, someone who can work with Perry or whomever ultimately is the GM.

Perry is well respected around the league and a guy with good connections. Maybe he is not Rose’s guy long term, but he deserves consideration.

Perry continues to grind through an unusual draft process, and it is expected by most around the league the draft itself will be pushed back until August or later as the NBA tries to salvage some part of the season. However, that’s not official yet and the June draft is not off the table, so teams are getting ready. Including the Knicks.

Linsanity returns to Madison Square Garden (Network) next week

Associated PressApr 24, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — Linsanity is finally getting another run on MSG Network.

In search of content with no games because of the coronavirus, the network is turning to Jeremy Lin’s memorable NBA breakthrough, which was once ratings gold.

The network said Friday it will dedicate a week of programming to the 2012 stretch when Lin got his chance with the New York Knicks and took the league by storm, looking back at a feel-good story during a difficult time in the city.

Undrafted out of Harvard, the NBA’s first American-born player of Chinese or Taiwanese decent outplayed Kobe Bryant in one game, dominated the defending champion Dallas Mavericks in another and created a buzz that the late Commissioner David Stern said was unlike any he had seen for one player in such a short time.

It was one of the biggest highlights of the last two decades for the Knicks, but it has been largely ignored by them. Lin left as a free agent after that season and has received little acknowledgment from the team or the station since.

His decision to sign an offer sheet that July with the Houston Rockets that was structured in a way that was difficult for the Knicks to match may have angered MSG chairman James Dolan. So while the Lin-led victory over Bryant’s Lakers has been replayed recently on NBA TV, his achievements haven’t been aired again on MSG Network.

This will be the first time his dazzling stretch can be seen again in its entirety.

It begins Monday with the Knicks’ victory over the Nets on Feb. 4, when the then little-known point guard came off the bench and scored 25 points. That is followed by a victory two nights later over the Utah Jazz, when Lin made his first start and scored 28 points.

He went on to become the first player with at least 20 points and seven assists in each of his first five starts since the Elias Sports Bureau began charting starts in 1970.

On Wednesday, MSG will televise the Feb. 14 victory over Toronto, when Lin beat the buzzer with a tiebreaking 3-pointer. The nationally televised victory over Bryant and the Lakers will air Thursday, and Lin’s 26-point performance against the Mavericks follows on Friday.

Lin hurt his knee that March and required season-ending surgery. He signed the deal with the Rockets after the season that the Knicks refused to match. Lin now plays professionally in China.

Potential late first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski enters NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinApr 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Aleksej Pokusevski would be a pick about potential. The Serbian native played last season for Olympiacos’ B team in the Greek second division (although he did get a call up to the main, powerhouse squad, he just rarely played).

Pokusevski wants to continue his development in the NBA — he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Pokusevski is 6’11”, can handle the ball and play like a point forward, has shooting range, and has yet to turn 19. There is a lot of potential here, but he’s also a project a long way from competing at an NBA level.

This could well be a draft-and-stash player, with Olympiacos playing and developing him for a few years until he is ready to come across the see. That’s far more likely than him signing a rookie contract and starting the clock for whichever team drafts him.

Oakland Athletics offered Michael Jordan major-league baseball contract

By Dan FeldmanApr 24, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan has loved baseball since childhood.

Most famously, he retired from the Bulls in 1993 to play professional baseball. In 1994, he joined the Birmingham Barons – the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, who were owned by Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Then-Oakland Athletics general manager Sandy Alderson on Baseball Tonight, via Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago:

“When I heard that was happening, or about to happen, I called his agent right away and said, ‘Hey look, I understand he may be going to Double-A. I don’t even know who the 25th man is on our major league team right now, I will sign him and put him on the major league roster. He’ll be part of our 25-man team. Tomorrow.'”

“It wasn’t about, ‘We’ve got a spot for him, he’s got a particular skill,'” Alderson told Olney. “That wasn’t the idea. The idea was, ‘We’ve got Michael Jordan on our team’ and the interest that would have generated.”

Jordan’s agent, David Falk, via Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com:

“I was excited about [the offer], and Michael was very appreciative,” Falk said. “But he wanted to do the baseball thing from the ground up. He didn’t feel he deserved a spot on the Major League roster and didn’t feel he was ready. He didn’t want to be a Herb Washington type who would just steal bases and be a part-time outfielder.”

“Michael’s an amazingly loyal guy,” Falk said. “If not for his relationship with the White Sox, [the A’s offer] might have been something he might have done.”

Considering how long it’d been since he played baseball, Jordan was actually relatively good for Birmingham. Maybe – probably not, but maybe – he actually could have worked himself into a legitimate major-league player. Or at least more legitimate.

Instead, Jordan returned to the Bulls and continued a dynasty.

Who knows how that would have gone if Jordan began his baseball career in the majors? Maybe he would’ve played longer. Maybe, with even more attention on him, he would have burned out on professional sports entirely. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he would’ve spent more time with the Bulls – only less or the same amount.

Also, what a brutal line from Alderson: “I don’t even know who the 25th man is on our major league team right now.” That’s worse than what Jordan used to tell Scott Burrell.