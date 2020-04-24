Another time, he was approached by U.S. Senate hopeful Harvey Gantt, a black politician who was running against Jesse Helms in North Carolina, Jordan’s home state. Gantt had hoped that Jordan’s name would help him defeat Helms, widely regarded as a virulent racist. But Jordan declined. He wasn’t into politics, he explained, didn’t really know the issues. And, as he later told a friend, “Republicans buy shoes, too.”
A year ago even, Michael was still under siege about this, which – as a I told them – was complete bulls—. It was misrepresentation, and it was partially my fault, because I wrote it. And I felt badly over the years.
With Michael, you would sit and talk with him for hours before games. He loved it.
He liked to give and take with the media, teammates, the ribbing back and forth, which you see in some of the documentary. He loved that stuff, and that really got him ready for the game more than going out in the layup line or shooting.
So, we’d be talking. And he’d love to be challenged about stuff.
I’m talking about that race. And I bring it up. I say, “Hey, you’ve got the race in your state. The mayor of Charlotte is running.”
And so I could tell he’s kind of getting tired of this and doesn’t want to engage in this, because he knows in the back of his mind that the league doesn’t want this. “Don’t get us involved in this stuff.”
And the other thing with Michael was why he enjoyed the conversation, because it was like an athletic contest. If you got the last word, you won. And he was always about winning stuff.
And so we’re going on. And he says this at the end. “Hey, Republicans buy sneakers, too.” And it sort of stops me in my tracks. It was funny, and it sort of ends the conversation.
And so I mentioned it in one of my books about it, and I probably mentioned it in the sense of whatever the race was at the time and probably didn’t emphasize enough what a quip it was, really, to who Michael was and his identity.
For years, I’ve been trying to explain, no, it was like a joke. It was a quip.
Smith didn’t explain why he attributed the quote – joke or not – as told to a friend.
Regardless, it’s clear why the quote resonated.
Jordan was apolitical. Jordan was concerned with his mass-marketing appeal.
Maybe Jordan wasn’t as sinisterly calculating as some believe (though he could be callous). But even as a joke, the quote fits a true image of Jordan.
Kobe Bryant’s film crew had ‘unprecedented’ access to Lakers during his final season
Bryant’s camera crew, several Lakers staffers from that season said, had unparalleled access in locker rooms both at home and on the road, in the training room, throughout the team’s practice facility and even on the team’s charter plane.
“They had unprecedented and, by far, greater access than anyone else ever,” said John Black, who led the Lakers’ public relations department for 27 years, last serving as vice president. “We certainly allowed them to do everything we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes, with a wink and look-the-other-way, allowed them even more.”
Would a documentary on Bryant’s last season be interesting? Probably. Bryant was a great player with a large and loyal following, and backstage access of any NBA team can be fascinating.
But Bryant was mostly washed up (save for his magical sendoff) and the Lakers were lousy. This isn’t chronicling the Kobe-Shaq years or even Bryant’s second title-winning stage.
The Bulls – with Jordan and fellow Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson – were still chasing a championship in 1997-98. There was far more drama in that season. There is no comparison on the stakes.
John Salley won two championships with the Bad Boys Pistons (whom Michael Jordan still loathes). Salley then joined Jordan’s Bulls and won another championship. Finally, Salley won a title with the Lakers featuring Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant (who emulated Jordan).
Salley was at the center of so much.
Especially at the Kentucky Derby.
Salley told the story of being at Churchill Downs with Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker and Julius Erving then seeing Jordan and Bryant.
Off to the right is Charles Oakley, who, if you don’t know, is Michael’s security guard forever and didn’t like me.
So, I look at Michael, and I said, “Wait, at 27 years old” – whatever, 27 – I put my hand on Michael’s shoulder, and I go, “At 27 years old, young boy would have given you the business.”
And out of the blue, Charles Oakley comes and punches me in the stomach. But I mean the way he wanted to hit Dolan. Not the way he was pushing the security guard. He unleashed on me, Dan. And I saw it at the last second and tightened up a little bit. He knocked all the air out of me.
And Dave Chappelle said, “This is the only time I wish I still had my show. This is a scene.”
And Michael is like, “No, come on Charles. You know Sal is crazy. He’s just joking. He’s just joking.”
He’s like, “I don’t like when he talks that stuff to you.” He’s been wanting to hit me since the 80s. But, man, he hit me with everything he could.
I had a suit on, too. And I wasn’t going to stand back up and fight him. I’m a karate man. I bruise on the inside.
What a story!
Draymond Green: Kevin Durant’s discontent with Warriors stems from LeBron praise, not our incident
Which, to Green, means too much stock is put into his infamous blowup at Durant nearly a year-and-a-half later. (You’re a b—, and you know you’re a b—. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.) Durant said the incident contributed to him leaving Golden State for the Nets last summer.
Green gave his fascinating perspective on “All The Smoke” (video warning: profanity).
Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, forming a rare MVP tandem with Stephen Curry. Initially, each superstar overly deferred to the other, throwing off Golden State’s rhythm. Durant told Curry to take the lead, and the Warriors surged. In Golden State’s victory over LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, Durant asserted himself and won Finals MVP.
Green:
Kevin is happy as hell, not complaining about nothing, just enjoy playing good basketball.
You turn on the TV the next day, and the f—ing headline is “LeBron James still the best player in the world, question mark.” You’ve got Stephen A. You’ve got all these people debating it. And everybody still said LeBron James is the best player in the world. That’s when I kind of felt like it took a turn. And then we came back 2017-2018 season, and Kevin just wasn’t as happy.
It wasn’t a problem in 2017. But now in 2018, it’s always an issue. And so that was a challenge, just trying to figure out, how is Kevin going to react to certain s— that would happen with the team or that Steve Kerr would do. Steve Kerr would call a play for him, and he’d be like, “I don’t f—ing want you to call a play. I want you to f—ing make them play the right way.” And it’s like, yo, what are you talking about? You you say you need the ball, and you want the ball. But then when I call the play for you. It ain’t that. So what is it? It’s obviously a much bigger problem than just you getting the ball.
I’m talking to Bob Myers. I’m like, “Yo, I don’t think Kevin coming back here.” And, you know, Kevin has said to me once before like, “They keep this bulls— up, I’ll get out of here.” And me and K was real close. So, I’m always in between everybody talking him off the ledge, f—ing telling Steph like, “Yo, we need to get K a touch.”
Remember David West’s cryptic comments about about how much Golden State went through internally en route to the 2018 championship? Green said it referred to this drama with Durant (not just a meningitis scare).
Green even thought Durant might leave during the 2018 offseason. But Green believes the lure of a three-peat brought Durant back. Green later said he wanted Durant to declare his plan – leave or stay in 2019 – before the season.
Green:
His heart wasn’t here no more. He was kind of one foot in and one foot out from the very beginning of the season.
But the one thing about Kevin is he loves the game of basketball. And he’s going to give it 100 percent every f—ing time he step on the floor. I don’t give a f— if it’s a game, if it’s a workout.
If you watch this dude work out, every rep he do, it’s f—ing game speed.
To watch him f—ing work out is like mesmerizing. Like the f—ing heart.
To go every rep game speed in a f—ing workout, it’s just not realistic. It’s not realistic. But he does.
The one thing you could always depend on is, no matter what, once he stepped on the court he’s going bust his ass, because that’s just who he is, that he worked his ass off.
But it was kind of always commotion all year. And so beginning of the year, I told Bob and Steve, I’m like, “Yo, I’m struggling with Kevin right now. He kind of not here. I need some help. I’m trying, and it’s frustrating. I need some help.” And everybody’s like, “Yeah, OK. We understand. We get it. Alright, cool.” But nobody did s—. And so I’m kind of stuck in this position.
Was Durant fully committed to the Warriors last season? Probably not.
But, as Green said, that didn’t affect Durant’s effort level. Durant played hard and played well. He even rushed back from injury – and suffered a ruptured Achilles – to help Golden State in the NBA Finals.
The issues came primarily with team chemistry. Especially in hindsight, Myers and Kerr should have heeded Green’s plea for help. But Green is the Warriors’ emotional leader. He embraces that responsibility.
And he made the situation even worse.
Green berated Durant before overtime of a game against the Clippers in November 2018. At the end of the fourth quarter, Green grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled up court and then committed a turnover. Durant said he was stunned Green didn’t pass to him.
Green:
When I get the rebound, what do I do? I get the rebound. I push the ball. I find one of them. So, I get the rebound. I take off. He clapped loudest s—. I’m like, “Yo, come on.” I’m taking off. I’m going. I start to cross over and go across court. And in my mind, I’m already thinking like, “Oh, he trailing. I’m about to cross over and take this guy standing here, and I’m going to just flip it back. He going to step into a 3. He step into a 3, it’s game over, and we out of here.
He stood back there clapping and kind of moseying up. So, when I go across, I’m waiting to flip. He kind of not there, and I turned it over.
It’s amazing how both big and small this argument was.
Durant wanted the ball in the backcourt. Green wanted to pass it to Durant in the frontcourt. That’s such a tiny dispute! It’s the type of thing to discuss briefly and get on the same page the next time. Green is a willing passer, and Durant is a lethal scorer. Both know their roles. It’s an issue of only when to throw the pass.
But it was also so much more. Durant’s looming free agency was always going to cause tension. It was unavoidable. The question was whether the Warriors could properly manage it. This incident revealed a clear no.
Afterward, Green met with Myers and Kerr.
Green:
They’re pretty much telling me, “You were wrong. You apologize.” And my thing for them was, “I told y’all this. So, yeah, it boiled over. But this shouldn’t be no surprise to nobody. I told y’all what it was, and nobody did nothing. I told y’all this was coming.” And so when that happened, they kept telling me like, “Yo, you need to apologize.” And I’m like, “I’m not f—ing apologizing. He one foot in and one foot out. I meant what I said. I’m not f—ing apologizing for something I meant to say. I’m not apologizing.”
After an hour and 45 minutes, they’re like, “You go home. You meet us in the morning. You sleep on it, and maybe you feel different.”
And we meet and they’re like, “So are you going to apologize?” I’m like, “I’m not apologizing!”
Myers told Green he’d be suspended one game.
Green:
I started laughing. And he’s like, “Well, that’s not the response I expected you to have.” I’m like, “Well, I feel like you’re suspending me to try to save Kevin, to try to make him feel good. Because that’s bulls—. I never seen no player get suspended for arguing with another player. So, you’re really trying to save him. It is funny to me.”
You ain’t leave because of me. You’re f—ing Kevin Durant. You wanted to be here? I would have been out if I was the issue. I would have been long gone. And guess who would’ve understood that? I understand that. I understand the business of basketball. I understand how this s— works. If Kevin Durant wants to be somewhere and he don’t want me here, I’m out.
He was one foot in and one foot out. And he left because he wanted to leave. Because he wanted to be here and me being here was an issue, I would have been out. And that’s just the real.
Yes, Golden State would’ve traded Green if that meant Durant would’ve returned. But that’s an oversimplification.
On the other hand, Durant also chafed at Golden State’s offensive scheme. It’s difficult to tell what he really wanted. I’m not sure even he knew other than he wasn’t finding it with the Warriors.
Again, Durant never said Green was the sole reason for leaving. There were clearly otherissues, too. Durant merely said Green’s blowup contributed. Even if Durant planned to leave, he still had time to change his mind. In fact, there’s evidence Durant’s opinion of the Warriors turned more favorable as they advanced through the playoffs.
But they had more ground to make up because of Green. Green has owned that.
Green also owns this:
I still love KD. His feelings about me may not be the same. But I’ll ride for him for the rest of my life. I got that type of love for that brother.
I obviously don’t agree with every way Green framed Durant’s experience with Golden State. But I appreciate Green’s ability to explore the nuance of a complex situation. That advanced understanding of interpersonal dynamics gives Green even more credibility. I highly value his perspective here and am glad he provided it.
Raptors president Masai Ujiri: Dwane Casey and I on better terms now
I will never, ever forget having to do that with Coach Casey and walking to his office, waking up that morning. Many times I wanted to move it and change it or think that you’re not making the right decision. It was incredibly hard, because Casey is an incredible person and so great to work with.
With Casey, it has gotten so much better now with his family and him.
A couple big “what-ifs?”:
Would Ujiri have still fired Casey if Toronto traded for Kawhi Leonard first? Nurse was a first-time NBA head coach charged with guiding a team that appeared to have a one-year – but quite-open – championship window. Casey was far more established.
Would the Raptors have still won the title if they kept Casey? Leonard was the biggest difference-maker for Toronto. Casey is a good coach. But we know Nurse was good enough, and he has only improved his reputation since.
Ujiri obviously doesn’t regret his decision. It couldn’t have worked out any better.