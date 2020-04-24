Raptors president Masai Ujiri: Dwane Casey and I on better terms now

I will never, ever forget having to do that with Coach Casey and walking to his office, waking up that morning. Many times I wanted to move it and change it or think that you’re not making the right decision. It was incredibly hard, because Casey is an incredible person and so great to work with.
With Casey, it has gotten so much better now with his family and him.
A couple big “what-ifs?”:
Would Ujiri have still fired Casey if Toronto traded for Kawhi Leonard first? Nurse was a first-time NBA head coach charged with guiding a team that appeared to have a one-year – but quite-open – championship window. Casey was far more established.
Would the Raptors have still won the title if they kept Casey? Leonard was the biggest difference-maker for Toronto. Casey is a good coach. But we know Nurse was good enough, and he has only improved his reputation since.
Ujiri obviously doesn’t regret his decision. It couldn’t have worked out any better.
Which, to Green, means too much stock is put into his infamous blowup at Durant nearly a year-and-a-half later. (You’re a b—, and you know you’re a b—. We don’t need you. We won without you. Leave.) Durant said the incident contributed to him leaving Golden State for the Nets last summer.
Green gave his fascinating perspective on “All The Smoke” (video warning: profanity).
Durant joined the Warriors in 2016, forming a rare MVP tandem with Stephen Curry. Initially, each superstar overly deferred to the other, throwing off Golden State’s rhythm. Durant told Curry to take the lead, and the Warriors surged. In Golden State’s victory over LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, Durant asserted himself and won Finals MVP.
Green:
Kevin is happy as hell, not complaining about nothing, just enjoy playing good basketball.
You turn on the TV the next day, and the f—ing headline is “LeBron James still the best player in the world, question mark.” You’ve got Stephen A. You’ve got all these people debating it. And everybody still said LeBron James is the best player in the world. That’s when I kind of felt like it took a turn. And then we came back 2017-2018 season, and Kevin just wasn’t as happy.
It wasn’t a problem in 2017. But now in 2018, it’s always an issue. And so that was a challenge, just trying to figure out, how is Kevin going to react to certain s— that would happen with the team or that Steve Kerr would do. Steve Kerr would call a play for him, and he’d be like, “I don’t f—ing want you to call a play. I want you to f—ing make them play the right way.” And it’s like, yo, what are you talking about? You you say you need the ball, and you want the ball. But then when I call the play for you. It ain’t that. So what is it? It’s obviously a much bigger problem than just you getting the ball.
I’m talking to Bob Myers. I’m like, “Yo, I don’t think Kevin coming back here.” And, you know, Kevin has said to me once before like, “They keep this bulls— up, I’ll get out of here.” And me and K was real close. So, I’m always in between everybody talking him off the ledge, f—ing telling Steph like, “Yo, we need to get K a touch.”
Remember David West’s cryptic comments about about how much Golden State went through internally en route to the 2018 championship? Green said it referred to this drama with Durant (not just a meningitis scare).
Green even thought Durant might leave during the 2018 offseason. But Green believes the lure of a three-peat brought Durant back. Green later said he wanted Durant to declare his plan – leave or stay in 2019 – before the season.
Green:
His heart wasn’t here no more. He was kind of one foot in and one foot out from the very beginning of the season.
But the one thing about Kevin is he loves the game of basketball. And he’s going to give it 100 percent every f—ing time he step on the floor. I don’t give a f— if it’s a game, if it’s a workout.
If you watch this dude work out, every rep he do, it’s f—ing game speed.
To watch him f—ing work out is like mesmerizing. Like the f—ing heart.
To go every rep game speed in a f—ing workout, it’s just not realistic. It’s not realistic. But he does.
The one thing you could always depend on is, no matter what, once he stepped on the court he’s going bust his ass, because that’s just who he is, that he worked his ass off.
But it was kind of always commotion all year. And so beginning of the year, I told Bob and Steve, I’m like, “Yo, I’m struggling with Kevin right now. He kind of not here. I need some help. I’m trying, and it’s frustrating. I need some help.” And everybody’s like, “Yeah, OK. We understand. We get it. Alright, cool.” But nobody did s—. And so I’m kind of stuck in this position.
Was Durant fully committed to the Warriors last season? Probably not.
But, as Green said, that didn’t affect Durant’s effort level. Durant played hard and played well. He even rushed back from injury – and suffered a ruptured Achilles – to help Golden State in the NBA Finals.
The issues came primarily with team chemistry. Especially in hindsight, Myers and Kerr should have heeded Green’s plea for help. But Green is the Warriors’ emotional leader. He embraces that responsibility.
And he made the situation even worse.
Green berated Durant before overtime of a game against the Clippers in November 2018. At the end of the fourth quarter, Green grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled up court and then committed a turnover. Durant said he was stunned Green didn’t pass to him.
Green:
When I get the rebound, what do I do? I get the rebound. I push the ball. I find one of them. So, I get the rebound. I take off. He clapped loudest s—. I’m like, “Yo, come on.” I’m taking off. I’m going. I start to cross over and go across court. And in my mind, I’m already thinking like, “Oh, he trailing. I’m about to cross over and take this guy standing here, and I’m going to just flip it back. He going to step into a 3. He step into a 3, it’s game over, and we out of here.
He stood back there clapping and kind of moseying up. So, when I go across, I’m waiting to flip. He kind of not there, and I turned it over.
It’s amazing how both big and small this argument was.
Durant wanted the ball in the backcourt. Green wanted to pass it to Durant in the frontcourt. That’s such a tiny dispute! It’s the type of thing to discuss briefly and get on the same page the next time. Green is a willing passer, and Durant is a lethal scorer. Both know their roles. It’s an issue of only when to throw the pass.
But it was also so much more. Durant’s looming free agency was always going to cause tension. It was unavoidable. The question was whether the Warriors could properly manage it. This incident revealed a clear no.
Afterward, Green met with Myers and Kerr.
Green:
They’re pretty much telling me, “You were wrong. You apologize.” And my thing for them was, “I told y’all this. So, yeah, it boiled over. But this shouldn’t be no surprise to nobody. I told y’all what it was, and nobody did nothing. I told y’all this was coming.” And so when that happened, they kept telling me like, “Yo, you need to apologize.” And I’m like, “I’m not f—ing apologizing. He one foot in and one foot out. I meant what I said. I’m not f—ing apologizing for something I meant to say. I’m not apologizing.”
After an hour and 45 minutes, they’re like, “You go home. You meet us in the morning. You sleep on it, and maybe you feel different.”
And we meet and they’re like, “So are you going to apologize?” I’m like, “I’m not apologizing!”
Myers told Green he’d be suspended one game.
Green:
I started laughing. And he’s like, “Well, that’s not the response I expected you to have.” I’m like, “Well, I feel like you’re suspending me to try to save Kevin, to try to make him feel good. Because that’s bulls—. I never seen no player get suspended for arguing with another player. So, you’re really trying to save him. It is funny to me.”
You ain’t leave because of me. You’re f—ing Kevin Durant. You wanted to be here? I would have been out if I was the issue. I would have been long gone. And guess who would’ve understood that? I understand that. I understand the business of basketball. I understand how this s— works. If Kevin Durant wants to be somewhere and he don’t want me here, I’m out.
He was one foot in and one foot out. And he left because he wanted to leave. Because he wanted to be here and me being here was an issue, I would have been out. And that’s just the real.
Yes, Golden State would’ve traded Green if that meant Durant would’ve returned. But that’s an oversimplification.
On the other hand, Durant also chafed at Golden State’s offensive scheme. It’s difficult to tell what he really wanted. I’m not sure even he knew other than he wasn’t finding it with the Warriors.
Again, Durant never said Green was the sole reason for leaving. There were clearly otherissues, too. Durant merely said Green’s blowup contributed. Even if Durant planned to leave, he still had time to change his mind. In fact, there’s evidence Durant’s opinion of the Warriors turned more favorable as they advanced through the playoffs.
But they had more ground to make up because of Green. Green has owned that.
Green also owns this:
I still love KD. His feelings about me may not be the same. But I’ll ride for him for the rest of my life. I got that type of love for that brother.
I obviously don’t agree with every way Green framed Durant’s experience with Golden State. But I appreciate Green’s ability to explore the nuance of a complex situation. That advanced understanding of interpersonal dynamics gives Green even more credibility. I highly value his perspective here and am glad he provided it.
Which means revisiting the Bulls’ rivalry with Rodman’s former team, the Pistons.
Detroit eliminated Chicago in 1988, 1989 and 1990 with a physical and stifling defense that targeted Jordan. Those playoff battles hardened him, and the Bulls finally broke through in 1991, topping the Pistons in the Eastern Conference finals.
Infamously – and regrettably, according to Detroit star Isiah Thomas – many Pistons left the court without shaking the Bulls’ hands after the series
“If I was on Oklahoma City, we wouldn’t have blown that 3-1 lead,” Perkins insists. “There’s no way in hell we would have blown that. I’m not saying because of me playing, I am saying just my locker room presence.
At least Perkins admitted his playing ability wouldn’t have tilted the series. He would’ve been a liability on the court.
But it’s beyond pompous for Perkins to give himself even this much credit.
The Warriors were ELITE. It’s to the Thunder’s credit they played so well in the series’ first five games. Then, Golden State kicked it up to an even higher level.
It didn’t look like Oklahoma City choked. The Warriors were just that good.
Really, the sequence of results might have play an out-sized role in how we remember the series. If Golden State went up 3-1, lost twice then won Game 7, how different is the narrative? It still would’ve been a seven-game series. How much randomness played into the ordering of wins and losses?
Even if some mental breakdown caused the Thunder’s blown lead (again, I don’t think it did), was Perkins really going to make a difference from the end of the bench? Perkins was a savvy veteran. But Oklahoma City – with Durant, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka – was battle-tested. They weren’t going to rally around a deep reserve when they’re the ones actually out there competing.
If Perkins were on the Thunder, the odds are higher of him taking a spot from an actual contributor than turning the Western Conference finals.
Perkins can believe what he wants. He’s not the first retired player to inflate his own worth.
I tell people that story all the time. People who don’t know the NBA, I be like, “This is the NBA right here.” I tell people that story all the time.
I don’t think he wanted to practice, first. Let’s just say that.
So, we played L.A. We stayed. We go out – most of us. I don’t know who all went. Some of us went out. Most of the young guys.
But the next day – that was our bench mob year – the next day, we started playing five-on-five. Casey put the time up. We’re busting y’all ass like crazy, by like 20 in five minutes. Coach is tripping.
He ain’t really engaged, so Casey tried to take him out. He’s like, “Nah, I ain’t coming out.” So the man is sitting down Indian style. The man is sitting down criss-cross applesauce on the court like, “If I’m out, practice is over.”
DeRozan:
He tell us to go to the next court. Remember, he said, “Go to the next court. We’re going to keep playing.” The motherf—er took the ball and said, “If I ain’t practicing, nobody practicing.”
I swear to god, that’s one of my favorite Low stories.
VanVleet:
That’s all-time. That’s definitely all-time.
DeRozan:
He took the ball and, “If I ain’t practicing, ain’t nobody practicing.”
VanVleet:
At no level ever in life have I ever seen anything like that. I was like, “Yo, this is the NBA dog?” But people don’t understand, you’ve got to manage them people. Y’all are some crazy dudes, man.
Michael Grange of Sportsnet filled in some of the details:
The other was Fred & DeMar on an infamous practice at UCLA (17/18?) where Kyle went on ‘strike’, mad about calls in scrimmage (😂). Sat on the floor, wouldn’t move. Casey moves team to the other court and Lowry sits in the middle of that one too! Practice over! Miss the NBA.2/2.
I actually asked around about this one for a feature I did on Kyle in playoffs last year but no one confirm it on the record so I worked around it. Should have just went with it I guess 😂: https://t.co/hIvEmPrfth