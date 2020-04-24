Panagiotis Moschandreou/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Potential late first-round pick Aleksej Pokusevski enters NBA Draft

By Kurt HelinApr 24, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Aleksej Pokusevski would be a pick about potential. The Serbian native played last season for Olympiacos’ B team in the Greek second division (although he did get a call up to the main, powerhouse squad, he just rarely played).

Pokusevski wants to continue his development in the NBA — he has declared for the NBA Draft.

Pokusevski is 6’11”, can handle the ball and play like a point forward, has shooting range, and has yet to turn 19. There is a lot of potential here, but he’s also a project a long way from competing at an NBA level.

This could well be a draft-and-stash player, with Olympiacos playing and developing him for a few years until he is ready to come across the see. That’s far more likely than him signing a rookie contract and starting the clock for whichever team drafts him.

Oakland Athletics offered Michael Jordan major-league baseball contract

Michael Jordan
Jim Gund/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 24, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Michael Jordan has loved baseball since childhood.

Most famously, he retired from the Bulls in 1993 to play professional baseball. In 1994, he joined the Birmingham Barons – the Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, who were owned by Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Then-Oakland Athletics general manager Sandy Alderson on Baseball Tonight, via Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago:

“When I heard that was happening, or about to happen, I called his agent right away and said, ‘Hey look, I understand he may be going to Double-A. I don’t even know who the 25th man is on our major league team right now, I will sign him and put him on the major league roster. He’ll be part of our 25-man team. Tomorrow.'”

“It wasn’t about, ‘We’ve got a spot for him, he’s got a particular skill,'” Alderson told Olney. “That wasn’t the idea. The idea was, ‘We’ve got Michael Jordan on our team’ and the interest that would have generated.”

Jordan’s agent, David Falk, via Anthony Castrovince of MLB.com:

“I was excited about [the offer], and Michael was very appreciative,” Falk said. “But he wanted to do the baseball thing from the ground up. He didn’t feel he deserved a spot on the Major League roster and didn’t feel he was ready. He didn’t want to be a Herb Washington type who would just steal bases and be a part-time outfielder.”

“Michael’s an amazingly loyal guy,” Falk said. “If not for his relationship with the White Sox, [the A’s offer] might have been something he might have done.”

Considering how long it’d been since he played baseball, Jordan was actually relatively good for Birmingham. Maybe – probably not, but maybe – he actually could have worked himself into a legitimate major-league player. Or at least more legitimate.

Instead, Jordan returned to the Bulls and continued a dynasty.

Who knows how that would have gone if Jordan began his baseball career in the majors? Maybe he would’ve played longer. Maybe, with even more attention on him, he would have burned out on professional sports entirely. It’s hard to imagine a scenario where he would’ve spent more time with the Bulls – only less or the same amount.

Also, what a brutal line from Alderson: “I don’t even know who the 25th man is on our major league team right now.” That’s worse than what Jordan used to tell Scott Burrell.

Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa, a potential lottery pick, declares for NBA draft

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 24, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
In what is considered a down draft, smart teams selecting in the double digits will be looking for one of two kinds of players. One is very raw players with impressive athleticism and a lot of potential who could develop into quality players and maybe stars down the line—the swing-for-the-fences pick.

Or, teams will take guys who can fill a role in the modern NBA and contribute fairly quickly in that spot.

Memphis’ Precious Achiuwa could be that latter kind of player, with some upside, and he announced he is entering the NBA draft.

Achiuwa is considered a bubble lottery pick, he’s 6’9″ but with a 7’2″ wingspan and good defensive instincts.

NBC Sports’ college ball guru Rob Dauster discussed the potential for Achiuwa on a recent PBT Podcast. He said the key is less physical and more mental.

“I think he’s going to buy into this idea that he is a five,” Dauster said. “If he does, if he fully buys in, he is a guy who can do all of those things: He averaged 16 points, 11 boards and a couple blocks [Ed. note: 15.8/10.8/1.9], he’s switchable, he’s 6’9”, he’s explosive…

“The thing with his is Precious Achiuwa is going to be 21 before he plays an NBA game. People talk about Cole Anthony being old, Precious Achiuwa is eight months older than him. (Achiuwa) is two months younger than Kaleb Wesson (of Ohio State) and Wesson is a junior in college. If you’re drafting him, you have to know he is more or less a finished product. Right now he can go out there and contribute. I don’t think he has the same kind of ceiling Bam Adebayo does, or that Onyeka Okongwu does, he’s not as explosive, he’s not as strong, but he’s able to play with the ball on the perimeter a little bit and he shot 33 percent from three.

“I think he’s a guy who does have a role in the NBA as long as he buys into the idea ‘I’m a five.'”

I envision an energy big off the bench in more of a Montrezl Harrell role (although reaching the standards of Harrell would be difficult, Achiuwa is not quite as athletic). There are a lot of teams who could use a guy like that, especially if he can be consistent enough from three to stretch the floor.

Achiuwa told ESPN he is getting an agent and staying in the draft. Which in his case seems a smart move.

While the NBA draft is still scheduled for June 25, nobody around the league expects it to take place around that day. The draft process is in flux and most around the league expect it to be pushed back until August or later, after whatever portion of this season is played (if it is played).

Kobe Bryant’s film crew had ‘unprecedented’ access to Lakers during his final season

Lakers great Kobe Bryant
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 24, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Kobe Bryant followed in Michael Jordan’s footsteps more closely than anyone else.

ESPN is televising a documentary on Jordan’s final season with the Bulls.

Could we get a documentary on Bryant’s final season with the Lakers?

Bryant hired a film crew to track him in 2015-16.

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” didn’t reveal much new. But future episodes will include more behind-the-scenes footage of the 1997-98 Bulls.

Likewise, a show about Bryant’s last season would hold a similar selling point.

Baxter Holmes of ESPN:

Bryant’s camera crew, several Lakers staffers from that season said, had unparalleled access in locker rooms both at home and on the road, in the training room, throughout the team’s practice facility and even on the team’s charter plane.

“They had unprecedented and, by far, greater access than anyone else ever,” said John Black, who led the Lakers’ public relations department for 27 years, last serving as vice president. “We certainly allowed them to do everything we could within what the league would allow, and sometimes, with a wink and look-the-other-way, allowed them even more.”

Would a documentary on Bryant’s last season be interesting? Probably. Bryant was a great player with a large and loyal following, and backstage access of any NBA team can be fascinating.

But Bryant was mostly washed up (save for his magical sendoff) and the Lakers were lousy. This isn’t chronicling the Kobe-Shaq years or even Bryant’s second title-winning stage.

The Bulls – with Jordan and fellow Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Phil Jackson – were still chasing a championship in 1997-98. There was far more drama in that season. There is no comparison on the stakes.

The most interesting part of that Lakers season didn’t even involve Bryant. If there’s compelling footage of D'Angelo Russell and Nick Young, though, this would be a must-watch.

Sam Smith: Michael Jordan said ‘Republicans buy sneakers, too,’ but jokingly

Michael Jordan
Ken Levine /Allsport
By Dan FeldmanApr 24, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Did Michael Jordan actually say, “Republicans buy sneakers, too”?

The quote is often attributed to him. But the actual origin is unclear.

A version of the quote – with “shoes” rather than “sneakers” – first appeared in “Second Coming,” a 1995 book by Sam Smith, via Laura Wagner of Slate:

Another time, he was approached by U.S. Senate hopeful Harvey Gantt, a black politician who was running against Jesse Helms in North Carolina, Jordan’s home state. Gantt had hoped that Jordan’s name would help him defeat Helms, widely regarded as a virulent racist. But Jordan declined. He wasn’t into politics, he explained, didn’t really know the issues. And, as he later told a friend, “Republicans buy shoes, too.”

The quote stuck with Jordan ever since.

Smith on “The Full 48” podcast:

A year ago even, Michael was still under siege about this, which – as a I told them – was complete bulls—. It was misrepresentation, and it was partially my fault, because I wrote it. And I felt badly over the years.

With Michael, you would sit and talk with him for hours before games. He loved it.

He liked to give and take with the media, teammates, the ribbing back and forth, which you see in some of the documentary. He loved that stuff, and that really got him ready for the game more than going out in the layup line or shooting.

So, we’d be talking. And he’d love to be challenged about stuff.

I’m talking about that race. And I bring it up. I say, “Hey, you’ve got the race in your state. The mayor of Charlotte is running.”

And so I could tell he’s kind of getting tired of this and doesn’t want to engage in this, because he knows in the back of his mind that the league doesn’t want this. “Don’t get us involved in this stuff.”

And the other thing with Michael was why he enjoyed the conversation, because it was like an athletic contest. If you got the last word, you won. And he was always about winning stuff.

And so we’re going on. And he says this at the end. “Hey, Republicans buy sneakers, too.” And it sort of stops me in my tracks. It was funny, and it sort of ends the conversation.

And so I mentioned it in one of my books about it, and I probably mentioned it in the sense of whatever the race was at the time and probably didn’t emphasize enough what a quip it was, really, to who Michael was and his identity.

For years, I’ve been trying to explain, no, it was like a joke. It was a quip.

Smith didn’t explain why he attributed the quote – joke or not – as told to a friend.

Regardless, it’s clear why the quote resonated.

Jordan was apolitical. Jordan was concerned with his mass-marketing appeal.

Maybe Jordan wasn’t as sinisterly calculating as some believe (though he could be callous). But even as a joke, the quote fits a true image of Jordan.