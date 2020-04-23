Raptors’ Fred VanVleet says odds are against NBA resuming season

TORONTO — Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is bracing for the suspended NBA season not to resume and if it does, he isn’t convinced health concerns can be adequately addressed as long as the coronavirus pandemic remains a threat.
“I think everybody is just preparing for the worst-case scenario, the season being canceled,” Van Vleet said in a conference call Wednesday. “We have to do what we have to do to try to shoulder the hit as best we can for us as players and owners and the league, while also working to try to resume as best we can.”
Speaking from his home in Rockford, Illinois, VanVleet – a self-described skeptic – questioned whether a return to action could be carried out safely, and said he doesn’t relish the idea of playing in front of empty arenas.
“I could play anywhere,” he said. “Do I want to play in front of no people? No, but does it really matter? At this point, I don’t think anybody is going to have a quarrel with what happens, as long as people’s health is first and foremost, which we know it probably won’t be.
“If our league is going to be a leader in terms of public health and public safety and player safety, you’ve got to follow the guidelines of what the virus is speaking to you, so the odds are probably against us in terms of that,” VanVleet added. “But money, right? So, I think they’ll find a way somehow, some way and try to make it happen. I could definitely see it going either way. I wouldn’t be surprised if we didn’t come back and I wouldn’t be surprised if we do come back.”
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has said player safety will be a top priority in whatever decision is made about this season while stressing that everything is on the table. After last week’s Board of Governors meeting, Silver said “when you’re dealing with human life, that trumps anything else we could possibly talk about.”
“This is a situation where no one knows,” Paul said. “The virus is actually in complete control.”
The coronavirus pandemic also will also have an impact on free agency.
VanVleet was set for free agency this summer and acknowledged that he’s thought about it, but said he tries to keep it in perspective during the pandemic. He was averaging career-highs of 17.6 points and 6.6 assists in 48 games before play was suspended in March.
“I think the league and the union will try to do a good job to make sure that the free agents this summer get a fair shake and there’s fair negotiating,” said VanVleet, who signed a two-year, $18-million deal to stay with Toronto before the 2018-19 season, when the Raptors won their first NBA title. “Obviously, we’ll probably all take a hit at some point, and hopefully the hit is just kind of minimized to this year.”
Still, VanVleet was philosophical about the impact of lost wages for star athletes in an environment where millions of people worldwide are suddenly facing far more serious financial hardships.
“I think people’s health and well being, and frame of mind, is a lot more important than a couple of million here or there, because we’re filthy rich compared to what we came from in the first place,” he said. “So I don’t think anybody’s crying over it.”
American basketball players in Europe worried about fewer jobs, lower pay following coronavirus
ASSOCIATED PRESS — Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Devin Sweetney knew nothing was guaranteed when it came to getting paid for playing overseas.
The 32-year-old American said the Greek basketball team he played for this season still owes him “thousands of dollars.” And with sports shut down around the world because of the pandemic, Sweetney is thinking more about his long-term future.
“Now is the time to get your plan together, because you never know,” the 6-foot-6 small forward said. “It’s an eye-opener for everybody.”
American players have been able to earn livings by infusing European basketball teams with scoring and ball handling, but now they’re worried there will be fewer jobs and lower salaries in the economic fallout of the coronavirus.
“You’re going to see some teams fold or not be able to pay as much,” said 25-year-old Mehryn Kraker, who played in Spain this season. “Clubs rely on multiple benefactors and sponsors, so with companies being hit, the funding is going to be affected, especially on the women’s side.”
The United States is by far the world’s biggest exporter of basketball players, both male and female, and Europe is the top importer. Nearly as many Americans as Germans, for example, played in the men’s Basketball Bundesliga in 2018-19, according to FIBA’s 2019 Migration Report.
Jobs had been on the rise. Americans accounted for one-third of total roster spots in the top men’s leagues of Germany, Greece, Italy, France and Spain, the FIBA report said. That’s up from about one-quarter of roster spots in those leagues in the 2011-12 season.
Further, they typically averaged more points and minutes per game than their teammates, the report added.
“We take on more responsibility,” said 27-year-old Aaryn Ellenberg, whose 15 points per game led her French team, Saint Amand. “The role I’ve played on most teams is to come in and score and lift the level of the team.”
The exodus back to the United States followed leagues stoppages and travel restrictions. It could be a much different landscape when they return. Will Voigt, hired in February to coach Baskets Bonn, said some clubs struggle even in the best of times.
“In all these top leagues, there’s always a handful of teams that are right on the brink financially,” said Voigt, who also coaches Angola’s national team.
That’s true in smaller leagues, too, which is bad news for the hundreds of Americans who eke out livings on teams from Iceland to Cyprus.
“Any way you look at it, it’s not going to be positive for imports,” Voigt said.
Real Madrid, which plays in Spain’s domestic league and the regional EuroLeague, reacted by reducing player salaries by up to 20% for this season. Meanwhile, EuroLeague president Jordi Bertomeu said he is “100% sure” Turkish Airlines will maintain its sponsorship.
Uncertainty is a given for overseas players. They rarely land multi-year contracts, are quickly replaced if injured, and sometimes must go to arbitration for their money. Perks include free housing and the team handles taxes, so pay is net.
Veterans can fetch $10,000 or more per month, but others might accept less than half that amount. There’s no public listing, but Kraker said she has seen huge variations on the women’s side, from a player earning $800 per month in the Czech Republic to WNBA players getting $15,000 per month in bigger leagues. Shane Larkin reportedly earns $2 million on a men’s team in Turkey.
“The average player that comes home from overseas has a second job or a side hustle to bring in money,” said Rashad Whack, who most recently played in the Czech Republic.
The 29-year-old Whack signed to play in the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League but stayed in Los Angeles when the inaugural season was postponed. The 6-foot-3 guard, a newlywed, said the pay would have covered rent and other bills.
“We still have to have money coming in, so I went back to doing my security job,” Whack said of his work with a property management company.
Clubs replace players throughout the season. Sweetney, for example, signed with Athens-based Panionios on New Year’s Eve. He has a young son and wanted to parlay his time in Greece into a lucrative contract next season.
Several Panionios players said they are owed two months’ salary. Sweetney, who played the 2015-16 preseason with the Denver Nuggets, hoped to buy a house, but now it’s on hold.
“It doesn’t seem smart to make big purchases with no job,” said Sweetney, who last year joined the NBA’s Career Crossover Program.
Panionios said it hoped to resolve disputes internally.
“We cannot confirm or reject any rumors or statements made by any of our past athletes,” the team said.
Tyreek Duren left Panionios and discovered that his sister and his mother, who is a nurse, tested positive for the virus back home in Philadelphia. Duren, 28, then experienced similar symptoms but said they are all recovering. He said he’s invested his money well but hopes to play soon.
“You get to spend a lot of time with your family, but nobody’s working,” Duren said. “It’s basically putting life on hold.”
Michael Jordan didn’t have one great rival throughout his career.
There was no Bird to his Magic or Kareem to his Wilt. LeBron James has had a couple of different rivals — the Big 3 Celtics, then Stephen Curry‘s Warriors — but there were clear ones at points through his career.
With Jordan, it was rarely that way. There was not one great foil through most of his career; instead different teams were presenting different challenges at different times.
Still, some rivals rose up and pushed Jordan, each eventually falling by the wayside. (A note: This list is on-court Jordan rivals from his playing days, not rivals to his legacy such as LeBron or Kobe Bryant.)
Here are the biggest five.
Isiah Thomas and the Bad Boy Pistons
Ironically, Jordan’s biggest rival was a kid from Chicago.
Isiah Thomas grew up in the Windy City and went on to be the leader of the Bad Boy Pistons, the team that for years blocked the path of Jordan and the Bulls, forcing coaching and roster changes in Chicago. Those championship Pistons teams forced Jordan and the Bulls to reach legendary status just to get out of the East.
The rivalry goes back to Jordan’s rookie year in 1985, when he was an All-Star and the conspiracy theory goes Thomas orchestrated a plan to freeze Jordan out in that game. Like belief in a fake moon landing or UFOs, this seems more paranoid theory than reality — Jordan took nine shots in the game, and good luck getting Thomas to organize rivals Larry Bird and Dr. J — but Jordan used it as fuel. He used everything as fuel. Eventually, Jordan got his revenge when he helped freeze Thomas out of the 1992 Dream Team.
Thomas and the Pistons — particularly Joe Dumars — were the ones who pushed Jordan and the Bulls to greatness. Jordan couldn’t just score his way past this smart, deep, championship team.
The Bulls’ run of losses to the Pistons started in the 1988 Eastern Conference second round, when Jordan averaged 27.4 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game but it was not near enough as the Pistons won in five games. There simply wasn’t enough talent around Jordan at that point (the second-leading scorer for the Bulls in that series was Sam Vincent).
The 1989 conference finals was the series the Pistons broke out the “Jordan Rules” — double-team early, foul hard if he drives, but do not let him get a rhythm — and it worked. While Jordan averaged 29.5 points and 6.5 assists a game, the Pistons won the final three games of that series and moved on to the NBA Finals, winning their first title.
By 1990 the Bulls had Phil Jackson in place and they were developing a system — it wasn’t just all Jordan. Against Detroit that year, Jordan averaged 32 points a game, and the Bulls pushed the Pistons to seven games in the conference finals, but again it was the Bad Boys who advanced (and won another ring).
We all know what happened next. But if it wasn’t for Thomas, Dumars, and the Bad Boy Pistons pushing him, teaching MJ what it would take to win, Jordan would not have achieved the same heights.
Nine years later, when the Bulls had absorbed the lessons of the Pistons and were ready to start winning, it was Ewing, John Starks, and the Knicks who were a thorn in their side nearly every year. The teams meet in the playoffs in 1991, ’92, ’93, ’94, and ’96.
That 1991 playoff — a 3-0 sweep by the Bulls — included one of the iconic dunks of Jordan’s career, spinning past Charles Oakley to dunk on Patrick Ewing.
There would be no more easy sweeps of the Knicks, by the next season that was a knock-down, drag-out seven-game series that came to typify this rivalry. John Starks was the guy often lined up on Jordan (it’s never just a one-man job to guard him) and said the scouting report on MJ was not complex, everyone knew what he wanted to do, it was just impossible to stop him. Starks tried, he and the Knicks were physical and knocked him around as hard as they could. In the end it didn’t matter, Jordan could create a little bit of space against Starks and that’s all he needed.
Charles Barkley
Charles Barkley and his Philadelphia 76ers teams were the other rising power in the East in the late 1980s into the next decade — just not rising as fast or as high as the Bulls.
Barkley had some monster games against Jordan and the Bulls, and that includes in the playoffs. The Sixers and Bulls met in the second round in 1990 and Barkley averaged 23.8 points and 17 rebounds a game, but the Bulls won the series in five. The next year, the two met again in the second round, again Barkley put up big numbers — 25.6 points and 10.2 rebounds a game — and again Jordan and the Bulls won in five.
For the 1992-93 season, Barkley was traded out West to the Phoenix Suns and turned in the best season of his career, averaging 25.6 points and 12.2 rebounds a game, winning the MVP award and leading the Suns to 62 wins — and eventually the NBA Finals. Where Jordan was waiting. Barkley averaged 27 and 13 for the series, had an efficient 54.4 true shooting percentage; he rose to the occasion.
Jordan averaged 41 points a game, had a 55.8 true shooting percentage, and the Bulls won the series in six.
Jordan and Barkley were good friends, golfing and gambling together for many years, but that ended when Barkley, on TNT’s Inside the NBA, criticized Jordan’s ownership style in Charlotte saying he had too many “yes men” around him. Accurate or not, Jordan took it personally and holds on to grudges like no other. Barkley says he misses Jordan, the two have not mended fences to this day.
John Stockton, Karl Malone, the Utah Jazz
This Jazz team is one of the greats never to win an NBA title. They had the all-time assists leader in John Stockton and arguably the greatest power forward ever to play the game in Karl Malone (Tim Duncan is the other guy in that debate). Quality role players surrounded that duo and everyone was buying into the system of hard-nosed former Bulls star Jerry Sloan.
They may not seem like rivals from the Bulls perspective. By the time of the 1997 NBA Finals, the internal fights amongst the Bulls — as The Last Dance shows — outweighed the challenges on the court. However, the Jazz were no easy out, and it took an iconic shot to beat Utah, win the title, and end this era of the Bulls.
Clyde Drexler
The Portland Trail Blazers drafted Kentucky center Sam Bowie with the second pick in the 1984 draft, passing on Jordan because they already had Clyde Drexler. That example is used to this day by team executives and fans arguing to “take the best available player in the draft” regardless of position.
Drexler was elite, the second-best two-guard in the NBA of his era, a 10-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA, and future Hall of Famer, a true Portland legend. He just wasn’t Jordan.
That became evident in the 1992 NBA Finals, when Portland advanced to take on the Bulls. Jordan dominated Drexler in the series, averaging 35.8 points and 6.5 assists, with a 61.7 true shooting percentage. Jordan even dropped six threes — not the strong part of his game — on Portland in Game 1.
Jordan guarded Drexler much of the series and Clyde put up good numbers — 24.8 points and 7.8 rebounds a game, with a 52.2 true shooting percentage — but he couldn’t lead his team to the heights Jordan could lift the Bulls. MJ just had another level that separated him from Drexler and everyone else.
The time 10-year-old Russell Westbrook blew off getting Michael Jordan’s autograph
NBA players having youth camps are relatively common now. The player often works with a former high school or college coach to bring in youth and teach them the game. Different camps have different levels, from ones aimed at anyone who wants to come and play to those targeting youth who look like future high school or college players.
Often the highlight of the camp is a chance to meet, shake hands with, and get a picture with the player or coach. (In my case, I still have the picture of 10-year-old me with John Wooden from his camp.)
Michael Jordan had one of those camps, and a young Russell Westbrook attended — and then blew off getting his picture with Jordan. Westbrook was on the stay-at-home edition of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon here on NBC and told the story.
“So I was, I would say, Jimmy, like 10 or 11 and I went to the Michael Jordan camp, my parents sent me to the Michael Jordan camp up in Santa Barbara. Usually at the end of the camp every kid, every team, you could bring something for Michael Jordan to sign, you had to stand in line and be ready to go.
“So when my team was up, my parents gave me a basketball to get signed, I don’t know what I was thinking [laughs]. When it was time I was in the middle of a game, I was playing pickup with other kids. My coach was like, ‘Come on, come on, come on. You’re gonna miss the opportunity to get a picture with Michael Jordan and an autograph with Michael Jordan.’ Myself said, ‘Ahh, don’t worry, I’m okay, I don’t need it right now.’
“So I didn’t get a picture with Michael Jordan, I didn’t get an autograph with Michael Jordan. I literally didn’t get in line. I kept playing basketball, just kept hooping, just kept hooping. Then when camp was over, when I got home, my mom and dad was like, ‘Did you get the ball signed?’ And I literally was just like, ‘No, I didn’t. I was playing a pickup game.'”
It turns out that legendary Russell Westbrook focus is nothing new.
Westbrook is now a Jordan Brand player, having long had a contract with the company and a signature shoe line. He more than got to make up for that day he blew off meeting MJ as a kid.
Chris Paul: Players will need more than two weeks of prep time to start playing again
“We call it spiking the workloads, you never want to go from zero to 100, that’s when you see a lot of injuries. You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going.”
Just know that the players are not going to be good back with racing back too fast and spiking that workload, Chris Paul said Wednesday in a conference call (hat tip Royce Young of ESPN).
“I’m just letting you know — and I don’t think the league would do it anyway — but if they were like, ‘Hey, you got two weeks, and then we’re going,’ that’s not going to happen,” Paul, who is serving his seventh year as National Basketball Players Association president, said… “That’s not going to happen. Whatever the amount of time is, just know that players will have the input, the say-so, because we’re the ones playing. That comes first. We don’t ever want to put guys in a situation where their injury risk is higher than ever before…
“I get what we’re dealing with right now, a lot of hypotheticals, but I don’t know,” Paul said when asked how long players would need to get back in basketball shape. “This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don’t. Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run. That’s why, whatever happens — and I say this, and I mean this — we always go back to the players.”
CP3 is right, the league does not plan to do it that way. League sources had told NBC Sports all the restart plans will schedule enough time to ramp up and avoid injuries.
Let’s just hope we get to have a serious debate about ramp-up time, schedule length, playoff format and all the rest of it. The alternative would be depressing.