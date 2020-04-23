Kawhi Leonard
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard loses ‘Klaw’ lawsuit against Nike

By Dan FeldmanApr 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard sued Nike over rights to his “Klaw” logo (the one the Clippers reportedly considered buying for him if he signed, which would have been clear salary-cap circumvention).

Maxine Bernstein of The Oregonian:

A federal judge Wednesday rejected NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s claims that Nike unlawfully copyrighted his “Klaw” logo.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman ruled that the logo Nike designers helped create with Leonard marked an “independent piece of intellectual property’’ that was distinct from the original sketch Leonard initially conceived and shared with Nike.

TMZ posted the designs:

This is a rare setback for Leonard, who has dominated the last year.

One year ago today: Damian Lillard ends Westbrook/George Thunder, waves goodbye

By Kurt HelinApr 23, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s as savage a game-winner as you are ever going to see.

Damian Lillard was pounding the ball 37 feet from the basket with one of the game’s best perimeter defenders on him in Paul George. Lillard just pulled up. “That’s a bad, bad shot. I don’t care what anybody says,” George said after the game. “That’s a bad shot. But hey, he made it.”

Made it waved goodbye to Russell Westbrook. Ice cold. Later, Lillard took another dig and said, “That was for Seattle.” Ouch. Within a few months, George was in Los Angeles and Westbrook was in Houston.

Enjoy it one more time (unless you’re a Thunder fan, then just turn away).

I can’t wait until we have basketball to watch again.

Report: Tyronn Lue, Jason Kidd, Mark Jackson, Jeff Van Gundy on Nets coaching list

Tyronn Lue
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 23, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There’s an unwritten rule in the NBA right now that coaches will not be fired while play is suspended. It would be bad form. However, once the rest of the regular season is played or canceled, there is going to be a Black Monday with a lot of coaching changes expected this summer.

One change we know is coming: A new coach in Brooklyn. Kenny Atkinson was let go before play was shut down due to the coronavirus, and the Nets are looking for a blue-chip coach who can lead a contending team.

Brooklyn is looking at some big names, Marc Stein of the New York Times Tweeted.

Lue is considered the frontrunner because Kyrie Irving wants him and Lue has championship experience. Whoever is the coach needs to be able to establish a relationship with, work with, and really coach Irving and Kevin Durant. All four of the coaches on that list have the gravitas to step in and do the job, Lue has the advantage of having coached — and won a title with — Irving before.

Lue is currently the lead assistant for Doc Rivers with the Clippers. Kidd is the top assistant on the Lakers’ coaching staff, while Van Gundy and Jackson are in the ABC/ESPN broadcast booth.

As interesting as the coaching search may be, what will be more critical to making the Nets a genuine threat to the Bucks and any other contender in the East is the roster moves Brooklyn makes in the offseason. Will they re-sign Joe Harris? How aggressive will they be on the trade market, and who is available for them to chase? Don’t expect the Nets to sit back, they are thinking title and will take big swings this summer.

Toni Kukoc hopes rest of The Last Dance is ‘more of a celebration of basketball’

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 23, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls set up the drama: GM Jerry Krause was the bad guy, the GM with the big ego feuding with Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen, and Jordan, and the Bulls will only overcome this thanks to the legendary talents of Jordan.

That’s just not exactly how Tony Kukoc remembers it.

Kukoc, still a consultant to Jerry Reinsdorf and the Bulls, told K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago that he hopes the future episodes of the show don’t dwell on the negativity.

“I’m hoping the other episodes are brighter and more of a celebration of basketball instead of who is guilty or to blame, and why didn’t they win eight championships or 10,” Kukoc said in a phone interview. “The world was so happy when that was happening. So I don’t know what people are mad at…

“I cherish the things we did in practice, that we did on the road,” Kukoc said. “That team worked so hard and was committed and devoted. We’re talking about people who won six championships in eight years and we’ve got to find a way to find a dark note?”

Expect more negativity and focus on the drama — that’s what people tune in to see.

We are all guilty of it, fans and media (if we should be guilty at all). We talk about the drama around the Golden State Warriors of the past five years, of how Kevin Durant never felt at home on Stephen Curry‘s team and the tension between Durant and Draymond Green. There is little celebration of the beautiful, high-level basketball those Warriors teams played, and how they changed the game.

Don’t blame that entirely on the media. If we here at NBC Sports put together a well researched and written story with video about how we need to appreciate the beautiful basketball of the Warriors, then put that story next to one about the Durant/Green drama, we all know the story with all the conflict would get all the clicks. Fans gravitate to the conflict, they want player movement for the sake of player movement, and they want to say how they don’t want those things. The media feeds them a steady diet of it.

Kukoc is right. We should appreciate those Bulls for what they are, one of the NBA’s great teams. Those Bulls are in the pantheon of the very best we have ever seen on the court. That should be celebrated.

Just expect the documentary to follow the drama.

American basketball players in Europe worried about fewer jobs, lower pay following coronavirus

Garrett W. Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 23, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even before the coronavirus outbreak, Devin Sweetney knew nothing was guaranteed when it came to getting paid for playing overseas.

The 32-year-old American said the Greek basketball team he played for this season still owes him “thousands of dollars.” And with sports shut down around the world because of the pandemic, Sweetney is thinking more about his long-term future.

“Now is the time to get your plan together, because you never know,” the 6-foot-6 small forward said. “It’s an eye-opener for everybody.”

American players have been able to earn livings by infusing European basketball teams with scoring and ball handling, but now they’re worried there will be fewer jobs and lower salaries in the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

“You’re going to see some teams fold or not be able to pay as much,” said 25-year-old Mehryn Kraker, who played in Spain this season. “Clubs rely on multiple benefactors and sponsors, so with companies being hit, the funding is going to be affected, especially on the women’s side.”

The United States is by far the world’s biggest exporter of basketball players, both male and female, and Europe is the top importer. Nearly as many Americans as Germans, for example, played in the men’s Basketball Bundesliga in 2018-19, according to FIBA’s 2019 Migration Report.

Jobs had been on the rise. Americans accounted for one-third of total roster spots in the top men’s leagues of Germany, Greece, Italy, France and Spain, the FIBA report said. That’s up from about one-quarter of roster spots in those leagues in the 2011-12 season.

Further, they typically averaged more points and minutes per game than their teammates, the report added.

“We take on more responsibility,” said 27-year-old Aaryn Ellenberg, whose 15 points per game led her French team, Saint Amand. “The role I’ve played on most teams is to come in and score and lift the level of the team.”

The exodus back to the United States followed leagues stoppages and travel restrictions. It could be a much different landscape when they return. Will Voigt, hired in February to coach Baskets Bonn, said some clubs struggle even in the best of times.

“In all these top leagues, there’s always a handful of teams that are right on the brink financially,” said Voigt, who also coaches Angola’s national team.

That’s true in smaller leagues, too, which is bad news for the hundreds of Americans who eke out livings on teams from Iceland to Cyprus.

“Any way you look at it, it’s not going to be positive for imports,” Voigt said.

Real Madrid, which plays in Spain’s domestic league and the regional EuroLeague, reacted by reducing player salaries by up to 20% for this season. Meanwhile, EuroLeague president Jordi Bertomeu said he is “100% sure” Turkish Airlines will maintain its sponsorship.

Uncertainty is a given for overseas players. They rarely land multi-year contracts, are quickly replaced if injured, and sometimes must go to arbitration for their money. Perks include free housing and the team handles taxes, so pay is net.

Veterans can fetch $10,000 or more per month, but others might accept less than half that amount. There’s no public listing, but Kraker said she has seen huge variations on the women’s side, from a player earning $800 per month in the Czech Republic to WNBA players getting $15,000 per month in bigger leagues. Shane Larkin reportedly earns $2 million on a men’s team in Turkey.

“The average player that comes home from overseas has a second job or a side hustle to bring in money,” said Rashad Whack, who most recently played in the Czech Republic.

The 29-year-old Whack signed to play in the NBA-affiliated Basketball Africa League but stayed in Los Angeles when the inaugural season was postponed. The 6-foot-3 guard, a newlywed, said the pay would have covered rent and other bills.

“We still have to have money coming in, so I went back to doing my security job,” Whack said of his work with a property management company.

Clubs replace players throughout the season. Sweetney, for example, signed with Athens-based Panionios on New Year’s Eve. He has a young son and wanted to parlay his time in Greece into a lucrative contract next season.

Several Panionios players said they are owed two months’ salary. Sweetney, who played the 2015-16 preseason with the Denver Nuggets, hoped to buy a house, but now it’s on hold.

“It doesn’t seem smart to make big purchases with no job,” said Sweetney, who last year joined the NBA’s Career Crossover Program.

Panionios said it hoped to resolve disputes internally.

“We cannot confirm or reject any rumors or statements made by any of our past athletes,” the team said.

Tyreek Duren left Panionios and discovered that his sister and his mother, who is a nurse, tested positive for the virus back home in Philadelphia. Duren, 28, then experienced similar symptoms but said they are all recovering. He said he’s invested his money well but hopes to play soon.

“You get to spend a lot of time with your family, but nobody’s working,” Duren said. “It’s basically putting life on hold.”