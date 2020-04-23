Scott Burrell, Ron Harper and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

How Michael Jordan once shut down Bulls teammate Scott Burrell with one-liner

By Dan FeldmanApr 23, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan, according “The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir, was concerned footage of him and Bulls teammate Scott Burrell would make Jordan look like a “horrible guy.”

Just how did Jordan treat Burrell?

Author Roland Lazenby, via Mark Medina of USA Today:

No one ever wanted to play MJ one-on-one. But Scott Burrell kept insisting on it. Steve Kerr just couldn’t believe how stupid that was, that Scott would poke the bear like that. Burrell just kept picking MJ to play one-on-one. Scott got close to him. He got within a point, but Jordan won. Scott wanted to play again. So Jordan said, ‘I’m sure you do want to play again. You want to tell your grandkids that you beat Michael Jordan. What the hell am I going to tell my grandkids? That I beat Scott Burrell?’

Jordan was a larger-than-life figure. He was viewed as the greatest player of all time while still in his prime. He was a huge celebrity, his fame transcending far beyond basketball. That’s part of what made Chicago’s great records especially impressive. Jordan got every opponent’s best effort while simultaneously managing a massive public image. Any slip by Jordan and the Bulls was a major story. There was always so much pressure on him.

And Jordan distilled that entire complex situation into a devastating quip at the expense of Burrell.

To paraphrase, f— them grandkids.

The time Kyle Lowry sat on multiple courts to halt Raptors practice

By Dan FeldmanApr 23, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Lowry is endearingly competitive and stubborn and difficult.

Especially during a Raptors practice at UCLA during the 2017-18 season.

Lowry’s teammates that year, DeMar DeRozan and Fred VanVleet, told the story on Instagram (warning: profanity in video).

VanVleet:

I tell people that story all the time. People who don’t know the NBA, I be like, “This is the NBA right here.” I tell people that story all the time.

I don’t think he wanted to practice, first. Let’s just say that.

So, we played L.A. We stayed. We go out – most of us. I don’t know who all went. Some of us went out. Most of the young guys.

But the next day – that was our bench mob year – the next day, we started playing five-on-five. Casey put the time up. We’re busting y’all ass like crazy, by like 20 in five minutes. Coach is tripping.

He ain’t really engaged, so Casey tried to take him out. He’s like, “Nah, I ain’t coming out.” So the man is sitting down Indian style. The man is sitting down criss-cross applesauce on the court like, “If I’m out, practice is over.”

DeRozan:

He tell us to go to the next court. Remember, he said, “Go to the next court. We’re going to keep playing.” The motherf—er took the ball and said, “If I ain’t practicing, nobody practicing.”

I swear to god, that’s one of my favorite Low stories.

VanVleet:

That’s all-time. That’s definitely all-time.

DeRozan:

He took the ball and, “If I ain’t practicing, ain’t nobody practicing.”

VanVleet:

At no level ever in life have I ever seen anything like that. I was like, “Yo, this is the NBA dog?” But people don’t understand, you’ve got to manage them people. Y’all are some crazy dudes, man.

Michael Grange of Sportsnet filled in some of the details:

This reminds me of the time Andrew Bynum infamously shot every time he touched the balleven from halfcourt – during a Cavaliers practice.

The big difference: Lowry is a winner, and Bynum was a malcontent. Though it’d be easy to spin this story as a negative for Lowry, he gets and deserves the benefit of the doubt.

I bet even then-Raptors coach Dwane Casey – who butted heads with Lowry before developing a stronger bond – was at least somewhat charmed by Lowry’s rebelliousness. Though maybe not at the time.

Mark Wahlberg, LL Cool J among stars Celtics bringing into team conference calls

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 23, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics’ conference calls have become a star-studded affair, with Mark Wahlberg and LL Cool J talking to the team while it is waiting out the coronavirus pandemic.

Also making an appearance was former NFL player Myron Rolle, who went on to become a doctor and is now treating COVID-19 patients at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Celtics President of Basketball Operations Danny Ainge says Rolle has a “fascinating story” that he shared with the team. Wahlberg, a Boston native frequently seen courtside at Celtics games, told stories from his acting and singing career.

“He was a lot of fun. Our players got a kick out of him,” Ainge said in a conference call with reporters on Wednesday. “We’ve had some very inspirational speakers.”

Ainge said he is trying to get ready for the NBA draft while still holding out hope that the season will be able to resume. If that has to happen without fans, he said: “It’s not as much fun. It’s not ideal.”

“But it’s better than not playing,” he said, adding that he’s seen exciting games in college or high school gyms with just a few dozen fans. “I’ve been involved in practices where there are zero fans in the room, and it’s intense. It’s a battle. I think it’s not ideal, but I think it could work.”

Ainge also said that he and his family have been watching the ESPN documentary on Michael Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls. Ainge made an appearance in the first episodes because he played golf with Jordan before a playoff game in which the Bulls star scored 63 points.

But the former Celtics guard said it was all new to his family.

“It was fun because they didn’t have too much recollection of it. When I tried to chime in and make a comment on what was happening, they gave me the hush,” Ainge said. “That was fun, to see how excited they were, and how little they knew of the era, and how little they knew about Michael. They were just intrigued by who he was.”

One year ago today: Damian Lillard ends Westbrook/George Thunder, waves goodbye

By Kurt HelinApr 23, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It’s as savage a game-winner as you are ever going to see.

Damian Lillard was pounding the ball 37 feet from the basket with one of the game’s best perimeter defenders on him in Paul George. Lillard just pulled up. “That’s a bad, bad shot. I don’t care what anybody says,” George said after the game. “That’s a bad shot. But hey, he made it.”

Made it waved goodbye to Russell Westbrook. Ice cold. Later, Lillard took another dig and said, “That was for Seattle.” Ouch. Within a few months, George was in Los Angeles and Westbrook was in Houston.

Enjoy it one more time (unless you’re a Thunder fan, then just turn away).

I can’t wait until we have basketball to watch again.

Kawhi Leonard loses ‘Klaw’ lawsuit against Nike

Kawhi Leonard
Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kawhi Leonard sued Nike over rights to his “Klaw” logo (the one the Clippers reportedly considered buying for him if he signed, which would have been clear salary-cap circumvention).

Maxine Bernstein of The Oregonian:

A federal judge Wednesday rejected NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s claims that Nike unlawfully copyrighted his “Klaw” logo.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Mosman ruled that the logo Nike designers helped create with Leonard marked an “independent piece of intellectual property’’ that was distinct from the original sketch Leonard initially conceived and shared with Nike.

TMZ posted the designs:

This is a rare setback for Leonard, who has dominated the last year.