Reports: G-League actively recruiting class of 2021 players

The NBA G-League has begun recruiting players in the class of 2021, per multiple reports. The G-League started recruiting even before Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd made their decisions to bypass college for the NBAGL.
Another top recruit, Greg Brown will announce his decision on Friday and is listing the G-League as one of his options.
Greg Brown is officially listing the NBA G League among his options. He announces Friday. pic.twitter.com/aVSWd2coWg
— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) April 22, 2020
RJ Hampton’s father, Rod Hampton, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son considered playing in the G-League last season. Hampton eventually played part of the year in Australia because the G-League’s pay wasn’t competitive compared to what he was offered down under.
“I don’t think that they envisioned this program until they were like, ‘Woah, we can’t have guys like RJ going out of the country, playing ball. We have to find something to do here,’” Rod Hampton said.
This year the G-League is offering high-level player who are not draft-eligible up to $500,000 to be part of a unique training/playing structure. The idea is to give these players a path different from the NCAA or going overseas. Players will train and play in exhibition games against other G-League teams and select teams.
This select group will be based in Southern California. Some reports indicate they may play at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy. One of the names mentioned to coach this team is former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell.