Knicks owner James Dolan
Knicks owner James Dolan recovers from coronavirus, donates plasma

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Knicks owner James Dolan tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

It’s great Dolan donated his plasma. Hopefully, that will accelerate the fight against coronavirus.

New York has been hit especially hard – with coronavirus AND Knicks fans feeling uncomfortable criticizing Dolan amid his health issues. Everyone just wants to get back to normal, and this is a meaningful step.

As Georgia lifts coronavirus restrictions, Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says stay home and don’t listen

Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is leading the way for reducing social-distancing restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp – who admitted startlingly recently to not knowing coronavirus could be spread by asymptomatic carriers – has received criticism for his plan.

Including from Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, a Georgia native.

Jay King of The Athletic:

Brown is intelligent and holds interests beyond basketball. He wrote thoughtfully on coronavirus and race for The Guardian.

There are legitimate reasons to be skeptical of Kemp’s plan.

But shutting down the economy also has consequences. People need money to support themselves and their families.

Brown has an income that many do not. As Dwyane Wade said, it’s easier to stay home when you’re rich.

Brown’s advice is good for people privileged enough to follow it. We should continue to socially distance as much as reasonably possible. But what’s reasonable varies for different people, and some people need to work.

Notre Dame hires Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey as women’s basketball coach

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niel Ivey with Grizzlies
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
As a Grizzlies assistant coach, Niele Ivey was a pioneer – joining the small, but expanding, ranks of women coaching in the NBA.

Now, with Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw retiring as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach, Ivey will take the next step in her career.

Notre Dame release:

Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced Niele Ivey (‘01) as the fourth head coach in women’s basketball history on Wednesday.

Grizzlies:

Ivey played at Notre Dame, played in the WNBA, returned to South Bend to join McGraw’s staff then went to Memphis. It’s an impressive career arc.

If Ivey has ambitions of becoming an NBA head coach, this could be a step back. But Notre Dame women’s basketball coach is a prestigious job, and Notre Dame is her alma mater. It’s easy to see why this job would appeal to her – and why she’d appeal to the Fighting Irish.

Tim Floyd: Bulls tried to hire me in 1989, 1996

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT
Bulls general manager Jerry Krause and coach Phil Jackson spent years at odds. Even as Chicago won championships in 1996, 1997 and 1998, Krause was eager to move onto the next era. By spring of 1997, it was publicly known Krause wanted Tim Floyd to succeed Jackson as coach.

Of course, Jackson lasted one more season – guiding Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman to another title. That’s why we have “The Last Dance” documentary now.

Krause finally got his way and hired Floyd in 1998.

But Floyd could have gone to Chicago even earlier than that known 1997 dalliance. Twice.

In 1988-89, Floyd coached the University of New Orleans to a 19-11 record his first season there. New Orleans went 2-1 against Louisiana Tech, which had a player – Randy White* – Krause was scouting.

*The Bulls picked  Stacey King No. 6 in the 1989 NBA draft. White went No. 8 to the Mavericks.

Floyd on “Off The Bench:”

Jerry Krause came up to me at the end of that season – I had never met him – and told me, he said, “Look, I’m Jerry Krause of the Chicago Bulls, and I just want to let you know that you’re going to be our next head coach.”

Anyhow, he started calling me. It started out once a week from that point on and then it ended up, the last four or five years, it ended up being every day and sometimes twice a day. It would hour-long conversations.

In 1989, the following year, he wanted me to fly up to the Bulls’ training camp and wanted me to start running the triangle offense. And I said, “No, I’m not doing that. I’ve got no interest in doing that.” And so he just kept on and on and on.

Chicago fired Doug Collins in 1989. With Floyd resisting, Jackson got promoted from assistant coach to head coach.

Jackson proved be one of the greatest coaches of all time, helping Jordan and the Bulls to six titles. But Floyd still loomed.

In 1996, the Bulls won their fourth championship by beating the SuperSonics in the NBA Finals. Seattle had a center, Ervin Johnson, who played for Floyd at New Orleans. Krause wanted Floyd to meet Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf. So, Krause arranged for Floyd – then at Iowa State – to fly to Seattle under the guise of just watching Johnson.

Floyd:

We’re walking around downtown, and he basically said, “Look, Krause wants Phil gone this year. He thinks that, Jerry, Pippen is breaking down, his back. He thinks that this team has run its course. He doesn’t want to overpay these players as they’re coming up on their contract years. He wants to move them before their contracts are up, 97-98, while we can still get value for them, and he can start to rebuild.

I told Jerry Reinsdorf that day walking around downtown, I said, “Jerry, I’m not sure Jerry Krause understands these guys are basically the Beatles and this is the most popular franchise of all time.” And I said, “If I’m you, I would not do this. And I would not do this maybe not even the following year.” I said, “Let it die its own natural death, because there are certain players and certain teams that you just don’t break up. And I think that these guys have earned the right to let it die its own death.”

Even after the 1996 title, the Bulls’ future remained uncertain. Reinsdorf and Krause called Floyd.

Floyd:

Jerry Reinsdorf said, “Tim, would you tell Jerry Krause what you told me in downtown Seattle about next year?” And I told Jerry Krause, and he said, “I can’t do it. You don’t understand. I don’t want to work with Phil again.” And so I said, “Well, why don’t you just do this? Why don’t you work downtown and let Phil work out at the other place. Y’all just stay the hell away from each other, because it’s working.”

Reinsdorf kept Jackson, and the Bulls won another title in 1998. Then, Reinsdorf got his way, hiring Floyd and dismantling the championship core in the offseason.

Floyd’s tenure was dismal. Chicago went 49-190 during his three-plus seasons. Though the roster was ill-equipped to win, Floyd didn’t positively distinguish himself.

But maybe he deserves a little credit in Bulls lore for staying out of the way and letting a dynasty unfold.

Thunder guard Terrance Ferguson won’t be charged with rape after accusation

Thunder wing Terrance Ferguson
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 2:03 PM EDT
Thunder wing Terrance Ferguson was apparently accused of rape. That became public in conjunction with an investigation yielding no charges.

Nolan Clay and Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman:

Oklahoma County prosecutors have decided not to charge Thunder guard [Terrance] Ferguson who had been accused this year by a woman of rape.

The woman accused Ferguson of raping her in September 2018 at a house party, according to multiple sources. The woman made the report to police this year, in February.

Hopefully, this is a just outcome.