Celtics wing Jaylen Brown
Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

As Georgia lifts coronavirus restrictions, Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says stay home and don’t listen

By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is leading the way for reducing social-distancing restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp – who admitted startlingly recently to not knowing coronavirus could be spread by asymptomatic carriers – has received criticism for his plan.

Including from Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, a Georgia native.

Jay King of The Athletic:

Brown is intelligent and holds interests beyond basketball. He wrote thoughtfully on coronavirus and race for The Guardian.

There are legitimate reasons to be skeptical of Kemp’s plan.

But shutting down the economy also has consequences. People need money to support themselves and their families.

Brown has an income that many do not. As Dwyane Wade said, it’s easier to stay home when you’re rich.

Brown’s advice is good for people privileged enough to follow it. We should continue to socially distance as much as reasonably possible. But what’s reasonable varies for different people, and some people need to work.

Chris Paul: Players will need more than two weeks of prep time to start playing again

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT
“We call it spiking the workloads, you never want to go from zero to 100, that’s when you see a lot of injuries. You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going.”

That’s what one team’s strength and training coach told NBC Sports. As talks have heated up a little around the idea of playing out the season in a “bubble,” but it brings up the question of how long players will need to get back in game shape. There has been talk of a 25-day plan, but that is just one of a number of scenarios being floated.

Just know that the players are not going to be good back with racing back too fast and spiking that workload, Chris Paul said Wednesday in a conference call (hat tip Royce Young of ESPN).

“I’m just letting you know — and I don’t think the league would do it anyway — but if they were like, ‘Hey, you got two weeks, and then we’re going,’ that’s not going to happen,” Paul, who is serving his seventh year as National Basketball Players Association president, said… “That’s not going to happen. Whatever the amount of time is, just know that players will have the input, the say-so, because we’re the ones playing. That comes first. We don’t ever want to put guys in a situation where their injury risk is higher than ever before…

“I get what we’re dealing with right now, a lot of hypotheticals, but I don’t know,” Paul said when asked how long players would need to get back in basketball shape. “This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don’t. Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run. That’s why, whatever happens — and I say this, and I mean this — we always go back to the players.”

CP3 is right, the league does not plan to do it that way. League sources had told NBC Sports all the restart plans will schedule enough time to ramp up and avoid injuries.

Let’s just hope we get to have a serious debate about ramp-up time, schedule length, playoff format and all the rest of it. The alternative would be depressing.

 

Kendrick Perkins calls former Pelicans GM Dell Demps ‘liar’

Kendrick Perkins with Pelicans
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Kendrick Perkins was washed up when the Pelicans signed him in 2015. His athleticism had declined at age 30, and the NBA was moving away from paint-clogging centers like him. But Perkins was still a savvy and tough veteran who provided experience.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

He’s a liar. He was a liar. He just lied, man. He lied to me.

Perkins is talking here about Dell Demps, the Pelicans’ general manager while Perkins was there in 2015-16. Perkins says Demps “told me when I got to the Pelicans ‘Wow, we never had a leader like you. I appreciate you, we want you to retire here, we want you to be here the next two or three years, blah blah blah.’”

When Perkins’ contract was up that summer, there was no two-year deal for the vet minimum Perkins was hoping for. Only a call from Demps, who said, “I think we’re going to move in a different direction.”

I don’t know what Demps told Perkins. Sometimes, people hear what they want to believe.

But this isn’t the first time someone suggested Demps didn’t keep his word. Really, Demps has been a lightning rod for harsh public criticism from people who worked closely with him.

Perhaps, Demps thought Perkins could still contribute on the court. After all, Demps was a lousy general manager prone to that type of miscalculation. A season of seeing Perkins firsthand could have made Demps to come to his senses. Nobody else signed Perkins in 2016, and his career was nearly finished.

Or maybe Demps learned of the message Perkins was sending then-Pelicans star Anthony Davis. By his own admission, Perkins spent his time in New Orleans selling Davis on LeBron James and agent Rich Paul.

Of course, Davis later hired Paul, requested a trade and steered his way to joining LeBron on the Lakers.

That saga cost Demps his job, though it’s important to note he was already on thin ice for years of mishandling the roster. Now, Perkins is piling on even further. That’s rough.

Is it fair? Impossible to say for certain without hearing exactly what Demps told Perkins.

Knicks owner James Dolan recovers from coronavirus, donates plasma

Knicks owner James Dolan
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT
Knicks owner James Dolan tested positive for coronavirus last month.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

It’s great Dolan donated his plasma. Hopefully, that will accelerate the fight against coronavirus.

New York has been hit especially hard – with coronavirus AND Knicks fans feeling uncomfortable criticizing Dolan amid his health issues. Everyone just wants to get back to normal, and this is a meaningful step.

Notre Dame hires Grizzlies assistant Niele Ivey as women’s basketball coach

Notre Dame women's basketball coach Niel Ivey with Grizzlies
Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 22, 2020, 5:44 PM EDT
As a Grizzlies assistant coach, Niele Ivey was a pioneer – joining the small, but expanding, ranks of women coaching in the NBA.

Now, with Hall of Famer Muffet McGraw retiring as Notre Dame women’s basketball coach, Ivey will take the next step in her career.

Notre Dame release:

Notre Dame Director of Athletics Jack Swarbrick announced Niele Ivey (‘01) as the fourth head coach in women’s basketball history on Wednesday.

Grizzlies:

Ivey played at Notre Dame, played in the WNBA, returned to South Bend to join McGraw’s staff then went to Memphis. It’s an impressive career arc.

If Ivey has ambitions of becoming an NBA head coach, this could be a step back. But Notre Dame women’s basketball coach is a prestigious job, and Notre Dame is her alma mater. It’s easy to see why this job would appeal to her – and why she’d appeal to the Fighting Irish.