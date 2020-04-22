“We call it spiking the workloads, you never want to go from zero to 100, that’s when you see a lot of injuries. You’re going to need a slow ramp-up. How slow it is going to be somewhat limited, with everyone wanting to get things going.”

That’s what one team’s strength and training coach told NBC Sports. As talks have heated up a little around the idea of playing out the season in a “bubble,” but it brings up the question of how long players will need to get back in game shape. There has been talk of a 25-day plan, but that is just one of a number of scenarios being floated.

Just know that the players are not going to be good back with racing back too fast and spiking that workload, Chris Paul said Wednesday in a conference call (hat tip Royce Young of ESPN).

“I’m just letting you know — and I don’t think the league would do it anyway — but if they were like, ‘Hey, you got two weeks, and then we’re going,’ that’s not going to happen,” Paul, who is serving his seventh year as National Basketball Players Association president, said… “That’s not going to happen. Whatever the amount of time is, just know that players will have the input, the say-so, because we’re the ones playing. That comes first. We don’t ever want to put guys in a situation where their injury risk is higher than ever before… “I get what we’re dealing with right now, a lot of hypotheticals, but I don’t know,” Paul said when asked how long players would need to get back in basketball shape. “This is the thing with having 450 players in the league and being in a situation like this, where some guys have access to weight rooms, some guys don’t. Some guys have access to facilities where they can train or do this or can run. That’s why, whatever happens — and I say this, and I mean this — we always go back to the players.”

CP3 is right, the league does not plan to do it that way. League sources had told NBC Sports all the restart plans will schedule enough time to ramp up and avoid injuries.

Let’s just hope we get to have a serious debate about ramp-up time, schedule length, playoff format and all the rest of it. The alternative would be depressing.