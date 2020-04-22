Cavaliers center Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond: No decision on 2020-21 player option yet

By Keith SmithApr 22, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
In a recent interview, Andre Drummond said he hasn’t decided on what he’ll do about his 2020-21 player option. When asked about his option, Drummond told SB Nation’s Michael Pina: “For me, I haven’t really thought too deep into my next decision, because obviously we can’t really do anything yet.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers center has a $28,751,775 player option for next season. The current deadline for Drummond to opt in is June 29. It’s unknown at this point how the NBA’s suspended season could impact that date.

Drummond was acquired by the Cavs at the trade deadline in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick. The Detroit Pistons are kicking off a rebuild, and moved Drummond to clear salary. Both Henson and Knight have expiring contracts. The Pistons could have over $30 million cap space this summer.

Cleveland sees Drummond as a good fit alongside Kevin Love up front. Both players have been two of the better rebounders in the NBA for years. In addition, Drummond is only 26 years old, so he fits with the timeline of the Cavaliers young guards, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.

If Drummond were to opt out, Cleveland could have more than $23 million in cap space. However, given the uncertain nature of the NBA salary cap due to the suspended season and few teams having cap space this summer, Drummond is expected to opt in. He’ll then hit the market in the summer of 2021. That offseason the cap is expected to have stabilized and more teams should be players in free agency.

Reports: G-League actively recruiting class of 2021 players

By Keith SmithApr 22, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT
The NBA G-League has begun recruiting players in the class of 2021, per multiple reports. The G-League started recruiting even before Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd made their decisions to bypass college for the NBAGL.

Another top recruit, Greg Brown will announce his decision on Friday and is listing the G-League as one of his options.

RJ Hampton’s father, Rod Hampton, told the Lexington Herald-Leader that his son considered playing in the G-League last season. Hampton eventually played part of the year in Australia because the G-League’s pay wasn’t competitive compared to what he was offered down under.

“I don’t think that they envisioned this program until they were like, ‘Woah, we can’t have guys like RJ going out of the country, playing ball. We have to find something to do here,’” Rod Hampton said.

This year the G-League is offering high-level player who are not draft-eligible up to $500,000 to be part of a unique training/playing structure. The idea is to give these players a path different from the NCAA or going overseas. Players will train and play in exhibition games against other G-League teams and select teams.

This select group will be based in Southern California. Some reports indicate they may play at Kobe Bryant’s Mamba Academy. One of the names mentioned to coach this team is former NBA Coach of the Year Sam Mitchell.

Report: Knicks believe they are positioned to make trade if star becomes available

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
As Leon Rose takes charge, the Knicks are set up for a smart, slow build: a handful of young players with potential on the roster — RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson — plus seven first-round picks in the next four drafts. Use those picks wisely, find more young talent, develop players, build a culture of winning, and the Knicks can build something to last.

Or, they could make a trade for a star and jumpstart the process.

It’s the Knicks, so of course some in the organization are pushing for the trade, reports Ian Begley of SNY.TV.

…some with the Knicks feel that they are incredibly well positioned to trade for a disgruntled star if one becomes available.

“It’s the best path for us,” one front office member recently said.

This aligns with a directive that the Knicks were operating under prior to the 2020 trade deadline: Whatever happens, we need to maintain enough assets to be in position to trade for a star player. Even though he wasn’t officially in charge at the time, it’s fair to assume that Rose was on board with that thinking. And it’s fair to assume that, based on that directive, Rose will be aggressive if the right young star becomes available via trade.

It is only the best path for just the right star — the Knicks need to be picky.

It has to be someone entering or early in their prime, not a 32-year-old setting up for one last big contract. It has to be someone who wants to stay in New York and with the Knicks, not someone pushing their way out of an organization so they can test the free-agent market. (And don’t assume you can keep said player just because you’re the Knicks.) It has to be a player that fits with the guys on the roster, or, the Knicks need to get players who do fit.

The Knicks have all these first-round picks because, starting with Phil Jackson, the front office stop trading them away for short-sighted mid-season fixes. The Mills/Perry front office, whatever you think of them, stockpiled the picks. That gives them the foundation for a rebuild.

It feels at times like there are some in the Knicks organization still looking for the quick fix. It doesn’t exist. The Knicks need to build slow and smart — their fans get that. Give them hope, draft well and develop players and they will be all in, this is a basketball savvy fanbase.

Rose, to his credit, preached patience in a March letter to fans when he took over.

“Nothing about this is easy, or quick, so I ask for your continued patience… We will develop a plan that makes sense, both to jumpstart our short-term growth and ensure our long-term success.” 

He’s saying the right things, but actions will speak louder than words.

 

PBT Podcast: Talking Michael Jordan, The Last Dance with author Roland Lazenby

By Kurt HelinApr 22, 2020, 7:30 AM EDT
To get inside the Jordan-era Bulls and the documentary The Last Dance, we went to the guy who wrote the book on Jordan. Literally.

Author Roland Lazenby, wrote “Blood on the Horns” about these very 1997-98 Bulls, plus ‘Michael Jordan: A Life‘ and he joined us on the PBT Podcast this week.

We discuss the tension on that team with GM Jerry Krause, how Michael Jordan’s upbringing built and fueled his competitive drive, and MJ’s time in baseball — all with inside details you’re not going to hear anywhere else.

Bob Myers takeaway from The Last Dance? It’s hard to keep championship teams together

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
Everyone is watching “The Last Dance” Jordan documentary on ESPN. It’s not just sports fans starved for content, it’s also NBA players.

We all watch it through the prism of our life experiences.

That includes Warriors general manager Bob Myers. His takeaway from the first couple of episodes seems tinged with personal experience from the past year. Myers was asked about the series on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area (hat tip Drew Shiller at NBC Sports Bay Area).

“When you watch something like that, it reminds you how hard it is to keep something together,” Myers said… “That was my takeaway from it. It’s hard to understand. Even (Michael) Jordan himself said, ‘We’re winning. Let us keep trying to do this.’ But you realize that in the midst of it all what happens with great success, and great notoriety, and great attention, and all the money, and all the fame … it’s very hard.

“It’s why bands break up. Why’d that team break up? Because within all that, there’s so many dynamics. And to keep it all aligned, is work … you have to sacrifice. When you’re trying to win, you don’t get to do it all on your own terms. But you do get to win … so it’s fascinating to watch. You get to see some of the (Scottie) Pippen stuff and some of the discord.

“I’m not even picking on the Bulls because it’s human nature. It almost happens to everybody. Things have a lifetime and then they end.”

Myers knows something about discord tearing at the fabric of an elite team. In his case, it was Kevin Durant — who had tension with Draymond Green and at times seemed to chafe against the culture Stephen Curry helped build — deciding he needed to move on after three seasons with the Warriors. He’s now in Brooklyn.

Myers has tried to reboot the Warriors by getting them healthy, adding Andrew Wiggins (a roll of the dice), and they will have a high draft pick that should get them a quality player (possibly by trade). They still have Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson. This should be an elite team still.

But it will not be the same juggernaut without Durant. It was too hard to keep that team together.