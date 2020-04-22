Andre Drummond: No decision on 2020-21 player option yet

In a recent interview, Andre Drummond said he hasn’t decided on what he’ll do about his 2020-21 player option. When asked about his option, Drummond told SB Nation’s Michael Pina: “For me, I haven’t really thought too deep into my next decision, because obviously we can’t really do anything yet.”
The Cleveland Cavaliers center has a $28,751,775 player option for next season. The current deadline for Drummond to opt in is June 29. It’s unknown at this point how the NBA’s suspended season could impact that date.
Drummond was acquired by the Cavs at the trade deadline in exchange for John Henson, Brandon Knight and a second-round pick. The Detroit Pistons are kicking off a rebuild, and moved Drummond to clear salary. Both Henson and Knight have expiring contracts. The Pistons could have over $30 million cap space this summer.
Cleveland sees Drummond as a good fit alongside Kevin Love up front. Both players have been two of the better rebounders in the NBA for years. In addition, Drummond is only 26 years old, so he fits with the timeline of the Cavaliers young guards, Darius Garland and Collin Sexton.
If Drummond were to opt out, Cleveland could have more than $23 million in cap space. However, given the uncertain nature of the NBA salary cap due to the suspended season and few teams having cap space this summer, Drummond is expected to opt in. He’ll then hit the market in the summer of 2021. That offseason the cap is expected to have stabilized and more teams should be players in free agency.