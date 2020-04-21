Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Rumor: Tyronn Lue wants to coach Brooklyn Nets, reunite with Kyrie Irving

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving won a championship with Tyronn Lue as his coach.

There was also a lot of friction in Cleveland, Irving reportedly having issues with both with Lue and LeBron James. Enough that Irving wanted out of Cleveland. He got his wish, but later admitted he could have handled himself and the situation better.

Lue is open to a reunion, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The former Cavaliers coach is, in fact, interested in the Nets gig, according to a source, following a Yahoo! report that Irving prefers Lue on Brooklyn’s sideline.

Of course, Lue, who is currently a Clippers assistant, also wanted to coach the Lakers before reportedly turning down a three-year, $18 million offer. He sought compensation more fitting of a championship coach, so it’s fair to assume Lue wouldn’t come cheap. Nets GM Sean Marks declared on April Fool’s Day that the coaching search is paused during the coronavirus shutdown and he’s pleased with the leadership of interim Jacque Vaughn.

Nobody is making a hire during this suspension in play. Lue is currently seated next to Doc Rivers in Los Angeles, and if play returns he will be important to a team with title aspirations. After the season, the Clippers would understand he was ready to get back in the big chair.

As for the Laker offer, it was less about the money than the years and control. Lue rightfully noted that nearly every coach hired gets four-or-five years contracts and that as a championship coach he wanted the full five years. Also, the Lakers were insisting Lue hire Jason Kidd as an assistant — something Frank Vogel agreed to — and Lue demanded the ability to pick his staff, as is the norm with coaching hires.

Lue developed into a solid Xs and Os coach in Cleveland, but more importantly what he brings to the table is an ability to relate to players — particularly star players — and get them to listen. He got everyone pulling the rope in the same way in Clevland, no easy task when you look back at the personalities on that roster. Brooklyn has Kevin Durant and Irving as the leaders in the clubhouse, if they are going to listen to and respect Lue, then this is a good hire.

Or it will be once the league starts up again.

Latvian guard Arturs Kurucs declares for 2020 NBA Draft

By Keith SmithApr 21, 2020, 7:00 AM EDT
20-year-old Latvian guard Arturs Kurucs has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft.

Kurucs is the younger brother of Brooklyn Nets forward Rodions Kurucs. The elder Kurucs is in his second year with the Nets.

At 6’3’’, Arturs Kurucs is smaller than his combo forward brother. Kurucs is seen as a combo guard at the NBA level.

In 39 games with VEF Riga in 2019-20, Kurucs averaged 13 points per game on 44/40/78 shooting splits. He’s also a solid passer and rebounder for his position. He welcomes contact and plays bigger and stronger than his relatively small frame.

Kurucs also played for the Latvian national team during 2020 EuroBasket Qualifiers. He played 20 minutes per game and scored 6.0 points per game. Kurucs has also been a mainstay on the youth level for the Latvian National team.

Kurucs’ draft stock ranges from late-second round to undrafted. Because he’s just 20 years old, Kurucs, is a good candidate to withdraw from this year’s draft and re-enter as an Early Entry candidate next season.

Early Entry candidates have until Monday, June 25 to withdraw from the draft. All draft deadlines are subject to change due to the NBA’s suspended 2019-20 season.

Four more families follow Vanessa Bryant in suing helicopter company

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Gianna Bryant
Associated PressApr 20, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.

A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment and an email from The Associated Press requesting comment was not immediately returned.

Unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent.

One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team

The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.

An initial National Transportation Safety Board report said there were no signs of engine failure from the wreckage recovered. Zobayan had nearly navigated the helicopter out of blinding clouds when the aircraft suddenly turned and plunged into the mountainside.

Vanessa Bryant, who filed the suit the same day as her husband’s large public memorial service in February, alleged that Zobayan was careless and negligent to fly in the fog and should have aborted the flight.

Also killed in the crash were Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, who was another of Gianna’s teammates.

Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler declares for 2020 NBA Draft

(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Baylor University sophomore guard Jared Butler has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Butler is retaining his ability to return to Baylor throughout the pre-draft process.

Butler became a starter for the Bears partway through his freshman season. As a full-time starter as a sophomore, Butler averaged 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Most NBA draft analysts have Butler rated as a mid-second round pick. He’s got good size for the point guard position at 6’3’’. Butler is a solid defender and good scorer.

Where Butler will need work to make it in the NBA is with his playmaking. He’s more of a scorer than a passer at this point. His shot is also streaky, even if he did improve considerable in his second season at Baylor.

The current deadline for players to declare for the 2020 draft is Sunday, April 26. If this deadline will change due to the NBA’s current suspended season is unknown.

Paul Pierce: I carried gun for two years after getting stabbed

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce got stabbed 11 times on Sept. 25, 2000. Surgery took care of the collapsed lung. His response to the mental anguish? Playing all 82 games of the Celtics season.

And strapping up.

Pierce on “All The Smoke:”

People don’t know this, but I actually carried a gun for two years right after that. I was so paranoid. I kept it in the car. I had it on me I was so paranoid after that. I was just like, I couldn’t be in crowds. Something like that happens to you, man, it’s traumatic.

It was so bad that I couldn’t even, like, sleep. I’d wake up in the middle of the night. People don’t – this is a story a lot of people don’t know. I had to have 24-hour police surveillance in my house. That’s how paranoid I was.

Thankfully, Pierce worked through his depression, continued his long Hall of Fame career and settled into a pleasant-looking retirement.

It’s hard not to think about another Boston athlete who felt paranoid, carried a gun and went another way.