Shaq: Lakers told him win 2004 title or they were breaking up team

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
It’s one of the most gripping parts of the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls: GM Jerry Krause was dumping Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen no matter if the Bulls won the 1997-98 title or not. His ego convinced him he could quickly build another champion. History taught a different lesson.

Shaquille O’Neal said a Lakers executive told him something similar back in 2004.

Shaq was on Fox Sports’ “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker” and had this exchange.

Shaq: “The same thing that was going on in this documentary was going on with me. It was told to me that if we don’t win the series [2004 NBA Finals vs. Detroit Pistons] I’m out of there.”

Broussard: “It was told to you before the series started?”

Shaq: “Yes, from somebody upstairs in the office, ‘Hey, if you don’t win this series, they’re looking to make changes’… I knew once we lost that it was time for me to do something else.”

The circumstances were different with the breakup of the Lakers, and some of that was Shaq’s own doing.

Kobe Bryant was a free agent in 2004 and he was looking at other teams, including at the cross-town Clippers (then still owned by Donald Sterling, which was an issue). The Kobe/Shaq relationship had become toxic and the only chance the Lakers had of bringing back Kobe was to trade Shaq. At that point in time, Shaq may have been the better player, he was more popular than Kobe with a healthy segment of the fan base, but in basketball terms there was no decision to be made: pick a driven 25-year-old Kobe just entering his prime, or 31-year-old Shaq, who was already having some injury issues.

In July after that season, Shaq was traded to Miami for Caron Butler, Brian Grant, Lamar Odom, and a 2006 first-round pick that became Jordan Farmar. Shaq went on to win a ring with Dwyane Wade two years later. Kobe’s legend only grew with an MVP and, eventually, with Pau Gasol, he won a couple more rings.

If the Lakers had won the 2004 title — that team really missed Karl Malone in the Finals, the injured forward was the kind of glue and third option they needed — would everyone have stuck together for another season? Maybe. Maybe not. Kobe was young and impulsive and he wanted out of Shaq’s shadow. Maybe nothing changed.

Did the Laker front office see the writing on the wall? It would have been hard to miss. And it’s entirely possible one of them told Shaq that winning a title was the only way this team was sticking together.

Steve Kerr disagrees with Jordan, says no animosity toward Pippen for 1997 surgery

Michael Jordan 6th title
By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
It was one of the running themes of episode two of The Last Dance documentary: A frustrated Scottie Pippen delayed surgery on his foot until close to the start of the 1997-98 season, keeping him out until January. Pippen, unhappy with his contract (the Bulls chose not to renegotiate it a couple of seasons earlier), said in the documentary, “I decided to have surgery late because I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not going to f*** my summer up.'”

“Scottie was wrong in that scenario. He could’ve got his surgery done as soon as the season was over and be ready for the season,” Michael Jordan countered in the documentary.

Steve Kerr disagrees with MJ.

Kerr was on ESPN’s “The Jump” with Rachel Nichols Tuesday and saw things differently (hat tip Tim Bontemps at ESPN).

“Everyone respected Scottie so much,” Kerr said. “We felt his frustration. He probably should have been the second-highest-paid guy in the NBA or definitely top-five. So we all felt for him, nobody resented him for having that surgery. Later, we all understood, let’s give him his space, and he’s going to be there for the second stretch of the season for us.”

Jordan being hard on Pippen is nothing new to 1997 — Jordan saw the potential in Pippen and pushed him from when Scottie first was drafted.

“He was brutal on Pippen, but that’s what toughened Pippen up as a young player,” said Roland Lazenby, author of ‘Jordan: A Life‘ and ‘Blood on the Horns,’ speaking to NBC Sports. “They would have fierce battles. Phil liked to pit them against each other like two pit bulls in practice.”

It’s understandable other players on that team would feel like Kerr and others. Jordan’s fire never turned off. Kerr and the other players were competitors, but this team was going to be judged on what happened in the playoffs and not in November and December, if Pippen was going to miss that time so be it.

At least this time when Kerr disagrees with Jordan, he’s not going to get punched.

 

Tracy McGrady: Bulls nearly traded Scottie Pippen for me, but Michael Jordan interceded

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
“The Last Dance” is great. The documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls tells an interesting story with satisfying audio and visuals.

But for everything discussed in the first two episodes, they didn’t cover much new ground. Even the cocaine story wasn’t novel. By 1992, Sam Smith in the Chicago Tribune called it a “famous story Michael Jordan likes to relate.”

Again, this isn’t a complaint. Nobody remembers/has already heard every detail of Jordan’s time in Chicago. These stories are new or at least feel new to many, and they’re told well.

The documentary has also caused other stories that slipped through the cracks to reemerge.

Like the time the Bulls tried to swing a draft-day trade for Tracy McGrady, the No. 9 pick in 1997.

McGrady, via ESPN:

What a lot of people don’t know about that night is that Jerry Krause was actually trying to make a trade for me and Scottie Pippen in it. And MJ called and axed that whole deal.

They brought me in for a secret meeting. Yes. They did.

It was a couple days before the draft. I flew in to Chicago to meet with those guys.

It was all secret. It was all secretive, and it didn’t get out.

As the documentary covered, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was eager to rebuild. Especially if dealing Pippen, Chicago probably would have moved on from Jordan.

But I’m most fascinated by a potential Jordan-McGrady pairing.

In 1997-98, McGrady was like nearly all rookies – not actually good – but he showed flashes. In 1999, he became quietly quite productive off Toronto’s bench. In 1999-00, he mostly maintained that efficiency while moving into the starting lineup. In 2000-01 with the Magic, he won Most Improved Player and became an All-Star to begin a high-level prime that lasted several years.

Playing for the Wizards in 2001-02 and 2002-03, Jordan was no longer near the peak of his powers. But he was still pretty good.

Could Jordan and McGrady have overlapped enough to open another championship window for Chicago?

There are so many unknowns.

How would Jordan have aged if continuing to play? He was 34 during the 1997 draft. Remember, Jordan took three years off before his Washington comeback.

How would Jordan and McGrady have gotten along? Jordan was notoriously tough on his teammates. As we’d later see, McGrady struggled to translate his individual talent into team success, especially in the playoffs. Perhaps, Jordan would have hardened McGrady for those battles. Or maybe Jordan would have broken a kid coming straight from high school.

How would Chicago have built around Jordan and McGrady? Pippen, Rodman and the rest of Jordan’s supporting cast was getting old. That’s part of the reason Krause wanted to rebuild.

According to The New York Times at the time, there was a talk of a Bulls-Celtics trade that would have sent Pippen and Luc Longley to Boston for the Nos. 3 and 6 picks. The article speculated Chicago could use the picks on Keith Van Horn and McGrady.

The top of the 1997 NBA draft:

1. Tim Duncan, Spurs

2. Keith Van Horn, Nets (via 76ers)

3. Chauncey Billups, Celtics

4. Antonio Daniels, Grizzlies

5. Tony Battie, Nuggets

6. Ron Mercer, Celtics

7. Tim Thomas, 76ers (via Nets)

8. Adonal Foyle, Warriors

9. Tracy McGrady, Raptors

10. Danny Fortson, Nuggets (via Bucks)

Van Horn was off the board before the No. 3 pick. But perhaps the Bulls could have swung another deal to get Van Horn and McGrady. After all, the 76ers traded down from No. 2 to No. 7.

Or maybe Chicago would have landed Chauncey Billups and Tracy McGrady. That would would have been a special grouping, especially with Jordan. However, Billups took even longer than McGrady to reach his prime. Jordan definitely didn’t have that kind of time. Then again, maybe Billups would have developed more quickly in a different environment.

Or if they recognized McGrady’s special talent while still having Jordan, the Bulls could have re-routed the other young player for more-immediate help.

Again, there are so many “what ifs?”.

Here’s what I know: The Bulls won another championship with Jordan and Pippen. That justified keeping the duo intact for 1997-98, even if it meant missing out on an intriguing long-term future with McGrady.

Draymond Green: Kevin Durant should’ve said before last season whether or not he’d return to Warriors

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Kevin Durant wanted to hit free agency in 2019, not be locked in longer with the Warriors.

Especially in hindsight, it’s easy to see why. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irvingwho’d been discussing it for a while – reportedly decided before last season to sign with the same team last summer. They ultimately both joined the Nets.

Even at the time, clues were apparent. Despite stating reluctance about taking another discount, Durant signed a contract in 2018 that didn’t maximize his earnings, because that was the only way to structure a shorter deal. Durant’s company moved to New York.

The result?

The Warriors played last season under the cloud of Durant’s looming free agency.

Everything he said and did was viewed through the lens of him staying or going. Golden State braced for his exit.

Draymond Green, via Uninterrupted:

What should have happened was Kevin come out and say, “Hey, man, this is it.” Like, “So, let’s do this.” Or, “This isn’t it.” But you can’t just leave the elephant in the room.

Because what happened was, the question came to us every day. Every time we spoke to the media, Klay and myself was asked about our contracts, and it was strictly due to Kevin. Because while that was going on, Klay was saying, “I want to be a Warrior forever. I want to be here. We started this thing. This is where I want to be.” I’m saying, “I want to be here for my career. We started this. We built this. I want to finish my career here with the guys I started it with.”

And then you kind of had Kevin like, “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year, and it don’t matter.” But it does matter, because you’re not the only person that has to answer that question.

And to be quite frank with you, you’re honestly the last person that has to answer the question because you don’t really say s—. You don’t say much to the media. If anything, you tell them to shut the f— up. Well, I don’t tell them to shut the f— up. I kind of have a conversation. And so I’m stuck answering that question all the time.

And due to that, there was always an elephant in the room amongst us.

This is so unfair.

If Durant said he were going to leave, that would have created an even more toxic situation. Durant’s devotion to the Warriors would have been widely questioned. How much would he help the team with one foot out the door? I doubt Green would have respected that one bit.

If Durant said he were going to stay, he would have boxed himself into an impossible corner. He earned the right to free agency in 2019. There was no good reason for him to relinquish that a year earlier just to temper media inquiries. Or Durant could have lied – said he’d stay then departed, anyway. I bet Green would have respected that even less.

Even if Durant planned before the season to depart, he had a right to change his mind. In fact, late in the season, signs emerged Durant was giving more consideration to staying. Did Green really want a highly talented teammate anchored to the idea of leaving? The best thing for the Warriors would have been Durant keeping an open mind.

The situation was going to be awkward last season no matter what Durant said. It was unavoidable.

But both Green and Durant handled it especially horribly at times. Green infamously blew up at Durant during a game, profanely telling the superstar that the Warriors didn’t need him and that he should just leave. Durant lashed out at the media for writing things Durant would later corroborate.

It was also unfair to pin the burden of relieving tension solely on Durant.

More than anything, it was circumstantial. All contracts eventually expire. As that point nears, there will be questions.

But the Warriors also leaned into suspicions. In 2018, Durant said he’d re-sign. Yet, some within the organization didn’t believe him. The 2018 championship parade got awkward with jokes about Durant leaving.

Contrary to what Green said, Durant repeatedly talked about free agency. Yes, in the most infamous incident, Durant vilified the media. He was also often accommodating.

So was Green, and I’m sympathetic to him repeatedly having to answer questions about Durant’s free agency. That can be wearing.

But no matter what Durant said, he was going to be a free agent in the summer of 2019. People care where one of the NBA’s best players plays.

There was no way around that.

Report: Michael Jordan donating documentary proceeds ($3M-$4M) to charity

Michael Jordan
By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
“The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls is great for the Michael Jordan brand.

Jordan isn’t looking to cash in directly.

Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes:

$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes.

This is great.