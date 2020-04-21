Draymond Green: Kevin Durant should’ve said before last season whether or not he’d return to Warriors

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 1:14 PM EDT
Kevin Durant wanted to hit free agency in 2019, not be locked in longer with the Warriors.

Especially in hindsight, it’s easy to see why. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irvingwho’d been discussing it for a while – reportedly decided before last season to sign with the same team last summer. They ultimately both joined the Nets.

Even at the time, clues were apparent. Despite stating reluctance about taking another discount, Durant signed a contract in 2018 that didn’t maximize his earnings, because that was the only way to structure a shorter deal. Durant’s company moved to New York.

The result?

The Warriors played last season under the cloud of Durant’s looming free agency.

Everything he said and did was viewed through the lens of him staying or going. Golden State braced for his exit.

Draymond Green, via Uninterrupted:

What should have happened was Kevin come out and say, “Hey, man, this is it.” Like, “So, let’s do this.” Or, “This isn’t it.” But you can’t just leave the elephant in the room.

Because what happened was, the question came to us every day. Every time we spoke to the media, Klay and myself was asked about our contracts, and it was strictly due to Kevin. Because while that was going on, Klay was saying, “I want to be a Warrior forever. I want to be here. We started this thing. This is where I want to be.” I’m saying, “I want to be here for my career. We started this. We built this. I want to finish my career here with the guys I started it with.”

And then you kind of had Kevin like, “I don’t know what I’m going to do next year, and it don’t matter.” But it does matter, because you’re not the only person that has to answer that question.

And to be quite frank with you, you’re honestly the last person that has to answer the question because you don’t really say s—. You don’t say much to the media. If anything, you tell them to shut the f— up. Well, I don’t tell them to shut the f— up. I kind of have a conversation. And so I’m stuck answering that question all the time.

And due to that, there was always an elephant in the room amongst us.

This is so unfair.

If Durant said he were going to leave, that would have created an even more toxic situation. Durant’s devotion to the Warriors would have been widely questioned. How much would he help the team with one foot out the door? I doubt Green would have respected that one bit.

If Durant said he were going to stay, he would have boxed himself into an impossible corner. He earned the right to free agency in 2019. There was no good reason for him to relinquish that a year earlier just to temper media inquiries. Or Durant could have lied – said he’d stay then departed, anyway. I bet Green would have respected that even less.

Even if Durant planned before the season to depart, he had a right to change his mind. In fact, late in the season, signs emerged Durant was giving more consideration to staying. Did Green really want a highly talented teammate anchored to the idea of leaving? The best thing for the Warriors would have been Durant keeping an open mind.

The situation was going to be awkward last season no matter what Durant said. It was unavoidable.

But both Green and Durant handled it especially horribly at times. Green infamously blew up at Durant during a game, profanely telling the superstar that the Warriors didn’t need him and that he should just leave. Durant lashed out at the media for writing things Durant would later corroborate.

It was also unfair to pin the burden of relieving tension solely on Durant.

More than anything, it was circumstantial. All contracts eventually expire. As that point nears, there will be questions.

But the Warriors also leaned into suspicions. In 2018, Durant said he’d re-sign. Yet, some within the organization didn’t believe him. The 2018 championship parade got awkward with jokes about Durant leaving.

Contrary to what Green said, Durant repeatedly talked about free agency. Yes, in the most infamous incident, Durant vilified the media. He was also often accommodating.

So was Green, and I’m sympathetic to him repeatedly having to answer questions about Durant’s free agency. That can be wearing.

But no matter what Durant said, he was going to be a free agent in the summer of 2019. People care where one of the NBA’s best players plays.

There was no way around that.

Tracy McGrady: Bulls nearly traded Scottie Pippen for me, but Michael Jordan interceded

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
“The Last Dance” is great. The documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls tells an interesting story with satisfying audio and visuals.

But for everything discussed in the first two episodes, they didn’t cover much new ground. Even the cocaine story wasn’t novel. By 1992, Sam Smith in the Chicago Tribune called it a “famous story Michael Jordan likes to relate.”

Again, this isn’t a complaint. Nobody remembers/has already heard every detail of Jordan’s time in Chicago. These stories are new or at least feel new to many, and they’re told well.

The documentary has also caused other stories that slipped through the cracks to reemerge.

Like the time the Bulls tried to swing a draft-day trade for Tracy McGrady, the No. 9 pick in 1997.

McGrady, via ESPN:

What a lot of people don’t know about that night is that Jerry Krause was actually trying to make a trade for me and Scottie Pippen in it. And MJ called and axed that whole deal.

They brought me in for a secret meeting. Yes. They did.

It was a couple days before the draft. I flew in to Chicago to meet with those guys.

It was all secret. It was all secretive, and it didn’t get out.

As the documentary covered, Bulls general manager Jerry Krause was eager to rebuild. Especially if dealing Pippen, Chicago probably would have moved on from Jordan.

But I’m most fascinated by a potential Jordan-McGrady pairing.

In 1997-98, McGrady was like nearly all rookies – not actually good – but he showed flashes. In 1999, he became quietly quite productive off Toronto’s bench. In 1999-00, he mostly maintained that efficiency while moving into the starting lineup. In 2000-01 with the Magic, he won Most Improved Player and became an All-Star to begin a high-level prime that lasted several years.

Playing for the Wizards in 2001-02 and 2002-03, Jordan was no longer near the peak of his powers. But he was still pretty good.

Could Jordan and McGrady have overlapped enough to open another championship window for Chicago?

There are so many unknowns.

How would Jordan have aged if continuing to play? He was 34 during the 1997 draft. Remember, Jordan took three years off before his Washington comeback.

How would Jordan and McGrady have gotten along? Jordan was notoriously tough on his teammates. As we’d later see, McGrady struggled to translate his individual talent into team success, especially in the playoffs. Perhaps, Jordan would have hardened McGrady for those battles. Or maybe Jordan would have broken a kid coming straight from high school.

How would Chicago have built around Jordan and McGrady? Pippen, Rodman and the rest of Jordan’s supporting cast was getting old. That’s part of the reason Krause wanted to rebuild.

According to The New York Times at the time, there was a talk of a Bulls-Celtics trade that would have sent Pippen and Luc Longley to Boston for the Nos. 3 and 6 picks. The article speculated Chicago could use the picks on Keith Van Horn and McGrady.

The top of the 1997 NBA draft:

1. Tim Duncan, Spurs

2. Keith Van Horn, Nets (via 76ers)

3. Chauncey Billups, Celtics

4. Antonio Daniels, Grizzlies

5. Tony Battie, Nuggets

6. Ron Mercer, Celtics

7. Tim Thomas, 76ers (via Nets)

8. Adonal Foyle, Warriors

9. Tracy McGrady, Raptors

10. Danny Fortson, Nuggets (via Bucks)

Van Horn was off the board before the No. 3 pick. But perhaps the Bulls could have swung another deal to get Van Horn and McGrady. After all, the 76ers traded down from No. 2 to No. 7.

Or maybe Chicago would have landed Chauncey Billups and Tracy McGrady. That would would have been a special grouping, especially with Jordan. However, Billups took even longer than McGrady to reach his prime. Jordan definitely didn’t have that kind of time. Then again, maybe Billups would have developed more quickly in a different environment.

Or if they recognized McGrady’s special talent while still having Jordan, the Bulls could have re-routed the other young player for more-immediate help.

Again, there are so many “what ifs?”.

Here’s what I know: The Bulls won another championship with Jordan and Pippen. That justified keeping the duo intact for 1997-98, even if it meant missing out on an intriguing long-term future with McGrady.

Report: Michael Jordan donating documentary proceeds ($3M-$4M) to charity

Michael Jordan
Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 11:18 AM EDT
“The Last Dance” documentary on Michael Jordan and the Bulls is great for the Michael Jordan brand.

Jordan isn’t looking to cash in directly.

Kurt Badenhausen of Forbes:

$0: The amount Jordan will bank from The Last Dance. He’s donating his entire share of the proceeds, which should reach at least $3 million to $4 million, to charitable causes.

This is great.

If NBA season resumes, Ben Simmons expected to be ready to play for 76ers

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Ben Simmons hadn’t played meaningful minutes in an NBA game since Feb. 11, a full month before the coronavirus forced a shut down of the NBA season. A nerve impingement in his lower back had him sidelined for the last eight games before the hiatus, and there were questions about whether he would return for the playoffs.

Now, if the league starts up again, Simmons is expected to be ready to go, reports Jackie McMullin in a wide-ranging story about Simmons at ESPN.

The hope of a mid-April return for the playoffs has been deferred, though sources tell ESPN that Simmons will be good to go as his lower back impingement has all but dissipated. “If the season resumes,” says a team source, “we’re expecting to have him.”

With Simmons in the lineup, the Sixers become more of a postseason threat. He is an All-Star level player who averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game last season. He’s part of a long, athletic Sixers team that matches up well against the Milwaukee Bucks, but also a team with some floor spacing issues (which Simmons is at the heart of).

Let’s hope we get to see Simmons back on the court this season. Currently, while the NBA looks at scenarios for playing games without fans in a “bubble” somewhere, it’s unclear if the league will be able to restart this season, and if so when and what form everything would take. There’s just not enough information (and testing) right now.

Rumor: Tyronn Lue wants to coach Brooklyn Nets, reunite with Kyrie Irving

Joe Robbins/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
Kyrie Irving won a championship with Tyronn Lue as his coach.

There was also a lot of friction in Cleveland, Irving reportedly having issues with both with Lue and LeBron James. Enough that Irving wanted out of Cleveland. He got his wish, but later admitted he could have handled himself and the situation better.

Lue is open to a reunion, reports Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

The former Cavaliers coach is, in fact, interested in the Nets gig, according to a source, following a Yahoo! report that Irving prefers Lue on Brooklyn’s sideline.

Of course, Lue, who is currently a Clippers assistant, also wanted to coach the Lakers before reportedly turning down a three-year, $18 million offer. He sought compensation more fitting of a championship coach, so it’s fair to assume Lue wouldn’t come cheap. Nets GM Sean Marks declared on April Fool’s Day that the coaching search is paused during the coronavirus shutdown and he’s pleased with the leadership of interim Jacque Vaughn.

Nobody is making a hire during this suspension in play. Lue is currently seated next to Doc Rivers in Los Angeles, and if play returns he will be important to a team with title aspirations. After the season, the Clippers would understand he was ready to get back in the big chair.

As for the Laker offer, it was less about the money than the years and control. Lue rightfully noted that nearly every coach hired gets four-or-five years contracts and that as a championship coach he wanted the full five years. Also, the Lakers were insisting Lue hire Jason Kidd as an assistant — something Frank Vogel agreed to — and Lue demanded the ability to pick his staff, as is the norm with coaching hires.

Lue developed into a solid Xs and Os coach in Cleveland, but more importantly what he brings to the table is an ability to relate to players — particularly star players — and get them to listen. He got everyone pulling the rope in the same way in Clevland, no easy task when you look back at the personalities on that roster. Brooklyn has Kevin Durant and Irving as the leaders in the clubhouse, if they are going to listen to and respect Lue, then this is a good hire.

Or it will be once the league starts up again.