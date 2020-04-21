Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Bob Myers takeaway from The Last Dance? It’s hard to keep championship teams together

By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT
Everyone is watching “The Last Dance” Jordan documentary on ESPN. It’s not just sports fans starved for content, it’s also NBA players.

We all watch it through the prism of our life experiences.

That includes Warriors general manager Bob Myers. His takeaway from the first couple of episodes seems tinged with personal experience from the past year. Myers was asked about the series on 95.7 The Game in the Bay Area (hat tip Drew Shiller at NBC Sports Bay Area).

“When you watch something like that, it reminds you how hard it is to keep something together,” Myers said… “That was my takeaway from it. It’s hard to understand. Even (Michael) Jordan himself said, ‘We’re winning. Let us keep trying to do this.’ But you realize that in the midst of it all what happens with great success, and great notoriety, and great attention, and all the money, and all the fame … it’s very hard.

“It’s why bands break up. Why’d that team break up? Because within all that, there’s so many dynamics. And to keep it all aligned, is work … you have to sacrifice. When you’re trying to win, you don’t get to do it all on your own terms. But you do get to win … so it’s fascinating to watch. You get to see some of the (Scottie) Pippen stuff and some of the discord.

“I’m not even picking on the Bulls because it’s human nature. It almost happens to everybody. Things have a lifetime and then they end.”

Myers knows something about discord tearing at the fabric of an elite team. In his case, it was Kevin Durant — who had tension with Draymond Green and at times seemed to chafe against the culture Stephen Curry helped build — deciding he needed to move on after three seasons with the Warriors. He’s now in Brooklyn.

Myers has tried to reboot the Warriors by getting them healthy, adding Andrew Wiggins (a roll of the dice), and they will have a high draft pick that should get them a quality player (possibly by trade). They still have Curry, Green, and Klay Thompson. This should be an elite team still.

But it will not be the same juggernaut without Durant. It was too hard to keep that team together.

Paul Pierce: I once thought Kevin Garnett would fight our coach with Nets, Jason Kidd

By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Latrell Sprewell choking Warriors coach P.J. Carlesimo still carries significance these years later, because it’s a unique incident. Players just don’t physically attack their own coach. Even in the era of player empowerment, that’s still a bright line not to be crossed.

Did Kevin Garnett come close while playing for Nets coach Jason Kidd, though?

Weeks after retiring as a player in 2013, Kidd became Brooklyn’s coach. It was quickly apparent Kidd was in over his head – especially on a team with savvy veterans like Garnett and Paul Pierce. Kidd repeatedly blamed his players.

The problems came to a head on Christmas. After getting blown out by the Bulls, an especially embarrassing display, the Nets gathered in the locker room.

Pierce on “All The Smoke:”

J Kidd come in there. Aw, he yelling. He yelling at us. And I know KG kind of got in J Kidd’s face. I thought he was about to whoop J Kidd. Straight up. I was like. Went up in his face. “I ain’t no whoop whoop.” Had his towel on. He had his towel on, like about to get into the shower, in front of everybody. And then just walked off to the shower. I swear, from that point on, it turned our season around. KG cares so much.

Keep in mind: This was just Pierce’s perspective. He can’t know what Garnett was thinking. Perhaps, Garnett wasn’t at all close to fighting Kidd.

But Pierce knew Garnett well from their time together in Boston. Pierce and Garnett (unlike another Celtics teammate) also remained friends. Think they never discussed this incident in the following years? I’d value Pierce’s perspective here.

That said, there was another reason the Nets turned around their season beyond Garnett’s intensity. With Brook Lopez injured, Brooklyn turned to a smallball lineup with Pierce at power forward that was ahead of its time.

Rumor: Jazz were tiring of Rudy Gobert before coronavirus

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 21, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
There’s a rift between Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Gobert says they’ll be fine. Others disagree.

Their coronavirus diagnoses clearly contributed to the problem. But issues had apparently been brewing for a while.

David Aldridge of The Athletic:

There have been rumblings well before either of them contracted coronavirus that the Jazz were growing weary of Gobert. Not that they were actively shopping him or trying to get rid of him, but that he might be more available than you’d think a Defensive Player of the Year and guy who is such an anchor would be. It will not surprise me if Utah moves on after this season.

Gobert is Utah’s best player. He also is four years older than Mitchell, plays a position (center) with the highest replacement level, has a style that doesn’t cleanly translate deep into the playoffs and is up for an expensive contract extension.

If forced to pick between the stars, the Jazz’s choice is clear. It’s Mitchell, who has shown special potential.

Of course, Utah would prefer to operate from a position of strength. That can only happen if its stars get on the same page. Otherwise, everyone assumes the Jazz must deal one – i.e., Gobert.

Steve Kerr disagrees with Jordan, says no animosity toward Pippen for 1997 surgery

Michael Jordan 6th title
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT
It was one of the running themes of episode two of The Last Dance documentary: A frustrated Scottie Pippen delayed surgery on his foot until close to the start of the 1997-98 season, keeping him out until January. Pippen, unhappy with his contract (the Bulls chose not to renegotiate it a couple of seasons earlier), said in the documentary, “I decided to have surgery late because I was like, ‘You know what, I’m not going to f*** my summer up.'”

“Scottie was wrong in that scenario. He could’ve got his surgery done as soon as the season was over and be ready for the season,” Michael Jordan countered in the documentary.

Steve Kerr disagrees with MJ.

Kerr was on ESPN’s “The Jump” with Rachel Nichols Tuesday and saw things differently (hat tip Tim Bontemps at ESPN).

“Everyone respected Scottie so much,” Kerr said. “We felt his frustration. He probably should have been the second-highest-paid guy in the NBA or definitely top-five. So we all felt for him, nobody resented him for having that surgery. Later, we all understood, let’s give him his space, and he’s going to be there for the second stretch of the season for us.”

Jordan being hard on Pippen is nothing new to 1997 — Jordan saw the potential in Pippen and pushed him from when Scottie first was drafted.

“He was brutal on Pippen, but that’s what toughened Pippen up as a young player,” said Roland Lazenby, author of ‘Jordan: A Life‘ and ‘Blood on the Horns,’ speaking to NBC Sports. “They would have fierce battles. Phil liked to pit them against each other like two pit bulls in practice.”

It’s understandable other players on that team would feel like Kerr and others. Jordan’s fire never turned off. Kerr and the other players were competitors, but this team was going to be judged on what happened in the playoffs and not in November and December, if Pippen was going to miss that time so be it.

At least this time when Kerr disagrees with Jordan, he’s not going to get punched.

 

Shaq: Lakers told him win 2004 title or they were breaking up team

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 21, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT
It’s one of the most gripping parts of the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” documentary about Michael Jordan and the Bulls: GM Jerry Krause was dumping Phil Jackson and Scottie Pippen no matter if the Bulls won the 1997-98 title or not. His ego convinced him he could quickly build another champion. History taught a different lesson.

Shaquille O’Neal said a Lakers executive told him something similar back in 2004.

Shaq was on Fox Sports’ “The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker” and had this exchange.

Shaq: “The same thing that was going on in this documentary was going on with me. It was told to me that if we don’t win the series [2004 NBA Finals vs. Detroit Pistons] I’m out of there.”

Broussard: “It was told to you before the series started?”

Shaq: “Yes, from somebody upstairs in the office, ‘Hey, if you don’t win this series, they’re looking to make changes’… I knew once we lost that it was time for me to do something else.”

The circumstances were different with the breakup of the Lakers, and some of that was Shaq’s own doing.

Kobe Bryant was a free agent in 2004 and he was looking at other teams, including at the cross-town Clippers (then still owned by Donald Sterling, which was an issue). The Kobe/Shaq relationship had become toxic and the only chance the Lakers had of bringing back Kobe was to trade Shaq. At that point in time, Shaq may have been the better player, he was more popular than Kobe with a healthy segment of the fan base, but in basketball terms there was no decision to be made: pick a driven 25-year-old Kobe just entering his prime, or 31-year-old Shaq, who was already having some injury issues.

In July after that season, Shaq was traded to Miami for Caron Butler, Brian Grant, Lamar Odom, and a 2006 first-round pick that became Jordan Farmar. Shaq went on to win a ring with Dwyane Wade two years later. Kobe’s legend only grew with an MVP and, eventually, with Pau Gasol, he won a couple more rings.

If the Lakers had won the 2004 title — that team really missed Karl Malone in the Finals, the injured forward was the kind of glue and third option they needed — would everyone have stuck together for another season? Maybe. Maybe not. Kobe was young and impulsive and he wanted out of Shaq’s shadow. Maybe nothing changed.

Did the Laker front office see the writing on the wall? It would have been hard to miss. And it’s entirely possible one of them told Shaq that winning a title was the only way this team was sticking together.