The time Michael Jordan walked in on Bulls teammates doing cocaine

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A lot happened in the first two episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary.

The most scintillating story came during Jordan’s rookie year with the Bulls in 1984.

Jordan entered an NBA trying to escape its reputation for widespread drug use. In 1980, estimates pegged the number of players using cocaine at 40 percent to 75 percent (similar to estimates of players using marijuana now). In 1984, the league implemented a new drug policy.

But apparently the effects were limited on Chicago when Jordan joined the team later that year.

Hearing the Bulls described as a “traveling cocaine circus,” Jordan laughed for a tellingly long time. Then, he gave an anecdote (warning: profanity in video).

Jordan on ESPN:

Preseason, I think we were in Peoria. I was in the hotel. So I’m trying to find my teammates. So, I started knocking on doors. I get to this one door, and I knock on the door, and I can hear someone says, “Sh, sh, sh, some’s outside.” And then you hear this deep voice says, “Who is it?” I says, “MJ.” And then they all say, “Ah, f—, he’s just a rookie. Don’t worry about it. ” So, they open up the door. I walk in, and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here. You got your weed smokers over here. You got your women over here. So, the first thing I said, “Look, man. I’m out.” Because all I could think about is, if they come and raid this place right about now, I am just as guilty as everybody else that’s in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own.

I enjoyed just hanging out, playing cards, watching movies. You know, I wasn’t going to the clubs.

I don’t smoke. I don’t do lines. I didn’t drink at the time. I was looking just to get some rest, get up and go play.

It’s to Jordan’s credit he didn’t get swept into that culture. He put his stamp on the Bulls – not the other way around.

Besides Jordan, Chicago had 13 players at that point:

Most of them were gone by the start of the next season. Nearly all the rest were gone by the start of the following season. Only Corzine, who got traded to the Magic in 1989, lasted past 1986.

Rod Thorn: Bulls would have drafted Hakeem Olajuwon, not Michael Jordan, No. 1 in 1984

Michael Jordan and Akeem Olajuwon
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As a precursor to the larger lottery we now know, the worst team in each conference participated in a coin flip to determine the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. In 1984, the Rockets and Trail Blazers (who owned the Pacers’ first-round pick) faced off in the coin flip.

The winner?

The Bulls.

Houston picked Akeem Olajuwon (later known as Hakeem Olajuwon) No. 1. Portland – with shooting guard Clyde Drexler already on the roster – took center Sam Bowie No. 2. That left shooting guard Michael Jordan for Chicago at No. 3.

If the Trail Blazers won the coin flip, they probably would have drafted Olajuwon No. 1, and Jordan would have likely gone No. 2 to the Rockets. The Bulls would have been stuck with someone else. (The next five picks: Sam Perkins, Charles Barkley, Melvin Turpin, Alvin Robertson, Lancaster Gordon).

That’s not the only way it went just right for Chicago. The Bulls won only one more game than Indiana in 1983-84. Had a single result for those teams gone the other way, Chicago could have been involved in the coin toss and gotten the No. 1 pick.

And it wouldn’t have been Jordan.

Then-Bulls general manager Rod Thorn in ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary:

Olajuwon would have been first by anybody who picked, including me.

I really appreciate Thorn admitting this. Drafting Jordan is literally the first line on his Hall of Fame resume.

Far more often, we hear about teams’ near-hits. The less-flattering near-misses usually get buried. But Thorn is secure enough to share the full story.

Olajuwon was a megastar at the University of Houston. He was also big at a time conventional wisdom held centers were the most dominant forces in basketball. Of course, he was going to be the top pick.

Success in the NBA requires both good performance and good fortune. Thorn believed enough in Jordan to draft him. Thorn gets credit for that.

He was also lucky to be in that position. No shame in acknowledging that, too.

Former Bull B.J. Armstrong on drama in first episodes of The Last Dance: “That was nothing”

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season.

And he was amused at one bit of drama that viewers saw during the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 — specifically, the part where Jordan held nothing back in critiquing the play of teammates Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc in practice.

“Let me be real candid here,” Armstrong told The Associated Press. “If that is the worst you’ve seen, then you’ve never seen the Chicago Bulls before. That was nothing.”

The first episodes that aired Sunday night shed plenty of light on the rocky relationship that then-general manager Jerry Krause had with players and coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen’s unhappiness with his contract, and how Jordan was constantly in an enormous spotlight.

Armstrong, the longtime Bulls guard and three-time NBA champion who is now a sports agent, knows what it takes to play alongside maybe the greatest player ever. But he said the first two episodes gave key insight on how the roots of Jordan’s career got planted.

One of Armstrong’s biggest takeaways were the stories of Jordan’s early years, how the 1-on-1 and often overheated battles with his older brother Larry helped mature him and how he continued growing at North Carolina.

“All that prepared him for the moment, right?” Armstrong said. “I think you could see how it started with his parents, and how incredibly lucky you have to be and how a lot of things have to happen in order for this to take flight, literally.”

It also showed a softer side to Jordan, a reminder that he was once a broke college kid with $20 in his account, a phone bill that he apologized to his mother for running up and how he would send letters home asking for money and stamps.

The detail from Jordan’s time at North Carolina also stood out to Armstrong, especially how Jordan said his original plan was to remain with the Tar Heels for three more seasons after helping them win the 1982 national title as a freshman.

“Think about that in today’s context, right?” Armstrong said, noting how so many of top college players now leave school after one season.

Two new episodes will air each Sunday night through May 17.

NBA players react to The Last Dance documentary

JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA players are just like you and me:

They are stuck at home and Sunday night were glued to the television for the first two episodes of The Last Dance documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s final title.

Just like you and me, they had reactions — and not just laughing at Barack Obama being titled “former Chicago resident.” Players took to Twitter including Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Rudy Gobert, CJ McCollum, and more. Here are their reactions.

The Last Dance recap, episodes 1&2: Setting up drama, tension that would drive season

The Last Dance recap
Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 2:20 AM EDT
Leave a comment

In some ways, the primary challenge for the makers of “The Last Dance” documentary is the same one that Christopher Nolan faced making “Batman Begins”: Everybody already knows the story. It has become mythology. What new details, what new twists can be added to pull everyone into a story arc they may love but already know where it leads and ends?

With this Bulls documentary, it is the details and honest commentary we have not seen before. The new footage. It made the old feel new again (and the lack of basketball, or any sports, on our televisions for a month helped fuel that hunger).

Episodes 1 and 2, broadcast Sunday on ESPN, gave us a lot of details setting up the drama and tension that made the 1997-98 Bulls so memorable. So legendary.

And so you don’t miss anything, here’s The Last Dance recap of those episodes.

Ego was at play early on

Episode 1 worked hard to show how general manager Jerry Krause — with the blessing of owner Jerry Reinsdorf — was ready to blow up one of the great teams of all time. Krause’s ego was on full display, rather than trying to keep the greatest and most marketable player in the world happy, rather than keep a coach who could reach the players, rather than keep the core of a team that had won titles five of the last seven years together, he was ready to break it up.

“We’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it,” Jordan is shown saying after winning the 1997 title. “If we lose it, then you look at it and change. Rebuilding? No one is guaranteeing rebuilding is going to be two, three, four, five years. The Cubs have been rebuilding 42 years. If you want to look at this from a business thing, have a sense of respect for the people who have laid the groundwork so you could be a profitable organization.”

Krause was convinced he could rebuild quickly. It was a terrible miscalculation. It’s also worth noting just how much the power has shifted in the NBA toward star players: If LeBron James wanted Rob Pelinka fired, if Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted Jon Horst fired, there’s no doubt who wins that battle. (Maybe Jerry Reinsdorf is the exception, he did stick with Gar/Pax far, far too long.)

What Krause did was give Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan a target they used to unify the team. Jackson seized on it early, he was the one who titled the season The Last Dance.

Pippen’s rise

Krause, unfortunately, is not alive to defend himself. Episode 2 does get into the things Krause did right in building that team, such as drafting Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, trading Charles Oakley for Bill Cartright, and more. Krause put this team together, but as Steve Kerr said well, he couldn’t get out of his own way. He set himself up as the villain.

Episode 2 also tells the Scottie Pippen story, starting with his rise from rather “meh” 6’1″ guard entering college to 6’8″ dominant forward owning small college games a couple of years later. His game, like his height, progressed much faster than anyone expected.

Pippen came to the Bulls and became the Robin to Jordan’s Batman, one of the league’s elite players and a perfect second option for the team. He also had agreed to a seven-year, $18 million contract — he came out of real poverty and wanted the security for his family — that left him woefully underpaid. The Bulls would not renegotiate the contract (something that could have been done under the rules at the time, but the Bulls would have had to do it with cap space, and they didn’t have any). It’s a situation no modern player would find himself in because the CBA mandates shorter contracts (the owners wanted that to prevent long, bad contracts, opening the door for today’s player movement and power).

And then Pippen wanted to move on

By the time of the 1997-98 season, Pippen was done with Krause. Pippen admitted delaying foot surgery until close to the season because he didn’t want to spoil his summer, and implied his contract issues were part of the reason.

“I’m not going to f*** my summer up to rehab for a season,” Pippen said to the camera. “They’re not going to be looking forward to having me, so I’m going to enjoy my summer. I’ll use the season to prepare.”

Jordan called Pippen’s decision “selfish.”

Episode 2 also has more Jordan highlights — of course — including the 63 point game against Larry Bird and the Celtics in the 1986 playoffs. It’s the game that led Bird to say he played against “God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

There were other highlights from the first two episodes. There was Bulls GM at the time Rod Thorn admitting he would have taken Hakeem Olajuwon over Jordan.

“Olajuwon would’ve been first by anybody who picked, including me,” Thorn said.

In that era, teams were built around centers and Olajuwon went on to be an all-time great — two NBA titles, MVP, 12-time All-NBA, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eventual Hall of Famer. With hindsight, you can say Jordan should have been the top pick, but nobody could or should question that pick. The episode briefly touches on Portland thinking they already had Clyde Drexler so they took Sam Bowie over Jordan.

Then there was Reinsdorf talking about how Krause — a scout/front office guy for the MLB’s White Sox — came up to him and said he wanted to be GM, everyone told Reinsdorf it was a bad idea, and he did it anyway. Can you imagine if a baseball scout tried that in today’s NBA?

And now, Barack Obama

The funniest moment of the first two episodes was the description they gave Barack Obama.

A close second was Jordan’s reaction to the Bulls before and just after his arrival being described as a “traveling cocaine circus.” Jordan talks about distancing himself from that drug culture on the team at the time.

Mostly, however, the first two episodes of the 10-part Bulls documentary laid a foundation for the drama to follow. That drama includes a lot of Dennis Rodman in Episode 3, airing next Sunday.