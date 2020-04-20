Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed to jump from high school to the NBA’s new minor-league program.

The new venture will be based in Southern California. But where specifically will Green, Todd and their team play?

Maybe the Mamba Sports Academy, which Kobe Bryant launched in 2018 and where he was headed in the tragic fatal helicopter crash.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Although the partnership with the Mamba Sports Academy is not official with other venues still being considered, the committed prep stars and the those still deliberating joining the G League are of the mindset that they will be training at the academy for the 2020-21 season, sources said.

Former NBA head coaches Sam Mitchell and David Fizdale are in the running to be the Select Team’s head coach, sources said. Former NBA coach Brian Shaw is also being considered, sources said.

Ultimately, there are more important considerations than the building – like a $500,000 salary and which of these coaches is selected. Assuming the building is at least suitable. And the Mamba Sports Academy more than qualifies.

Kurt Helin toured the facility and came away impressed:

The Mamba Sports Academy, located in the quiet suburbs about 45 minutes from Staples Center, is state-of-the-art. It has the obvious of basketball courts and modern weight/workout rooms, but there are also optometric training machines to improve dynamic perception and hand-eye coordination, full on modern training/treatment facilities, and more. There’s even an indoor sand volleyball court. When Kobe bought the facility and upgraded it, he did it right and spared no expense.

What a selling point for potential players. Everyone wants to be linked to the late Bryant, and this an alluring connection.