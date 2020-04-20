Paul Pierce: I carried gun for two years after getting stabbed

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce got stabbed 11 times on Sept. 25, 2000. Surgery took care of the collapsed lung. His response to the mental anguish? Playing all 82 games of the Celtics season.

And strapping up.

Pierce on “All The Smoke:”

People don’t know this, but I actually carried a gun for two years right after that. I was so paranoid. I kept it in the car. I had it on me I was so paranoid after that. I was just like, I couldn’t be in crowds. Something like that happens to you, man, it’s traumatic.

It was so bad that I couldn’t even, like, sleep. I’d wake up in the middle of the night. People don’t – this is a story a lot of people don’t know. I had to have 24-hour police surveillance in my house. That’s how paranoid I was.

Thankfully, Pierce worked through his depression, continued his long Hall of Fame career and settled into a pleasant-looking retirement.

It’s hard not to think about another Boston athlete who felt paranoid, carried a gun and went another way.

Report: Shane Larkin signs two-year contract extension with Anadolu Efes in Turkey

(Photo by Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Former NBA point guard Shane Larkin has signed a contract extension with Anadolu Efes in Turkey. Larkin’s deal is reportedly worth over $7 million dollars over two years. The second year is a player option for Larkin.

That tweet roughly translates to: “Let’s give a bomb notice (in reference to “Woj bombs”). Shane Larkin signed a 1 + 1-year new contract with Anadolu Efes. The new contract only has an NBA out.”

Larkin has spent the last two seasons with Anadolu Efes and has become one of the top point guards in Europe. This past season, over 37 combined games in the Turkish Super League and EuroLeague, Larkin averaged 18.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. He shot over 50% from the field and over 45% from behind the arc.

In a game against Bayern Munich, Larkin scored 49 points on 15-of-19 shooting, including 10-of-12 from three. The 49 points set a EuroLeague single-game scoring record.

Larkin’s last NBA experience was with the Boston Celtics in 2017-18. He averaged 4.3 points per game as a change-of-pace backup for the Boston Celtics that year. Following that season, Larkin had opportunities to stay in the NBA, but received a more lucrative offer to play in Turkey.

Larkin has played so well in Turkey, that he recently received Turkish citizenship. This will allow European clubs to work around rules limiting the number of US-born players on their roster. In addition, Larkin is now eligible to play for the Turkish national team in international competitions.

Report: NBA minor-league program expected to be based in Kobe Bryant’s facility

Kobe Bryant at Mamba Sports Academy
Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed to jump from high school to the NBA’s new minor-league program.

The new venture will be based in Southern California. But where specifically will Green, Todd and their team play?

Maybe the Mamba Sports Academy, which Kobe Bryant launched in 2018 and where he was headed in the tragic fatal helicopter crash.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Although the partnership with the Mamba Sports Academy is not official with other venues still being considered, the committed prep stars and the those still deliberating joining the G League are of the mindset that they will be training at the academy for the 2020-21 season, sources said.

Former NBA head coaches Sam Mitchell and David Fizdale are in the running to be the Select Team’s head coach, sources said.

Former NBA coach Brian Shaw is also being considered, sources said.

Ultimately, there are more important considerations than the building – like a $500,000 salary and which of these coaches is selected. Assuming the building is at least suitable. And the Mamba Sports Academy more than qualifies.

Kurt Helin toured the facility and came away impressed:

The Mamba Sports Academy, located in the quiet suburbs about 45 minutes from Staples Center, is state-of-the-art. It has the obvious of basketball courts and modern weight/workout rooms, but there are also optometric training machines to improve dynamic perception and hand-eye coordination, full on modern training/treatment facilities, and more. There’s even an indoor sand volleyball court. When Kobe bought the facility and upgraded it, he did it right and spared no expense. 
What a selling point for potential players. Everyone wants to be linked to the late Bryant, and this an alluring connection.

Michael Jordan agreed to documentary on day of Cavaliers’ championship parade

LeBron James at Cavaliers' 2016 championship parade
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
The NBA undertook an ambitious project to film behind-the-scenes footage of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.

Yet, we’re seeing it this quickly only because ESPN accelerated production.

What took so long?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, then running NBA Entertainment, oversaw the project. He needed approval from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who left it to Phil Jackson and – crucially – Jordan.

Silver, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

"Our agreement will be that neither one of us can use this footage without the other’s permission," Silver told Jordan. "It will be kept — I mean literally it was physical film — as a separate part of our Secaucus [New Jersey] library. Our producers won’t have access to it. It will only be used with your permission."

The footage sat dormant for years.

Finally, producer Mike Tollin pitched Jordan – on the day of the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship parade.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Tollin was in Charlotte, N.C., to make his first face-to-face pitch to Jordan as executive producer — on the same day as the parade for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to celebrate a historic N.B.A. finals comeback against the 73-win Warriors and the city’s first major championship in 52 years.

“He said yes in the room, which doesn’t happen too often in my business,” said Tollin, who has produced or directed numerous sports projects, including movies such as “Coach Carter” and “Varsity Blues.”

Correlation does not equal causation. The timing didn’t necessarily make Jordan more likely to agree. It might have made him less likely to agree. Who knows?

But LeBron James did make significant strides in the greatest-of-all-time debate against Jordan with that 2016 title. This documentary does catapult Jordan into the forefront of the conversation and exposes a new generation – which has grown up watching LeBron – to Jordan’s greatness.

If – if – Jordan was feeling insecure about his legacy as LeBron reached new heights, approving of this documentary was an effective way to push back.

Dion Waiters opens up about depression, says he didn’t have seizure on Heat flight

Dion Waiters
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Dion Waiters had a rough season.

Most infamously, he overdosed on a gummy on a Heat team flight. Initial reporting said Waiters had a seizure when woken up. The incident was later described as a panic attack.

Waiters in The Players Tribune:

I go through depression, just like you. I go through anxiety, just like you. This last year and a half, I done been through it.

For me, depression is fake happiness. You lie to yourself. You hide things. You’re saying it’s all good — to your homies, to your family, to yourself. But it’s a lie. You don’t want to touch your phone. You don’t want to read what anybody is saying about you. Your body literally feels different. You’re just not you. Don’t matter how hard you are. Hard got nothing to do with it.

The plane incident in Miami? It’s on me. I own that. It was idiotic on my behalf — point-blank, period. What’s crazy is, my whole life I been a leader. I’m not a follower. Pat knows me. He knows I don’t do drugs. But sometimes when you’re going through dark times, you can fall trap to things you’d never do in your right mind.

I never had a seizure, though. Ask the doctors. Ask my Heat teammates. They can speak on it. For that b.s. to come out, it ain’t right.

Waiters has gone through a lot in his life, experiences he describes in his article. He probably deserves more empathy than he receives.

I’m not sure how knowing Waiters didn’t have a seizure re-contextualizes the overdose, though. That’s a small detail. To his credit, Waiters took responsibility for the flight incident overall.

Now with the Lakers, Waiters must improve his behavior. Hopefully, he has the internal dedication and external support to make that happen. This article definitely makes it sounds like he has the necessary perspective.