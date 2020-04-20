NBA players react to The Last Dance documentary

In some ways, the primary challenge for the makers of “The Last Dance” documentary is the same one that Christopher Nolan faced making “Batman Begins”: Everybody already knows the story. It has become mythology. What new details, what new twists can be added to pull everyone into a story arc they may love but where they already know the ending?

With this Bulls documentary, it is the details and honest commentary we have not seen before. The new footage. It made the old feel new again (and the lack of basketball, or any sports, on our televisions for a month helped fuel that hunger).

Episodes 1 and 2, broadcast Sunday on ESPN, gave us a lot of details setting up the drama and tension that made the 1997-98 Bulls so memorable. So legendary.

And so you don’t miss anything, here’s The Last Dance recap of those episodes.

Ego was at play early on

Episode 1 worked hard to show how general manager Jerry Krause — with the blessing of owner Jerry Reinsdorf — was ready to blow up one of the great teams of all time. Krause’s ego was on full display, rather than trying to keep the greatest and most marketable player in the world happy, rather than keep a coach who could reach the players, rather than keep the core of a team that had won titles five of the last seven years together, he was ready to break it up.

“We’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it,” Jordan is shown saying after winning the 1997 title. “If we lose it, then you look at it and change. Rebuilding? No one is guaranteeing rebuilding is going to be two, three, four, five years. The Cubs have been rebuilding 42 years. If you want to look at this from a business thing, have a sense of respect for the people who have laid the groundwork so you could be a profitable organization.”

Krause was convinced he could rebuild quickly. It was a terrible miscalculation. It’s also worth noting just how much the power has shifted in the NBA toward star players: If LeBron James wanted Rob Pelinka fired, if Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted Jon Horst fired, there’s no doubt who wins that battle. (Maybe Jerry Reinsdorf is the exception, he did stick with Gar/Pax far, far too long.)

What Krause did was give Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan a target they used to unify the team. Jackson seized on it early, he was the one who titled the season The Last Dance.

Pippen’s rise

Krause, unfortunately, is not alive to defend himself. Episode 2 does get into the things Krause did right in building that team, such as drafting Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, trading Charles Oakley for Bill Cartright, and more. Krause put this team together, but as Steve Kerr said well, he couldn’t get out of his own way. He set himself up as the villain.

Episode 2 also tells the Scottie Pippen story, starting with his rise from rather “meh” 6’1″ guard entering college to 6’8″ dominant forward owning small college games a couple of years later. His game, like his height, progressed much faster than anyone expected.

Pippen came to the Bulls and became the Robin to Jordan’s Batman, one of the league’s elite players and a perfect second option for the team. He also had agreed to a seven-year, $18 million contract — he came out of real poverty and wanted the security for his family — that left him woefully underpaid. The Bulls would not renegotiate the contract (something that could have been done under the rules at the time, but the Bulls would have had to do it with cap space, and they didn’t have any). It’s a situation no modern player would find himself in because the CBA mandates shorter contracts (the owners wanted that to prevent long, bad contracts, opening the door for today’s player movement and power).

And then Pippen wanted to move on

By the time of the 1997-98 season, Pippen was done with Krause. Pippen admitted delaying foot surgery until close to the season because he didn’t want to spoil his summer, and implied his contract issues were part of the reason.