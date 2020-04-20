JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images

NBA players react to The Last Dance documentary

By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
NBA players are just like you and me:

They are stuck at home and Sunday night were glued to the television for the first two episodes of The Last Dance documentary on the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan’s final title.

Just like you and me, they had reactions — and not just laughing at Barack Obama being titled “former Chicago resident.” Players took to Twitter including Damian Lillard, Dwyane Wade, Rudy Gobert, CJ McCollum, and more. Here are their reactions.

Former Bull B.J. Armstrong on drama in first episodes of The Last Dance: “That was nothing”

By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season.

And he was amused at one bit of drama that viewers saw during the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 — specifically, the part where Jordan held nothing back in critiquing the play of teammates Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc in practice.

“Let me be real candid here,” Armstrong told The Associated Press. “If that is the worst you’ve seen, then you’ve never seen the Chicago Bulls before. That was nothing.”

The first episodes that aired Sunday night shed plenty of light on the rocky relationship that then-general manager Jerry Krause had with players and coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen’s unhappiness with his contract, and how Jordan was constantly in an enormous spotlight.

Armstrong, the longtime Bulls guard and three-time NBA champion who is now a sports agent, knows what it takes to play alongside maybe the greatest player ever. But he said the first two episodes gave key insight on how the roots of Jordan’s career got planted.

One of Armstrong’s biggest takeaways were the stories of Jordan’s early years, how the 1-on-1 and often overheated battles with his older brother Larry helped mature him and how he continued growing at North Carolina.

“All that prepared him for the moment, right?” Armstrong said. “I think you could see how it started with his parents, and how incredibly lucky you have to be and how a lot of things have to happen in order for this to take flight, literally.”

It also showed a softer side to Jordan, a reminder that he was once a broke college kid with $20 in his account, a phone bill that he apologized to his mother for running up and how he would send letters home asking for money and stamps.

The detail from Jordan’s time at North Carolina also stood out to Armstrong, especially how Jordan said his original plan was to remain with the Tar Heels for three more seasons after helping them win the 1982 national title as a freshman.

“Think about that in today’s context, right?” Armstrong said, noting how so many of top college players now leave school after one season.

Two new episodes will air each Sunday night through May 17.

The Last Dance recap, episodes 1&2: Setting up drama, tension that would drive season

The Last Dance recap
By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 2:20 AM EDT
In some ways, the primary challenge for the makers of “The Last Dance” documentary is the same one that Christopher Nolan faced making “Batman Begins”: Everybody already knows the story. It has become mythology. What new details, what new twists can be added to pull everyone into a story arc they may love but where they already know the ending?

With this Bulls documentary, it is the details and honest commentary we have not seen before. The new footage. It made the old feel new again (and the lack of basketball, or any sports, on our televisions for a month helped fuel that hunger).

Episodes 1 and 2, broadcast Sunday on ESPN, gave us a lot of details setting up the drama and tension that made the 1997-98 Bulls so memorable. So legendary.

And so you don’t miss anything, here’s The Last Dance recap of those episodes.

Ego was at play early on

Episode 1 worked hard to show how general manager Jerry Krause — with the blessing of owner Jerry Reinsdorf — was ready to blow up one of the great teams of all time. Krause’s ego was on full display, rather than trying to keep the greatest and most marketable player in the world happy, rather than keep a coach who could reach the players, rather than keep the core of a team that had won titles five of the last seven years together, he was ready to break it up.

“We’re entitled to defend what we have until we lose it,” Jordan is shown saying after winning the 1997 title. “If we lose it, then you look at it and change. Rebuilding? No one is guaranteeing rebuilding is going to be two, three, four, five years. The Cubs have been rebuilding 42 years. If you want to look at this from a business thing, have a sense of respect for the people who have laid the groundwork so you could be a profitable organization.”

Krause was convinced he could rebuild quickly. It was a terrible miscalculation. It’s also worth noting just how much the power has shifted in the NBA toward star players: If LeBron James wanted Rob Pelinka fired, if Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted Jon Horst fired, there’s no doubt who wins that battle. (Maybe Jerry Reinsdorf is the exception, he did stick with Gar/Pax far, far too long.)

What Krause did was give Phil Jackson and Michael Jordan a target they used to unify the team. Jackson seized on it early, he was the one who titled the season The Last Dance.

Pippen’s rise

Krause, unfortunately, is not alive to defend himself. Episode 2 does get into the things Krause did right in building that team, such as drafting Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant, trading Charles Oakley for Bill Cartright, and more. Krause put this team together, but as Steve Kerr said well, he couldn’t get out of his own way. He set himself up as the villain.

Episode 2 also tells the Scottie Pippen story, starting with his rise from rather “meh” 6’1″ guard entering college to 6’8″ dominant forward owning small college games a couple of years later. His game, like his height, progressed much faster than anyone expected.

Pippen came to the Bulls and became the Robin to Jordan’s Batman, one of the league’s elite players and a perfect second option for the team. He also had agreed to a seven-year, $18 million contract — he came out of real poverty and wanted the security for his family — that left him woefully underpaid. The Bulls would not renegotiate the contract (something that could have been done under the rules at the time, but the Bulls would have had to do it with cap space, and they didn’t have any). It’s a situation no modern player would find himself in because the CBA mandates shorter contracts (the owners wanted that to prevent long, bad contracts, opening the door for today’s player movement and power).

And then Pippen wanted to move on

By the time of the 1997-98 season, Pippen was done with Krause. Pippen admitted delaying foot surgery until close to the season because he didn’t want to spoil his summer, and implied his contract issues were part of the reason.

“I’m not going to f*** my summer up to rehab for a season,” Pippen said to the camera. “They’re not going to be looking forward to having me, so I’m going to enjoy my summer. I’ll use the season to prepare.”

Jordan called Pippen’s decision “selfish.”

Episode 2 also has more Jordan highlights — of course — including the 63 point game against Larry Bird and the Celtics in the 1986 playoffs. It’s the game that led Bird to say he played against “God disguised as Michael Jordan.”

There were other highlights from the first two episodes. There was Bulls GM at the time Rod Thorn admitting he would have taken Hakeem Olajuwon over Jordan.

“Olajuwon would’ve been first by anybody who picked, including me,” Thorn said.

In that era, teams were built around centers and Olajuwon went on to be an all-time great — two NBA titles, MVP, 12-time All-NBA, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and eventual Hall of Famer. With hindsight, you can say Jordan should have been the top pick, but nobody could or should question that pick. The episode briefly touches on Portland thinking they already had Clyde Drexler so they took Sam Bowie over Jordan.

Then there was Reinsdorf talking about how Krause — a scout/front office guy for the MLB’s White Sox — came up to him and said he wanted to be GM, everyone told Reinsdorf it was a bad idea, and he did it anyway. Can you imagine if a baseball scout tried that in today’s NBA?

And now, Barack Obama

The funniest moment of the first two episodes was the description they gave Barack Obama.

A close second was Jordan’s reaction to the Bulls before and just after his arrival being described as a “traveling cocaine circus.” Jordan talks about distancing himself from that drug culture on the team at the time.

Mostly, however, the first two episodes of the 10-part Bulls documentary laid a foundation for the drama to follow. That drama includes a lot of Dennis Rodman in Episode 3, airing next Sunday.

Jimmy Butler sent basketball hoops to all his Heat teammates

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
sIt’s been one of the under-discussed stories of this forced suspension of the NBA: Many players do not have baskets to shoot on. They haven’t needed one. In the city where they play they have 24-hour access to the team facilities, and if the player lives in another market they will have connections with high schools, colleges, or other spots. There’s always a place to get up shots.

Until there isn’t. In the case of the Miami Heat, only Goran Dragic had a basket at his house.

So Jimmy Butler sent all his Heat teammates baskets, reports Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

But Butler decided enough was enough and bought a basketball hoop for himself to work with at his home in the San Diego area. As first reported by the Miami Herald, the All-Star wing then had portable baskets sent to each Heat player and coach to make sure they had one, too, as they wait out the NBA hiatus…

The baskets from Lifetime, a company based in Utah that manufactures various products, were delivered to Heat players and coaches a few days ago. Even the players living in condominiums and two-way contract players living in a Miami hotel received them, with the option to have them then sent to their offseason homes.

“Two days ago I received a big box, I opened it and it was a basketball hoop from Jimmy,” Dragic said Sunday in an Instagram Live discussion with Heat television host Jason Jackson. “My first hoop [that I have] is for kids. So basically, it was not a real hoop for me. Yesterday [Saturday] I was putting together all these pieces and finally I made it. I already shot some shots to take advantage of that. Jimmy, thank you brother. I appreciate it.”

Butler also is donating some of the same baskets to youth centers around Miami, once children in the area are allowed to assemble and play at the centers again.

Hopefully, we get to find out if having those baskets and getting up shots helped the Heat players because the league started up again. There remains a lot of optimism and determination around the league to find a way to complete the season and have a playoffs in some form, but there also are no answers as to when, where, or exactly how yet.

Steve Kerr: There was pressure being Michael Jordan’s teammate that I never felt from anybody

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Steve Kerr both played on one of the best teams in NBA history and coached one of the best teams in NBA history. He’s been around great players his entire life. But Kerr says no one put the pressure on you like Michael Jordan.

“There was a pressure that came with it when you were his teammate that I had never felt from anybody,” Kerr said. “It was a great test. You had to step up and compete and perform every day.”

Kerr held a conference call leading up to the premiere of “The Last Dance”, a 10-part documentary series on the Jordan-led Bulls of the late-90s. He spoke of what it was like to be part of Chicago’s second three-peat in an eight-year span. Kerr made the series-winning shot for the Bulls as they beat the Utah Jazz in 1998. He told the story of Jordan telling him to be ready in case he passed him the ball. Jordan did and Kerr made the shot.

“I always felt it was part of Michael’s genius with raising that bar, the level of competition and performance for our team every day just because of who he was,” Kerr said. “Nobody wanted to be left behind. He constantly pushed everybody forward.”

Speaking of that final title run, Kerr said it was challenging because the Bulls “were running on fumes.” General Manager Jerry Krause had let the team know before the season that Phil Jackson would not return as the team’s coach after the 1998 season completed.

“One of the things that really drove us that year was full awareness that was going to be our last dance,” Kerr said. “There was just a life span on that team that wouldn’t have allowed us to go on any further even if players were still under contract. We all felt like that was it. We were fortunate to win that last championship. There were plenty of difficult times along the way. It definitely felt like the end.”

Kerr also spoke of team dealing with Dennis Rodman’s unpredictable nature. He said Jackson handled the team’s leading rebounder with a level of respect and let Rodman be his carefree self.

Jordan’s legendary competitive nature also came up. Kerr laughed and told the story of the Bulls having shooting competitions from the hash mark after practice and shoot-around.

“Michael saw it and he just had to be involved,” the Warriors coach said Monday on a conference call. “So, he came down and started getting into the contest every day. Before you knew it, it was for money. He would usually be winning.”

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir said the documentary featured footage of one of the shooting contests from before Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

“Did he win? I bet he made it!” Kerr chuckled.

Hehir laughed and responded, “We’ll leave it as a cliffhanger, but I think your description was pretty accurate.”

“That was sort of a typical Michael story,” Kerr said. “He craved competition. I think he loved the interaction when there were stakes involved. He loved the whole idea of competing in any form. That’s what made him who he was.”