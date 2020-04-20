Dion Waiters
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Dion Waiters opens up about depression, says he didn’t have seizure on Heat flight

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Dion Waiters had a rough season.

Most infamously, he overdosed on a gummy on a Heat team flight. Initial reporting said Waiters had a seizure when woken up. The incident was later described as a panic attack.

Waiters in The Players Tribune:

I go through depression, just like you. I go through anxiety, just like you. This last year and a half, I done been through it.

For me, depression is fake happiness. You lie to yourself. You hide things. You’re saying it’s all good — to your homies, to your family, to yourself. But it’s a lie. You don’t want to touch your phone. You don’t want to read what anybody is saying about you. Your body literally feels different. You’re just not you. Don’t matter how hard you are. Hard got nothing to do with it.

The plane incident in Miami? It’s on me. I own that. It was idiotic on my behalf — point-blank, period. What’s crazy is, my whole life I been a leader. I’m not a follower. Pat knows me. He knows I don’t do drugs. But sometimes when you’re going through dark times, you can fall trap to things you’d never do in your right mind.

I never had a seizure, though. Ask the doctors. Ask my Heat teammates. They can speak on it. For that b.s. to come out, it ain’t right.

Waiters has gone through a lot in his life, experiences he describes in his article. He probably deserves more empathy than he receives.

I’m not sure how knowing Waiters didn’t have a seizure re-contextualizes the overdose, though. That’s a small detail. To his credit, Waiters took responsibility for the flight incident overall.

Now with the Lakers, Waiters must improve his behavior. Hopefully, he has the internal dedication and external support to make that happen. This article definitely makes it sounds like he has the necessary perspective.

Michael Jordan agreed to documentary on day of Cavaliers’ championship parade

LeBron James at Cavaliers' 2016 championship parade
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar,
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 2:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA undertook an ambitious project to film behind-the-scenes footage of Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Bulls.

Yet, we’re seeing it this quickly only because ESPN accelerated production.

What took so long?

NBA commissioner Adam Silver, then running NBA Entertainment, oversaw the project. He needed approval from Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who left it to Phil Jackson and – crucially – Jordan.

Silver, via Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

"Our agreement will be that neither one of us can use this footage without the other’s permission," Silver told Jordan. "It will be kept — I mean literally it was physical film — as a separate part of our Secaucus [New Jersey] library. Our producers won’t have access to it. It will only be used with your permission."

The footage sat dormant for years.

Finally, producer Mike Tollin pitched Jordan – on the day of the Cavaliers’ 2016 championship parade.

Marc Stein of The New York Times:

Tollin was in Charlotte, N.C., to make his first face-to-face pitch to Jordan as executive producer — on the same day as the parade for LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to celebrate a historic N.B.A. finals comeback against the 73-win Warriors and the city’s first major championship in 52 years.

“He said yes in the room, which doesn’t happen too often in my business,” said Tollin, who has produced or directed numerous sports projects, including movies such as “Coach Carter” and “Varsity Blues.”

Correlation does not equal causation. The timing didn’t necessarily make Jordan more likely to agree. It might have made him less likely to agree. Who knows?

But LeBron James did make significant strides in the greatest-of-all-time debate against Jordan with that 2016 title. This documentary does catapult Jordan into the forefront of the conversation and exposes a new generation – which has grown up watching LeBron – to Jordan’s greatness.

If – if – Jordan was feeling insecure about his legacy as LeBron reached new heights, approving of this documentary was an effective way to push back.

Rod Thorn: Bulls would have drafted Hakeem Olajuwon, not Michael Jordan, No. 1 in 1984

Michael Jordan and Akeem Olajuwon
Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 11:45 AM EDT
Leave a comment

As a precursor to the larger lottery we now know, the worst team in each conference participated in a coin flip to determine the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. In 1984, the Rockets and Trail Blazers (who owned the Pacers’ first-round pick) faced off in the coin flip.

The winner?

The Bulls.

Houston picked Akeem Olajuwon (later known as Hakeem Olajuwon) No. 1. Portland – with shooting guard Clyde Drexler already on the roster – took center Sam Bowie No. 2. That left shooting guard Michael Jordan for Chicago at No. 3.

If the Trail Blazers won the coin flip, they probably would have drafted Olajuwon No. 1, and Jordan would have likely gone No. 2 to the Rockets. The Bulls would have been stuck with someone else. (The next five picks: Sam Perkins, Charles Barkley, Melvin Turpin, Alvin Robertson, Lancaster Gordon).

That’s not the only way it went just right for Chicago. The Bulls won only one more game than Indiana in 1983-84. Had a single result for those teams gone the other way, Chicago could have been involved in the coin toss and gotten the No. 1 pick.

And it wouldn’t have been Jordan.

Then-Bulls general manager Rod Thorn in ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary:

Olajuwon would have been first by anybody who picked, including me.

I really appreciate Thorn admitting this. Drafting Jordan is literally the first line on his Hall of Fame resume.

Far more often, we hear about teams’ near-hits. The less-flattering near-misses usually get buried. But Thorn is secure enough to share the full story.

Olajuwon was a megastar at the University of Houston. He was also big at a time conventional wisdom held centers were the most dominant forces in basketball. Of course, he was going to be the top pick.

Success in the NBA requires both good performance and good fortune. Thorn believed enough in Jordan to draft him. Thorn gets credit for that.

He was also lucky to be in that position. No shame in acknowledging that, too.

The time Michael Jordan walked in on Bulls teammates doing cocaine

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

A lot happened in the first two episodes of ESPN’s Michael Jordan documentary.

The most scintillating story came during Jordan’s rookie year with the Bulls in 1984.

Jordan entered an NBA trying to escape its reputation for widespread drug use. In 1980, estimates pegged the number of players using cocaine at 40 percent to 75 percent (similar to estimates of players using marijuana now). In 1984, the league implemented a new drug policy.

But apparently the effects were limited on Chicago when Jordan joined the team later that year.

Hearing the Bulls described as a “traveling cocaine circus,” Jordan laughed for a tellingly long time. Then, he gave an anecdote (warning: profanity in video).

Jordan on ESPN:

Preseason, I think we were in Peoria. I was in the hotel. So I’m trying to find my teammates. So, I started knocking on doors. I get to this one door, and I knock on the door, and I can hear someone says, “Sh, sh, sh, some’s outside.” And then you hear this deep voice says, “Who is it?” I says, “MJ.” And then they all say, “Ah, f—, he’s just a rookie. Don’t worry about it. ” So, they open up the door. I walk in, and practically the whole team was in there. And it was like, things I’ve never seen in my life, you know, as a young kid. You got your lines over here. You got your weed smokers over here. You got your women over here. So, the first thing I said, “Look, man. I’m out.” Because all I could think about is, if they come and raid this place right about now, I am just as guilty as everybody else that’s in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own.

I enjoyed just hanging out, playing cards, watching movies. You know, I wasn’t going to the clubs.

I don’t smoke. I don’t do lines. I didn’t drink at the time. I was looking just to get some rest, get up and go play.

It’s to Jordan’s credit he didn’t get swept into that culture. He put his stamp on the Bulls – not the other way around.

Besides Jordan, Chicago had 13 players at that point:

Most of them were gone by the start of the next season. Nearly all the rest were gone by the start of the following season. Only Corzine, who got traded to the Magic in 1989, lasted past 1986.

Former Bull B.J. Armstrong on drama in first episodes of The Last Dance: “That was nothing”

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 20, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — B.J. Armstrong played on three NBA championship teams with Michael Jordan. He knows how Jordan is behind closed doors. He knows the sort of trials and tribulations that occur over the course of a season.

And he was amused at one bit of drama that viewers saw during the first two episodes of “The Last Dance” — the ESPN and Netflix documentary series built around Jordan’s final season with the Chicago Bulls in 1997-98 — specifically, the part where Jordan held nothing back in critiquing the play of teammates Ron Harper and Toni Kukoc in practice.

“Let me be real candid here,” Armstrong told The Associated Press. “If that is the worst you’ve seen, then you’ve never seen the Chicago Bulls before. That was nothing.”

The first episodes that aired Sunday night shed plenty of light on the rocky relationship that then-general manager Jerry Krause had with players and coach Phil Jackson, Scottie Pippen’s unhappiness with his contract, and how Jordan was constantly in an enormous spotlight.

Armstrong, the longtime Bulls guard and three-time NBA champion who is now a sports agent, knows what it takes to play alongside maybe the greatest player ever. But he said the first two episodes gave key insight on how the roots of Jordan’s career got planted.

One of Armstrong’s biggest takeaways were the stories of Jordan’s early years, how the 1-on-1 and often overheated battles with his older brother Larry helped mature him and how he continued growing at North Carolina.

“All that prepared him for the moment, right?” Armstrong said. “I think you could see how it started with his parents, and how incredibly lucky you have to be and how a lot of things have to happen in order for this to take flight, literally.”

It also showed a softer side to Jordan, a reminder that he was once a broke college kid with $20 in his account, a phone bill that he apologized to his mother for running up and how he would send letters home asking for money and stamps.

The detail from Jordan’s time at North Carolina also stood out to Armstrong, especially how Jordan said his original plan was to remain with the Tar Heels for three more seasons after helping them win the 1982 national title as a freshman.

“Think about that in today’s context, right?” Armstrong said, noting how so many of top college players now leave school after one season.

Two new episodes will air each Sunday night through May 17.