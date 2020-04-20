(Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Baylor sophomore guard Jared Butler declares for 2020 NBA Draft

By Keith SmithApr 20, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Baylor University sophomore guard Jared Butler has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. Butler is retaining his ability to return to Baylor throughout the pre-draft process.

Butler became a starter for the Bears partway through his freshman season. As a full-time starter as a sophomore, Butler averaged 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Most NBA draft analysts have Butler rated as a mid-second round pick. He’s got good size for the point guard position at 6’3’’. Butler is a solid defender and good scorer.

Where Butler will need work to make it in the NBA is with his playmaking. He’s more of a scorer than a passer at this point. His shot is also streaky, even if he did improve considerable in his second season at Baylor.

The current deadline for players to declare for the 2020 draft is Sunday, April 26. If this deadline will change due to the NBA’s current suspended season is unknown.

Four more families follow Vanessa Bryant in suing helicopter company

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant and Gianna Bryant
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 20, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Family members of four of the eight passengers killed in a helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant and his daughter have joined the NBA star’s widow in filing wrongful death lawsuits against the companies that owned and operated the aircraft.

The suits on behalf of three members of one family, and a woman who helped coach Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter in basketball, were filed electronically Sunday in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The pair of lawsuits comes about two months after Bryant’s widow, Vanessa, the mother of Gianna, also sued Island Express Helicopters Inc., which operated the Sikorsky, and its owner, Island Express Holding Corp.

A person who answered the phone at Island Express Helicopters declined to comment and an email from The Associated Press requesting comment was not immediately returned.

Unlike Vanessa Bryant’s lengthy lawsuit, the new identical 7-page cases do not name the dead pilot, Ara Zobayan, or his representative, as a defendant. All the suits allege that the two companies were careless and negligent.

One suit was filed by two children of Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and their daughter Alyssa, who played basketball with Gianna. Another suit was filed by the husband and three children of Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach the girls’ basketball team

The group was heading to a basketball tournament Jan. 26 when the chopper crashed in thick fog northwest of Los Angeles.

An initial National Transportation Safety Board report said there were no signs of engine failure from the wreckage recovered. Zobayan had nearly navigated the helicopter out of blinding clouds when the aircraft suddenly turned and plunged into the mountainside.

Vanessa Bryant, who filed the suit the same day as her husband’s large public memorial service in February, alleged that Zobayan was careless and negligent to fly in the fog and should have aborted the flight.

Also killed in the crash were Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton, who was another of Gianna’s teammates.

Paul Pierce: I carried gun for two years after getting stabbed

By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Paul Pierce got stabbed 11 times on Sept. 25, 2000. Surgery took care of the collapsed lung. His response to the mental anguish? Playing all 82 games of the Celtics season.

And strapping up.

Pierce on “All The Smoke:”

People don’t know this, but I actually carried a gun for two years right after that. I was so paranoid. I kept it in the car. I had it on me I was so paranoid after that. I was just like, I couldn’t be in crowds. Something like that happens to you, man, it’s traumatic.

It was so bad that I couldn’t even, like, sleep. I’d wake up in the middle of the night. People don’t – this is a story a lot of people don’t know. I had to have 24-hour police surveillance in my house. That’s how paranoid I was.

Thankfully, Pierce worked through his depression, continued his long Hall of Fame career and settled into a pleasant-looking retirement.

It’s hard not to think about another Boston athlete who felt paranoid, carried a gun and went another way.

Report: Shane Larkin signs two-year contract extension with Anadolu Efes in Turkey

(Photo by Tolga Adanali/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 20, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Former NBA point guard Shane Larkin has signed a contract extension with Anadolu Efes in Turkey. Larkin’s deal is reportedly worth over $7 million dollars over two years. The second year is a player option for Larkin.

That tweet roughly translates to: “Let’s give a bomb notice (in reference to “Woj bombs”). Shane Larkin signed a 1 + 1-year new contract with Anadolu Efes. The new contract only has an NBA out.”

Larkin has spent the last two seasons with Anadolu Efes and has become one of the top point guards in Europe. This past season, over 37 combined games in the Turkish Super League and EuroLeague, Larkin averaged 18.6 points and 3.9 assists per game. He shot over 50% from the field and over 45% from behind the arc.

In a game against Bayern Munich, Larkin scored 49 points on 15-of-19 shooting, including 10-of-12 from three. The 49 points set a EuroLeague single-game scoring record.

Larkin’s last NBA experience was with the Boston Celtics in 2017-18. He averaged 4.3 points per game as a change-of-pace backup for the Boston Celtics that year. Following that season, Larkin had opportunities to stay in the NBA, but received a more lucrative offer to play in Turkey.

Larkin has played so well in Turkey, that he recently received Turkish citizenship. This will allow European clubs to work around rules limiting the number of US-born players on their roster. In addition, Larkin is now eligible to play for the Turkish national team in international competitions.

Report: NBA minor-league program expected to be based in Kobe Bryant’s facility

Kobe Bryant at Mamba Sports Academy
Will Navarro/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 20, 2020, 4:21 PM EDT
Jalen Green and Isaiah Todd signed to jump from high school to the NBA’s new minor-league program.

The new venture will be based in Southern California. But where specifically will Green, Todd and their team play?

Maybe the Mamba Sports Academy, which Kobe Bryant launched in 2018 and where he was headed in the tragic fatal helicopter crash.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Although the partnership with the Mamba Sports Academy is not official with other venues still being considered, the committed prep stars and the those still deliberating joining the G League are of the mindset that they will be training at the academy for the 2020-21 season, sources said.

Former NBA head coaches Sam Mitchell and David Fizdale are in the running to be the Select Team’s head coach, sources said.

Former NBA coach Brian Shaw is also being considered, sources said.

Ultimately, there are more important considerations than the building – like a $500,000 salary and which of these coaches is selected. Assuming the building is at least suitable. And the Mamba Sports Academy more than qualifies.

Kurt Helin toured the facility and came away impressed:

The Mamba Sports Academy, located in the quiet suburbs about 45 minutes from Staples Center, is state-of-the-art. It has the obvious of basketball courts and modern weight/workout rooms, but there are also optometric training machines to improve dynamic perception and hand-eye coordination, full on modern training/treatment facilities, and more. There’s even an indoor sand volleyball court. When Kobe bought the facility and upgraded it, he did it right and spared no expense. 
What a selling point for potential players. Everyone wants to be linked to the late Bryant, and this an alluring connection.