Jimmy Butler sent baskets to all his Heat teammates

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 11:05 PM EDT
sIt’s been one of the under-discussed stories of this forced suspension of the NBA: Many players do not have baskets to shoot on. They haven’t needed one. In the city where they play they have 24-hour access to the team facilities, and if the player lives in another market they will have connections with high schools, colleges, or other spots. There’s always a place to get up shots.

Until there isn’t. In the case of the Miami Heat, only Goran Dragic had a basket at his house.

So Jimmy Butler sent all his Heat teammates baskets, reports Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald.

But Butler decided enough was enough and bought a basketball hoop for himself to work with at his home in the San Diego area. As first reported by the Miami Herald, the All-Star wing then had portable baskets sent to each Heat player and coach to make sure they had one, too, as they wait out the NBA hiatus…

The baskets from Lifetime, a company based in Utah that manufactures various products, were delivered to Heat players and coaches a few days ago. Even the players living in condominiums and two-way contract players living in a Miami hotel received them, with the option to have them then sent to their offseason homes.

“Two days ago I received a big box, I opened it and it was a basketball hoop from Jimmy,” Dragic said Sunday in an Instagram Live discussion with Heat television host Jason Jackson. “My first hoop [that I have] is for kids. So basically, it was not a real hoop for me. Yesterday [Saturday] I was putting together all these pieces and finally I made it. I already shot some shots to take advantage of that. Jimmy, thank you brother. I appreciate it.”

Butler also is donating some of the same baskets to youth centers around Miami, once children in the area are allowed to assemble and play at the centers again.

Hopefully, we get to find out if having those baskets and getting up shots helped the Heat players because the league started up again. There remains a lot of optimism and determination around the league to find a way to complete the season and have a playoffs in some form, but there also are no answers as to when, where, or exactly how yet.

Steve Kerr: There was pressure being Michael Jordan’s teammate that I never felt from anybody

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT
Steve Kerr both played on one of the best teams in NBA history and coached one of the best teams in NBA history. He’s been around great players his entire life. But Kerr says no one put the pressure on you like Michael Jordan.

“There was a pressure that came with it when you were his teammate that I had never felt from anybody,” Kerr said. “It was a great test. You had to step up and compete and perform every day.”

Kerr held a conference call leading up to the premiere of “The Last Dance”, a 10-part documentary series on the Jordan-led Bulls of the late-90s. He spoke of what it was like to be part of Chicago’s second three-peat in an eight-year span. Kerr made the series-winning shot for the Bulls as they beat the Utah Jazz in 1998. He told the story of Jordan telling him to be ready in case he passed him the ball. Jordan did and Kerr made the shot.

“I always felt it was part of Michael’s genius with raising that bar, the level of competition and performance for our team every day just because of who he was,” Kerr said. “Nobody wanted to be left behind. He constantly pushed everybody forward.”

Speaking of that final title run, Kerr said it was challenging because the Bulls “were running on fumes.” General Manager Jerry Krause had let the team know before the season that Phil Jackson would not return as the team’s coach after the 1998 season completed.

“One of the things that really drove us that year was full awareness that was going to be our last dance,” Kerr said. “There was just a life span on that team that wouldn’t have allowed us to go on any further even if players were still under contract. We all felt like that was it. We were fortunate to win that last championship. There were plenty of difficult times along the way. It definitely felt like the end.”

Kerr also spoke of team dealing with Dennis Rodman’s unpredictable nature. He said Jackson handled the team’s leading rebounder with a level of respect and let Rodman be his carefree self.

Jordan’s legendary competitive nature also came up. Kerr laughed and told the story of the Bulls having shooting competitions from the hash mark after practice and shoot-around.

“Michael saw it and he just had to be involved,” the Warriors coach said Monday on a conference call. “So, he came down and started getting into the contest every day. Before you knew it, it was for money. He would usually be winning.”

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir said the documentary featured footage of one of the shooting contests from before Game 1 of the 1998 NBA Finals.

“Did he win? I bet he made it!” Kerr chuckled.

Hehir laughed and responded, “We’ll leave it as a cliffhanger, but I think your description was pretty accurate.”

“That was sort of a typical Michael story,” Kerr said. “He craved competition. I think he loved the interaction when there were stakes involved. He loved the whole idea of competing in any form. That’s what made him who he was.”

19-year-old Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro declares for 2020 NBA Draft

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
19-year-old Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft per AS.com. Bolmaro has spent the last two seasons with Barcelona in Spain. He played for Barcelona’s second club, Barcelona II, in 2018-19 and split time between the main club and second club this season.

The 6’7’’ Bolmaro is rated as a late first round pick by most draft analysts. Bolmaro is a solid scorer and playmaker. He was a much-improved shooter in this second season in the Barcelona system.

Bolmaro has a good nose for the ball, as he averaged over a steal per game in each of the last two seasons. He’ll need to improve his strength to compete at the NBA level. That will allow him to defend NBA players and to be a competitive rebounder.

Some teams view Bolmaro as a player who could be a “draft and stash” candidate. He won’t turn 20 years old until just before the start of the 2020-21 season. With Bolmaro needing to add strength and being relatively inexperienced on the highest levels in Europe, he could spend another season or two overseas.

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: TV channel, time, stream, more

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
With sports fans starved for new content — one can only rewatch “Tiger King” so many times — ESPN bumped up the release date of the new “The Last Dance” 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary that airs tonight on ESPN.

The original plan had been to air it around this year’s NBA Finals in June. However, with playoffs and the rest of the world on hold, ESPN moved the release date and the first episodes air tonight.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but will flashback and weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career.

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary will be shown in two-hour blocks each of the next five Sundays. The full schedule is below.

Sunday, April 19
Episodes 1 & 2: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, April 26
Episodes 3 & 4: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 3
Episodes 6 & 6: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 10
Episodes 7 & 8: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Leon Rose reportedly doesn’t know if Kevin Knox is part of Knicks future

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
New York Knicks new team president Leon Rose reportedly doesn’t know what to make of Kevin Knox. In a Knicks mailbag on the New York Post, Marc Berman said a source indicated that Rose isn’t sure the 20-year-old forward is part of the team’s future.

As a rookie, Knox started in 57 of the 75 games he played. He played 28.8 minutes per game and scored 12.8 points per game. Knox was inefficient, as he shot just 37% from the floor, but with the Knicks going nowhere, they force-fed him minutes and shots.

In his sophomore season, Knox hasn’t had nearly as much opportunity to play or shoot the ball. New York signed several forwards in the offseason, which pushed Knox to the bench. He started in just four games and played 17.9 minutes per night. With the inconsistent playing time, Knox’s shooting has fallen off to 35.9%.

Knox was once seen as part of the young core the Knicks are building around. That group includes rookie wing RJ Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson. Barrett had an uneven first season, but showed plenty of promise. Robinson has improved in his second year, and was leading the NBA in field goal percentage at 74.2%.

With Rose leading a new front office, Knox’s status is no longer as secure as it once was. When Rose took over, there was a belief he would ask interim head coach Mike Miller to give Knox more minutes. Instead, Rose told Miller to play the players he believed would lead to wins. Miller reportedly doesn’t believe Knox is ready to contribute to winning.

This fall, Rose and the Knicks will have to make a decision on picking up their fourth-year team option on Knox’s rookie scale contract. That 2021-22 option is for $5.8 million.