19-year-old Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro declares for 2020 NBA Draft

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT
19-year-old Argentinian forward Leandro Bolmaro has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft per AS.com. Bolmaro has spent the last two seasons with Barcelona in Spain. He played for Barcelona’s second club, Barcelona II, in 2018-19 and split time between the main club and second club this season.

The 6’7’’ Bolmaro is rated as a late first round pick by most draft analysts. Bolmaro is a solid scorer and playmaker. He was a much-improved shooter in this second season in the Barcelona system.

Bolmaro has a good nose for the ball, as he averaged over a steal per game in each of the last two seasons. He’ll need to improve his strength to compete at the NBA level. That will allow him to defend NBA players and to be a competitive rebounder.

Some teams view Bolmaro as a player who could be a “draft and stash” candidate. He won’t turn 20 years old until just before the start of the 2020-21 season. With Bolmaro needing to add strength and being relatively inexperienced on the highest levels in Europe, he could spend another season or two overseas.

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: TV channel, time, stream, more

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
With sports fans starved for new content — one can only rewatch “Tiger King” so many times — ESPN bumped up the release date of the new “The Last Dance” 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary that airs tonight on ESPN.

The original plan had been to air it around this year’s NBA Finals in June. However, with playoffs and the rest of the world on hold, ESPN moved the release date and the first episodes air tonight.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but will flashback and weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career.

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary will be shown in two-hour blocks each of the next five Sundays. The full schedule is below.

Sunday, April 19
Episodes 1 & 2: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, April 26
Episodes 3 & 4: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 3
Episodes 6 & 6: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 10
Episodes 7 & 8: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Leon Rose reportedly doesn’t know if Kevin Knox is part of Knicks future

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
New York Knicks new team president Leon Rose reportedly doesn’t know what to make of Kevin Knox. In a Knicks mailbag on the New York Post, Marc Berman said a source indicated that Rose isn’t sure the 20-year-old forward is part of the team’s future.

As a rookie, Knox started in 57 of the 75 games he played. He played 28.8 minutes per game and scored 12.8 points per game. Knox was inefficient, as he shot just 37% from the floor, but with the Knicks going nowhere, they force-fed him minutes and shots.

In his sophomore season, Knox hasn’t had nearly as much opportunity to play or shoot the ball. New York signed several forwards in the offseason, which pushed Knox to the bench. He started in just four games and played 17.9 minutes per night. With the inconsistent playing time, Knox’s shooting has fallen off to 35.9%.

Knox was once seen as part of the young core the Knicks are building around. That group includes rookie wing RJ Barrett and second-year center Mitchell Robinson. Barrett had an uneven first season, but showed plenty of promise. Robinson has improved in his second year, and was leading the NBA in field goal percentage at 74.2%.

With Rose leading a new front office, Knox’s status is no longer as secure as it once was. When Rose took over, there was a belief he would ask interim head coach Mike Miller to give Knox more minutes. Instead, Rose told Miller to play the players he believed would lead to wins. Miller reportedly doesn’t believe Knox is ready to contribute to winning.

This fall, Rose and the Knicks will have to make a decision on picking up their fourth-year team option on Knox’s rookie scale contract. That 2021-22 option is for $5.8 million.

Thunder’s Andre Roberson feels like he’s ready to return to the court

By Keith SmithApr 19, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson hasn’t played in a game since January of 2018. Over two years later, and after some setbacks, Roberson feels like he’s finally ready to play again.

Roberson told the Catching up with the Family podcast that “I’m kinda past the rehab stage. I’m almost to the point where — I should be playing, honestly. But I’m still taking it a day at a time until I get back into our medical staff’s hands and get reevaluated. Just staying patient through it all and knowing that the light is right there at the end of the tunnel… It’s definitely been a long journey and it’s coming to an end.”

The show is hosted by current University of Colorado director of player development Nate Tomlinson, who was Roberson’s college teammate with the Buffaloes.

Roberson tore his left patellar tendon in a game against the Detroit Pistons on January 27, 2018. Over the last two plus years, Roberson has looked close to a return a couple of different times, but has been unable to shake pain in his left knee.

Before getting hurt, Roberson was regarded as one of the better defenders in the NBA. He was able to defend 2-4, while also able to hold his own against bigger point guards and smaller centers. Roberson signed a three-year, $30 million dollar contract that will expire after this season. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

Andrew Bogut considering retirement but delayed Olympics complicates matter

Associated PressApr 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
After 15 years in professional basketball, Andrew Bogut is close to making a decision on when to end his career. The new coronavirus and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo isn’t making it any easier.

The 35-year-old Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, was planning to retire after playing for Australia at the Tokyo Games in three months. Those games have been delayed until July 2021.

But Bogut, who has played for Sydney in the National Basketball League the past two seasons, isn’t sure he can take the training and discipline needed to go another year.

“I’m not doing much, I can tell you that,” Bogut told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Offsiders program aired on Sunday. “To be able to kiss your kids goodnight and put them down every night … I’ve appreciated doing that.”

Bogut has two boys, Luka, 3, and Nikola, 2, with his wife Jessica.

“I haven’t done any basketball since the season ended and it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I’m walking on glass,” Bogut said. “It’s (my career) all been thrown into a washing machine essentially … but there’s a decision to be made probably by mid-May.”

Bogut, who played a key role in Australia’s fourth-place finish at last year’s World Cup in China, has been on the Australian team’s roster since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The Melbourne-born Bogut was named The Associated Press college basketball player of the year in 2005 while playing for Utah, just before being chosen No. 1 in the NBA draft by the Bucks.

The World Cup fourth-place finish for Australia came without NBA all-star Ben Simmons, who could play for Australia at Tokyo in 2021. Bogut hopes Simmons is in the squad, but whether Bogut is there to partake in the experience is still up in the air.

“We’ve been tantalizingly close and the squad we’re going to have is arguably going to be the best squad in the history of the Boomers, on paper at least,” Bogut told the ABC program. “To be part of that, selfishly, is something I really want to do, but the body is what it comes down to.

“I can get up for a basketball game any day of the week, but it’s hard to get up for five, six days of training a week and lifting weights.”

Bogut has never been one to hold back on his opinions. After his Sydney Kings refused to fly across Australia to play the Perth Wildcats in the fourth game of the five-game NBL finals because of the coronavirus, a series the Kings trailed 2-1, the NBL awarded the title to Perth. Bogut said the players were “used like pawns” in the process.

He’s also had some dust-ups with players and officials on Twitter, including fellow Australian and WNBA star Liz Cambage. But this past week in virus-forced isolation, he was more concerned with the location of his television remote.

Could he be mellowing close to a potential retirement?

“OK, a TV remote has been lost. I have a 2 year old and 3 year old. Turned whole kitchen and lounge room upside down. Any guesses to where else these hoodlums could of “placed” the remote,” he first tweeted.

Later came the good news.

“Wow. So older brother hid from little brother so he couldn’t change channel,” Bogut tweeted. “Best hiding place: Behind drapes, on window sill in bedroom near lounge room. Black remote upside down, black window sill! ️1.5 hours!”