Associated Press

How ‘The Last Dance’ Michael Jordan documentary started with an idea in 1997

Associated PressApr 18, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The year was 1997. Andy Thompson had an idea. Adam Silver liked his plan.

Neither had any clue what they concocted.

The ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” — the story based around Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — premieres Sunday night with the first two episodes of the 10-part series. And the images from that season exist because of the notion that Thompson had and Silver, now the NBA commissioner but then the person in charge of NBA Entertainment, helped arrange.

Thompson, who already had been working at NBA Entertainment for about a decade, suggested embedding a crew with the Bulls. Silver made some phone calls. They were off and running.

“It’s almost hard to understate how famous Michael was and how popular this Bulls team was,” Silver told The Associated Press. “And so, Andy’s view was, ‘We need to find a way to capture this team in its glory.’ And there were no such things as multi-part documentaries on sports on television back then.”

But there had been some examples of the storytelling that Thompson — the brother of former NBA player Mychal Thompson, the uncle of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson — was pitching to Silver. Specifically, Thompson was moved by the tale of the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers, a video called “The Boys On The Bus,” which chronicled a season with Wayne Gretzky and the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

“No one in the NBA had ever done this,” Andy Thompson said. “And you’re not just doing this with a run of the mill NBA team. You’re doing this with the greatest player in the history of the game in Michael Jordan, who was very protective of his image and his privacy.”

He got to know Jordan a bit while working at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He had worked closely with Ahmad Rashad, a Jordan confidant, through “NBA Inside Stuff,” a show Rashad hosted. And Andy Thompson knew Jordan once idolized his brother, so much so that he wore puka shell necklaces and once scribbled his name on a notebook as “Mychal Jordan” until his mother saw it and wasn’t pleased.

“Because of his respect and admiration for my brother, obviously, Michael and I connected,” Andy Thompson said.

Silver approached Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf first, then had to convince then-coach Phil Jackson — who also agreed, albeit with some conditions that if he didn’t want the crew around at certain times they would give him space. And in the end, Jordan had to sign off as well.

Silver also made the financial aspect work, running that part past then-Commissioner David Stern. The project had plenty of other people involved and was costly; high-definition video used today didn’t exist at that time, but Thompson had already made the decision to chronicle the season on very costly, high-quality film.

“I’ll take David’s quote and apply it to Andy,” Silver said. “Andy had an unlimited budget, then he exceeded it.”

Thompson’s crew shot hundreds of hours of film. They knew every trick; if cigar smoke was in the air, it meant Jordan was nearby. The crew captured him one day in the locker room, cigar in his mouth, baseball bat in his hand. Another interview that Thompson won’t forget is one with guard Steve Kerr, who escaped to the shower area and was seated alone before what became the final game of the season.

Having a brother in the NBA had familiarized Thompson with locker-room culture, when to push, when to back off.

“When to shut up, when to be a fly on the wall,” Thompson said. “That gave me a huge advantage in dealing with players. I wasn’t afraid, I wasn’t intimidated. I could speak their language, so I could develop relationships quicker because of that. And that’s what helped me navigate the course of the season because access didn’t just happen overnight. There was a feeling out process for us and the team and the team for us.”

The footage, until it was unearthed for this project, had been locked in a vault at NBA Entertainment. Silver said many people — Spike Lee, Danny DeVito and more — expressed interest in putting together the documentary over the years and that it became a running joke between he and Jordan if it would ever be seen.

Nearly a quarter-century later, the big moment has finally arrived.

“We made it happen, but I would only say in all seriousness, this would not have happened if we had a specific project budget,” Silver said. “We would have had a zero under revenue and a large number under expense. I think it was more a gut feeling we had that it was our obligation to do this and we would spend what was necessary to capture what we knew was one of the greatest athletes and one of the greatest teams of all time.”

Cole Anthony says getting drafted by Knicks ‘would be pretty cool’

Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Anthony, the son of former NBA player — and New York Knick — Greg Anthony, moved with his family to New York City after his father retired from the NBA. He grew up there, learning his game in the city (at least until he transferred to a basketball powerhouse in Virginia as a high school senior).

Now an expected lottery pick in the NBA Draft, Anthony would love to play for the Knicks just a handful of subway stops away from where he grew up. Here is what he told Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

“It would be pretty cool,” the Upper West Side native and one-and-done former North Carolina star told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I was a fan for a good amount of time. I do like the Knicks. I think they definitely can use a guard, a good scoring point guard. If that happens, it would be pretty cool to play in front of my little brother.”

Part of the reason Anthony likes the Knicks is what he sees as a fit: They need a ball-handling lead guard, and that’s Anthony’s role.

“What pick you’re drafted at doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I’d rather be drafted 17th in a really good situation for myself, then go seventh in a terrible situation for myself where I’m behind two other lead guards. It’s really all about fit.”

Would Anthony be a good fit?

Anthony put up counting stats at North Carolina, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game last season. He shot 34.8 percent from three and had a good but not great PER of 17.5.

However, Anthony has been more of an aggressive scoring, attacking guard and not a facilitator through his career, and the Knicks will want more of a distributor. That is unless the guy they draft is an elite scorer. Anthony is not. The challenge for Anthony is the things that worked in high school and college he does not have the NBA-level athleticism to make work for him at the next level, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said on our recent podcast looking at the draft.

Dauster is not alone in this thinking. Anthony came into college as one of the top recruits in this draft and has generally slid down draft boards the more teams got a look at him. He’s got an excellent work ethic and a good feel for the game, he will figure it out and be an NBA player, but is he a future starter or reserve?

The Knicks have a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four in the Draft Lottery (based on the standings when play was suspended), but a 50.4 percent chance of having picks seven or eight. Anthony is not a top-four pick in this draft, and even eight might be a little high to take him. Unless new team president Leon Rose and the staff in New York sees something they really like in him.

Technically the Draft is still scheduled for June 25, and teams are preparing for it, but nobody expects it will happen on that date. It is anticipated the Draft will be pushed back until August or later, depending on if and when the NBA plays out the rest of its season.

LaMarcus Aldridge wants to end his NBA career in either Portland or San Antonio

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 3:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Damian Lillard Tweeted he would love to have LaMarcus Aldridge back in Portland. Aldridge responded with the eyes emoji.

That was all in good fun, with a little bit of coronavirus shelter-at-home boredom thrown in. However, Aldridge is open to the idea of coming back to Portland to finish his career, he told Michael C. Wright at NBA.com.

As I think about it, I think I would be cool with it ending in two places, either with San Antonio or in Portland. I think either one would be fine with me. I feel like I’ve made some good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I’m in a really good family in San Antonio. They understand me. I understand them. So, I like that. I feel I have a lot of history in Portland. So, going back there to finish would be fine also. I’m perfectly fine with finishing my career in San Antonio riding it out until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to go young, then I wouldn’t mind going to Portland.

Aldridge has one more season under contract after this one, at $24 million, then becomes a free agent at age 35 in 2021. He will get another contract, although nowhere near what he was making, and he will get to choose where he ends his career.

Aldridge is far from washed up, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, shot 38.9 percent from three, and had a PER of 19.8 (close to an All-Star level number). He’s not as dominant as he once was, his role will shrink with time, but he still has a lot of value on an NBA court. He’s going to get paid.

He just wants to get paid in Portland or San Antonio.

Just rounding into form before league shut down, Victor Oladipo back to training, waiting

AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File
Associated PressApr 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo was just rounding into form when the NBA season was suspended.

His expected increased playing time, his hopes of chasing a home playoff series and taking the Indiana Pacers on a deep postseason run went on hold — at least a few more weeks.

Now, 14 months after suffering a serious knee injury, he’s back home in Miami again, away from teammates again, doing what he can to be ready when games resume.

“It hurt just because it took me a while to come back and then, obviously, this happens and now you miss more,” Oladipo said Thursday on a conference call. “I was out there playing, going as best I can, as hard as I can. To say if I was 100 percent out there, I don’t know if I could say that. I’m just going to try and do my best to get better and get stronger.”

A year ago, the two-time All-Star Oladipo went home to rehab from surgery on a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. The grueling recovery took a full year to make it back to NBA games and another month to start looking like his old self.

In his last five games, Oladipo averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. His best game was his: 27 points on 9 of 16 shooting and 5 of 7 on 3-pointers with seven rebounds and four assists.

But even if the season restarts, the Pacers know they can’t just hit the go switch. Oladipo must work his way back.

“I think we could adjust as we go but there will be some limitations,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Wednesday, noting 40 minutes per game would be too much. “We want to put a plan in place for Victor to come back. But you know me, we will err on the side of caution with Victor, and the long term, every day. We do that with all of our players. But Victor’s situation does create some special, unique circumstances.”

Oladipo has adapted by making some changes around the house.

He converted his garage into a gym, where he lifts weights regularly along with any other work assigned by the team’s staff, trainers or his physical therapist.

There are also one or two Zoom meetings each week with his teammates and coaches, the next one coming Friday.

No, it’s not basketball — but it’s all they can do at the moment.

“I would say the way you stay in game shape is you play games,” Pritchard said. “Our strength and conditioning staff is checking in on them, they have given (workout) programs to every player. I think one of the things that has been most challenging is finding a gym and being the only one in that gym.”

That’s why Pritchard hopes to get as many Pacers players back to Indianapolis when states do reopen. If nothing else, they would at least have workout facilities, face-to-face communication and some semblance of togetherness.

Oladipo can’t wait.

“Even before this surfaced, I was dealing with trying to come back, trying to get my quickness back, learn how to walk again,” he said. “But I found a way and I’m going to keep finding a way until I think I fulfill my potential. And to be honest, I’m not going to stop even when I’ve done that because I always think I can do more.”

Report: Chicago native Michael Finley interviews for Bulls GM job

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arturas Karnisovas is working on getting his new Chicago front office staff in place because, while it may not happen for a few months, there is a draft and an off-season to prepare for eventually.

Karnisovas was known to have permission to interview three people — Mark Hughes (L.A. Clippers), Matt Lloyd (Orlando), and Marc Eversley (Philadelphia) — but now it seems there is a fourth person. Chicago-area native and Dallas front office VP Michael Finley was interviewed, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Every name mentioned so far is someone considered ready for the next step up in their career.

Karnisovas is trying to hire a GM to replace Gar Forman, who was fired as part of a much-needed front office overhaul. John Paxson — with Forman the other half of the old power structure in Chicago — was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.

Eventually, Karnisovas will have to deal with the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.