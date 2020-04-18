Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya back home in France

ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Detroit Pistons say rookie Sekou Doumbouya is back in France while NBA play is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league recommended players avoid non-essential travel, but players — in concert with their team — could choose to go to another city and stay there. International travel could lead to logistical concerns if play resumes and a player faces hurdles returning to the U.S.

A Pistons spokesman says the team is aware that the 19-year-old Doumbouya is in France, and that he left to be closer to family during the pandemic.

Whether the Pistons knew Doumbouya was heading to France in advance is another question. Doumbouya had posts on Instagram of him back in France with family, which is how the move became public.

Detroit drafted Doumbouya in the first round last year. A native of Guinea, he moved to France when he was young and played there before coming to the Pistons.

He has averaged 6.4 points in 38 games for Detroit this season and is considered one of the rising stars of the last draft class.

 

Nuggets reportedly to promote Calvin Booth to general manager

The Bulls recruited Denver’s general manager Arturas Karnisovas to take over the Chicago front office and give it a much-needed overhaul. Early on, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported Calvin Booth might follow Karnisovas out of Denver.

Instead, Booth is staying put and taking over Karnisovas’ old GM job in Denver, a story broken by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is a smart move of continuity for the Nuggets — what they have is working, don’t mess with it. It’s also going to be popular in the organization, where Booth is beloved. Booth was first hired as a scout by team president Tim Connelly in New Orleans and eventually they both moved to Denver.

Booth was a 10-year journeyman center in the NBA before moving into the front office in New Orleans, Minnesota, and eventually Denver.

Spencer Dinwiddie reportedly to play for Nigerian Olympic team

Josh Okogie. Al-Farouq Aminu. Chimezie Metu. Ekpe Udoh.

The Nigerian national basketball team has a number of current and former NBA players on it. It was good enough for the squad to finish 17th overall at the FIBA World Cup last summer, which qualified them to represent Africa in the Tokyo Olympics (now planned for July 2021).

Nigeria’s team just got even better.

Spencer Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists a game for the Nets last season and would have been a leading candidate for Sixth Man of the Year if injuries to Kyrie Irving didn’t force Dinwiddie into more of a starting role.

Nigeria started Ike Iroegbu — the former Washington State player who was with the Wizards’ G-League team last season and has played in Germany overseas — as their starting point guard at the World Cup. Dinwiddie is an upgrade.

It’s the kind of thing Okogie wants to see. During All-Star weekend in Chicago, he talked about how proud he was to represent Nigeria, but that he thinks the team can take a step forward.

“We definitely want to see some improvements,” said Okogie, who was part of the World Team for Rising Stars. “There are a lot of things we could have done better at the World Cup but I am just glad we got the Olympics place, too… I think we will just try to win one game at a time and see where that takes us.”

Nigeria hired Mike Brown as its new head coach. Brown is the former Cavaliers and Lakers head coach who now sits next to Steve Kerr on the bench in Golden State. He will bring a high level of basketball knowledge and discipline to the team.

NBA players’ participation in the Tokyo Olympics remains undecided. If the NBA plays out some version of the rest of this season and the playoffs, pushing into August and maybe September, it would force the next season to start late. If the NBA pushes back the calendar on next season — say a December start with the Finals in August — it would keep some, if not all, NBA players from the Tokyo Olympics. The opening ceremonies in Tokyo are scheduled for July 23, 2021. Based on the schedule they planned to use this year, USA Basketball would start its training camp in early July, before July 4.

Cole Anthony says getting drafted by Knicks ‘would be pretty cool’

Cole Anthony, the son of former NBA player — and New York Knick — Greg Anthony, moved with his family to New York City after his father retired from the NBA. He grew up there, learning his game in the city (at least until he transferred to a basketball powerhouse in Virginia as a high school senior).

Now an expected lottery pick in the NBA Draft, Anthony would love to play for the Knicks just a handful of subway stops away from where he grew up. Here is what he told Zach Braziller of the New York Post.

“It would be pretty cool,” the Upper West Side native and one-and-done former North Carolina star told The Post in an exclusive interview. “I was a fan for a good amount of time. I do like the Knicks. I think they definitely can use a guard, a good scoring point guard. If that happens, it would be pretty cool to play in front of my little brother.”

Part of the reason Anthony likes the Knicks is what he sees as a fit: They need a ball-handling lead guard, and that’s Anthony’s role.

“What pick you’re drafted at doesn’t mean anything,” he said. “I’d rather be drafted 17th in a really good situation for myself, then go seventh in a terrible situation for myself where I’m behind two other lead guards. It’s really all about fit.”

Would Anthony be a good fit?

Anthony put up counting stats at North Carolina, averaging 18.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists a game last season. He shot 34.8 percent from three and had a good but not great PER of 17.5.

However, Anthony has been more of an aggressive scoring, attacking guard and not a facilitator through his career, and the Knicks will want more of a distributor. That is unless the guy they draft is an elite scorer. Anthony is not. The challenge for Anthony is the things that worked in high school and college he does not have the NBA-level athleticism to make work for him at the next level, NBC Sports’ Rob Dauster said on our recent podcast looking at the draft.

Dauster is not alone in this thinking. Anthony came into college as one of the top recruits in this draft and has generally slid down draft boards the more teams got a look at him. He’s got an excellent work ethic and a good feel for the game, he will figure it out and be an NBA player, but is he a future starter or reserve?

The Knicks have a 37.2 percent chance of landing in the top four in the Draft Lottery (based on the standings when play was suspended), but a 50.4 percent chance of having picks seven or eight. Anthony is not a top-four pick in this draft, and even eight might be a little high to take him. Unless new team president Leon Rose and the staff in New York sees something they really like in him.

Technically the Draft is still scheduled for June 25, and teams are preparing for it, but nobody expects it will happen on that date. It is anticipated the Draft will be pushed back until August or later, depending on if and when the NBA plays out the rest of its season.

LaMarcus Aldridge wants to end his NBA career in either Portland or San Antonio

Damian Lillard Tweeted he would love to have LaMarcus Aldridge back in Portland. Aldridge responded with the eyes emoji.

That was all in good fun, with a little bit of coronavirus shelter-at-home boredom thrown in. However, Aldridge is open to the idea of coming back to Portland to finish his career, he told Michael C. Wright at NBA.com.

As I think about it, I think I would be cool with it ending in two places, either with San Antonio or in Portland. I think either one would be fine with me. I feel like I’ve made some good memories in San Antonio. I feel like I’m in a really good family in San Antonio. They understand me. I understand them. So, I like that. I feel I have a lot of history in Portland. So, going back there to finish would be fine also. I’m perfectly fine with finishing my career in San Antonio riding it out until my next chapter, or if things have to change there, and if they decide to go young, then I wouldn’t mind going to Portland.

Aldridge has one more season under contract after this one, at $24 million, then becomes a free agent at age 35 in 2021. He will get another contract, although nowhere near what he was making, and he will get to choose where he ends his career.

Aldridge is far from washed up, he averaged 18.9 points and 7.4 rebounds a game, shot 38.9 percent from three, and had a PER of 19.8 (close to an All-Star level number). He’s not as dominant as he once was, his role will shrink with time, but he still has a lot of value on an NBA court. He’s going to get paid.

He just wants to get paid in Portland or San Antonio.