How Michael Jordan documentary origin happened in 1987

Apr 18, 2020, 2:00 PM EDT
The year was 1997. Andy Thompson had an idea. Adam Silver liked his plan. Neither had any clue that the Jordan documentary origin was then.

The ESPN and Netflix documentary “The Last Dance” — the story based around Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls — premieres Sunday night with the first two episodes of the 10-part series. And the images from that season exist because of the notion that Thompson had and Silver, now the NBA commissioner but then the person in charge of NBA Entertainment, helped arrange.

Thompson, who already had been working at NBA Entertainment for about a decade, suggested embedding a crew with the Bulls. Silver made some phone calls. They were off and running.

“It’s almost hard to understate how famous Michael was and how popular this Bulls team was,” Silver told The Associated Press. “And so, Andy’s view was, ‘We need to find a way to capture this team in its glory.’ And there were no such things as multi-part documentaries on sports on television back then.”

‘No one in the NBA had ever done this’

But there had been some examples of the storytelling that Thompson — the brother of former NBA player Mychal Thompson, the uncle of Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson — was pitching to Silver. Specifically, Thompson was moved by the tale of the 1986-87 Edmonton Oilers, a video called “The Boys On The Bus,” which chronicled a season with Wayne Gretzky and the eventual Stanley Cup champions. So the Jordan documentary origin was similar.

“No one in the NBA had ever done this,” Andy Thompson said. “And you’re not just doing this with a run of the mill NBA team. You’re doing this with the greatest player in the history of the game in Michael Jordan, who was very protective of his image and his privacy.”

He got to know Jordan a bit while working at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He had worked closely with Ahmad Rashad, a Jordan confidant, through “NBA Inside Stuff,” a show Rashad hosted. And Andy Thompson knew Jordan once idolized his brother, so much so that he wore puka shell necklaces and once scribbled his name on a notebook as “Mychal Jordan” until his mother saw it and wasn’t pleased.

“Because of his respect and admiration for my brother, obviously, Michael and I connected,” Andy Thompson said.

Silver approached Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf first, then had to convince then-coach Phil Jackson — who also agreed, albeit with some conditions that if he didn’t want the crew around at certain times they would give him space. And in the end, Jordan had to sign off as well.

Finance aspect was big consideration

Silver also made the financial aspect work, running that part past then-Commissioner David Stern. The project had plenty of other people involved and was costly; high-definition video used today didn’t exist at that time, but Thompson had already made the decision to chronicle the season on very costly, high-quality film.

“I’ll take David’s quote and apply it to Andy,” Silver said. “Andy had an unlimited budget, then he exceeded it.”

Thompson’s crew shot hundreds of hours of film. They knew every trick; if cigar smoke was in the air, it meant Jordan was nearby. The crew captured him one day in the locker room, cigar in his mouth, baseball bat in his hand. Another interview that Thompson won’t forget is one with guard Steve Kerr, who escaped to the shower area and was seated alone before what became the final game of the season.

Having a brother in the NBA had familiarized Thompson with locker-room culture, when to push, when to back off.

“When to shut up, when to be a fly on the wall,” Thompson said. “That gave me a huge advantage in dealing with players. I wasn’t afraid, I wasn’t intimidated. I could speak their language, so I could develop relationships quicker because of that. And that’s what helped me navigate the course of the season because access didn’t just happen overnight. There was a feeling out process for us and the team and the team for us.”

Many expressed interest

The footage, until it was unearthed for this project, had been locked in a vault at NBA Entertainment. Silver said many people — Spike Lee, Danny DeVito and more — expressed interest in putting together the documentary over the years and that it became a running joke between he and Jordan if it would ever be seen.

Nearly a quarter-century later, the big moment has finally arrived.

“We made it happen, but I would only say in all seriousness, this would not have happened if we had a specific project budget,” Silver said. “We would have had a zero under revenue and a large number under expense. I think it was more a gut feeling we had that it was our obligation to do this and we would spend what was necessary to capture what we knew was one of the greatest athletes and one of the greatest teams of all time.”

Andrew Bogut considering retirement but delayed Olympics complicates matter

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Apr 19, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — After 15 years in professional basketball, Andrew Bogut is close to making a decision on when to end his career. The new coronavirus and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo isn’t making it any easier.

The 35-year-old Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, was planning to retire after playing for Australia at the Tokyo Games in three months. Those games have been delayed until July 2021.

But Bogut, who has played for Sydney in the National Basketball League the past two seasons, isn’t sure he can take the training and discipline needed to go another year.

“I’m not doing much, I can tell you that,” Bogut told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Offsiders program aired on Sunday. “To be able to kiss your kids goodnight and put them down every night … I’ve appreciated doing that.”

Bogut has two boys, Luka, 3, and Nikola, 2, with his wife Jessica.

“I haven’t done any basketball since the season ended and it feels good waking up, getting out of bed and not feeling like I’m walking on glass,” Bogut said. “It’s (my career) all been thrown into a washing machine essentially … but there’s a decision to be made probably by mid-May.”

Bogut, who played a key role in Australia’s fourth-place finish at last year’s World Cup in China, has been on the Australian team’s roster since the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The Melbourne-born Bogut was named The Associated Press college basketball player of the year in 2005 while playing for Utah, just before being chosen No. 1 in the NBA draft by the Bucks.

The World Cup fourth-place finish for Australia came without NBA all-star Ben Simmons, who could play for Australia at Tokyo in 2021. Bogut hopes Simmons is in the squad, but whether Bogut is there to partake in the experience is still up in the air.

“We’ve been tantalizingly close and the squad we’re going to have is arguably going to be the best squad in the history of the Boomers, on paper at least,” Bogut told the ABC program. “To be part of that, selfishly, is something I really want to do, but the body is what it comes down to.

“I can get up for a basketball game any day of the week, but it’s hard to get up for five, six days of training a week and lifting weights.”

Bogut has never been one to hold back on his opinions. After his Sydney Kings refused to fly across Australia to play the Perth Wildcats in the fourth game of the five-game NBL finals because of the coronavirus, a series the Kings trailed 2-1, the NBL awarded the title to Perth. Bogut said the players were “used like pawns” in the process.

He’s also had some dust-ups with players and officials on Twitter, including fellow Australian and WNBA star Liz Cambage. But this past week in virus-forced isolation, he was more concerned with the location of his television remote.

Could he be mellowing close to a potential retirement?

“OK, a TV remote has been lost. I have a 2 year old and 3 year old. Turned whole kitchen and lounge room upside down. Any guesses to where else these hoodlums could of “placed” the remote,” he first tweeted.

Later came the good news.

“Wow. So older brother hid from little brother so he couldn’t change channel,” Bogut tweeted. “Best hiding place: Behind drapes, on window sill in bedroom near lounge room. Black remote upside down, black window sill! ️1.5 hours!”

Lou Williams plans to finish career with Clippers: “I’m not playing for anybody else after this”

Lou Williams
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Lou Williams can still just get buckets. The 33-year-old guard averaged 18.7 points a game off the bench for the Clippers this season, and while his efficiency slipped a little he is still going to get a lot of Sixth Man of the Year votes.

Williams has one more season on his contract after this one, for a very reasonable $8 million. After that he could chase a bigger payday.

Except he doesn’t want to, he wants to finish his career with the Clippers he told Ros Gold-Onwude of ESPN (hat tip Sports Illustrated).

The money quote:

“This is it. Listen, all teams out there, I’m not playing for anybody else after this… I identify with this group of guys, I identify with this organization. I don’t see me finding that somewhere else.”

His agent would like to thank Lou for helping with the negotiating leverage.

As long as Williams can continue to cross guys up and rack up points, plus he’s willing to take reasonable contracts, there’s no reason the Clippers wouldn’t want him coming off the bench. Williams said in the interview he thinks he can play four more years, and he will because he brings real value to an already deep and versatile roster.

The Clipper to watch this summer is Williams’ pick-and-roll partner Montrezl Harrell (who is my pick for Sixth Man of the Year this season). Harrell is a free agent and the market for a high-energy big like him could be more than the Clippers are willing to pay. Los Angeles will have a decision to make with Harrell.

That’s not the case with Lou Will. He’s good.

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: TV channel, time, stream, more

By Kurt HelinApr 19, 2020, 1:44 AM EDT
With sports fans starved for new content — one can only rewatch “Tiger King” so many times — ESPN bumped up the release date of the new “The Last Dance” 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary that airs Sunday night on ESPN.

The original plan had been to air it around this year’s NBA Finals in June. However, with playoffs and the rest of the world on hold, ESPN moved the release date and the first episodes air tonight.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but will flashback and weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career.

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary will be shown in two-hour blocks each of the next five Sundays. The full schedule is below.

Sunday, April 19
Episodes 1 & 2: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, April 26
Episodes 3 & 4: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 3
Episodes 6 & 6: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 10
Episodes 7 & 8: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Detroit Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya back home in France

Abbie Parr/Getty Images
Apr 18, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT
ASSOCIATED PRESS — The Detroit Pistons say rookie Sekou Doumbouya is back in France while NBA play is on hold because of the coronavirus crisis.

The league recommended players avoid non-essential travel, but players — in concert with their team — could choose to go to another city and stay there. International travel could lead to logistical concerns if play resumes and a player faces hurdles returning to the U.S.

A Pistons spokesman says the team is aware that the 19-year-old Doumbouya is in France, and that he left to be closer to family during the pandemic.

Whether the Pistons knew Doumbouya was heading to France in advance is another question. Doumbouya had posts on Instagram of him back in France with family, which is how the move became public.

Detroit drafted Doumbouya in the first round last year. A native of Guinea, he moved to France when he was young and played there before coming to the Pistons.

He has averaged 6.4 points in 38 games for Detroit this season and is considered one of the rising stars of the last draft class.

 