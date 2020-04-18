Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Rumor: Immediate family members may be allowed in quarantine ‘bubble’ if NBA restarts

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Everything is on the table. That’s how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described plans for an NBA return, adding that right now there is not enough information to make any kind of decision.

Creating a quarantine “bubble” — where games are played in one city/location with no fans — is at the top of the list of options the NBA is considering. Silver said that the league has listened to pitches from locations to host the “bubble,” but sources have said there has been modeling from the league about what that would look like. The players, coaches, training staff, equipment managers, and others would be inside that bubble, which would need to last at least a couple of months.

What about family members? They may be allowed, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic.

According to sources primed on the ongoing talks, the hope is that immediate family members would be able to accompany their NBA-playing relatives to Las Vegas.

“There (are) enough luxury hotels to accommodate the players and their families, which would remove any concerns with the egos involved with the players as it relates to accommodations,” one prominent agent who’s talked with players and agents about the proposed plan said Wednesday. “… The players want to play, and by allowing them the option to bring immediate family members, we eliminate their desire to want to leave the city.”

Sure. If you think bringing a few family members will remove the temptation of some players to break the quarantine so they take advantage of Las Vegas’ “entertainment” options, I would like you to meet this Nigerian Prince who needs just a little bit of help. (This is one reason the Orlando option makes some sense.)

That said, I think players should be able to bring some family if they desire, those players (and coaches and staff) are going to be in this bubble for a couple of months. For some players — Chris Paul, LeBron James for example — having family there would be important to them, but this is not a one-size-fits-all issue.

The issue is simply the integrity of the bubble — the larger you make it, the harder it is to keep the quarantine.

There are a lot of logistical challenges with the bubble idea, but it also the only way the NBA likely finishes off this season. It’s going to be a while before the 18,000 will fill an NBA arena to watch games again. This is not going to be a quick road back for the league or the United States as a whole.

 

Report: Chicago native Michael Finley interviews for Bulls GM job

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arturas Karnisovas is working on getting his new Chicago front office staff in place because, while it may not happen for a few months, there is a draft and an off-season to prepare for eventually.

Karnisovas was known to have permission to interview three people — Mark Hughes (L.A. Clippers), Matt Lloyd (Orlando), and Marc Eversley (Philadelphia) — but now it seems there is a fourth person. Chicago-area native and Dallas front office VP Michael Finley was interviewed, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Every name mentioned so far is someone considered ready for the next step up in their career.

Karnisovas is trying to hire a GM to replace Gar Forman, who was fired as part of a much-needed front office overhaul. John Paxson — with Forman the other half of the old power structure in Chicago — was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.

Eventually, Karnisovas will have to deal with the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.

WNBA honors Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester by honorarily drafting them

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Classy move, WNBA.

Before the league’s social distancing, remote Draft started, the league honored Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter, as well as two of her teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — by honorarily drafting them. The three, along with Kobe and five others, died in a tragic helicopter crash back on Jan. 26.

Well done, WNBA.

After that the Draft got underway and, as expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was taken first by the New York Liberty. Here are the women selected in the first round this year:

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (guard, Oregon)
2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally (forward, Oregon)
3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox (forward, Baylor)
4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter (guard, Texas A&M)
5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie (forward, Princeton)
6. Minnesota Lynx: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (forward, South Carolina)
7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris (guard, South Carolina)
8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard (forward, Oregon)
9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker (forward, UConn)
10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby (forward, Virginia)
11. Seattle Storm: Kitija Laksa (guard, Latvia)
12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones (guard, Louisville)

Congratulations to all the women. Hopefully, we will get to see them on the court soon.

2020 PBT Awards

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we made our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over:

We also record a podcast to explain our choices in greater depth.

Adam Silver on the return of the NBA: ‘It’s about the data and not the date’

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver owned up to stealing the line from Bob Iger, the executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company. Silver also said it’s his pat answer when asked about a return for the NBA.

“It’s about the data and not the date.”

Right now, there is not enough data to make any kind of decision. He added not to expect one on May 1, either. Right now, the situation is fluid.

Everything is on the table when it comes to a return, Silver said, from finishing the regular season and playoffs without fans in the building — the “bubble” option — to canceling the season and playoffs. Silver spoke to the media in a conference call following the video-conference NBA’s Board of Governor’s meeting Friday (a meeting of the team owners).

“The direction that the league office has received from our teams is, again, all rules are off at this point given the situation we find ourselves in, that the country is in,” Silver is said. “If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different than what we’ve done historically, we should be modeling it.”

However, Silver emphasized multiple times that player health and safety had to come first. So what are the markers the NBA is looking for to make a return?

“I think we’re looking for the number of new infections to come down. We’re looking for the availability of testing on a large scale,” Silver said.” We’re looking at the path that we’re on for potentially a vaccine. We’re looking at antivirals. On top of that, we’re playing close attention to what the CDC is telling us on a federal level and what these various state rules are that are in place.

“There’s a lot of data that all has to be melded together to help make these decisions. But that’s part of the uncertainty. I think we’re not even at the point where we can say, ‘if only A, B, and C were met, then there’s a clear path.’ I think there’s still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward.”

There is a strong desire to move forward, Silver added. Part of that is the owners being competitive, part of it is frustration by the owners that they cannot control the situation and speed things up on a national level, and part of it is financial. The league is taking a big hit.

“Our revenue, in essence, has dropped to zero,” Silver said. “That’s having a huge financial impact on the team business and the arena business…

“There is a strong recognition that there are thousands of jobs impacted by the NBA, not just the players and the basketball staff. When you include the day-of-game arena workers, the NBA is responsible for roughly 55,000 jobs. That goes to my earlier comment about recognizing that while this virus is of course a dire public health issue, so of course is shutting down the economy. I think it’s why the league sees it as our obligation to the extent we can resume play in a safe way to look at every potential way of doing so. That’s what we’re doing now.”

Silver said the league has listened to pitches from places that want to host the bubble of games, but right now there is no decision to make. The league is just listening.

Silver said the NBA owners discussed:

• An agreement with the players’ union to hold back 25 percent of player paychecks starting May 15 as part of a “force majeure” clause in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That clause allows owners to withhold a portion of player paychecks for games canceled due to things like war or, in this case, a pandemic.

• The owners were addressed by Dr. David Ho, an infectious disease expert from Columbia University who has worked with the NBA before, going back to when Magic Johnson tested positive for HIV.

“One takeaway was, maybe not surprising, but he reaffirmed that there’s still enormous amounts of this virus yet to be learned,” Silver said. “Again, that’s just where we find ourselves.”

• Disney’s Iger also spoke to the owners, talking about re-opening his massive entertainment empire and how that company is going through the process of deciding when and how to re-open things like their amusement parks and resorts.

• The owners also went over the league’s new deal with Microsoft to be its artificial intelligence and cloud provider. They also discussed the recent changes to the G-League that encouraged two top recruits to choose that path instead of college.