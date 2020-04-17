Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant
WNBA honors Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester by honorarily drafting them

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT
Classy move, WNBA.

Before the league’s social distancing, remote Draft started, the league honored Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter, as well as two of her teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — by honorarily drafting them. The three, along with Kobe and five others, died in a tragic helicopter crash back on Jan. 26.

Well done, WNBA.

After that the Draft got underway and, as expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was taken first by the New York Liberty. Here are the women selected in the first round this year:

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (guard, Oregon)
2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally (forward, Oregon)
3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox (forward, Baylor)
4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter (guard, Texas A&M)
5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie (forward, Princeton)
6. Minnesota Lynx: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (forward, South Carolina)
7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris (guard, South Carolina)
8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard (forward, Oregon)
9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker (forward, UConn)
10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby (forward, Virginia)
11. Seattle Storm: Kitija Laksa (guard, Latvia)
12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones (guard, Louisville)

Congratulations to all the women. Hopefully, we will get to see them on the court soon.

2020 PBT Awards

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 8:30 PM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we made our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over:

We also record a podcast to explain our choices in greater depth.

Adam Silver on the return of the NBA: “It’s about the data and not the date”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 7:44 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver owned up to stealing the line from Bob Iger, the executive chairman of The Walt Disney Company. Silver also said it’s his pat answer when asked about a return for the NBA.

“It’s about the data and not the date.”

Right now, there is not enough data to make any kind of decision. He added not to expect one on May 1, either. Right now, the situation is fluid.

Everything is on the table when it comes to a return, Silver said, from finishing the regular season and playoffs without fans in the building — the “bubble” option — to canceling the season and playoffs. Silver spoke to the media in a conference call following the video-conference NBA’s Board of Governor’s meeting Friday (a meeting of the team owners).

“The direction that the league office has received from our teams is, again, all rules are off at this point given the situation we find ourselves in, that the country is in,” Silver is said. “If there is an opportunity to resume play, even if it looks different than what we’ve done historically, we should be modeling it.”

However, Silver emphasized multiple times that player health and safety had to come first. So what are the markers the NBA is looking for to make a return?

“I think we’re looking for the number of new infections to come down. We’re looking for the availability of testing on a large scale,” Silver said.” We’re looking at the path that we’re on for potentially a vaccine. We’re looking at antivirals. On top of that, we’re playing close attention to what the CDC is telling us on a federal level and what these various state rules are that are in place.

“There’s a lot of data that all has to be melded together to help make these decisions. But that’s part of the uncertainty. I think we’re not even at the point where we can say, ‘if only A, B, and C were met, then there’s a clear path.’ I think there’s still too much uncertainty at this point to say precisely how we move forward.”

There is a strong desire to move forward, Silver added. Part of that is the owners being competitive, part of it is frustration by the owners that they cannot control the situation and speed things up on a national level, and part of it is financial. The league is taking a big hit.

“Our revenue, in essence, has dropped to zero,” Silver said. “That’s having a huge financial impact on the team business and the arena business…

“There is a strong recognition that there are thousands of jobs impacted by the NBA, not just the players and the basketball staff. When you include the day-of-game arena workers, the NBA is responsible for roughly 55,000 jobs. That goes to my earlier comment about recognizing that while this virus is of course a dire public health issue, so of course is shutting down the economy. I think it’s why the league sees it as our obligation to the extent we can resume play in a safe way to look at every potential way of doing so. That’s what we’re doing now.”

Silver said the league has listened to pitches from places that want to host the bubble of games, but right now there is no decision to make. The league is just listening.

Silver said the NBA owners discussed:

• An agreement with the players’ union to hold back 25 percent of player paychecks starting May 15 as part of a “force majeure” clause in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. That clause allows owners to withhold a portion of player paychecks for games canceled due to things like war or, in this case, a pandemic.

• The owners were addressed by Dr. David Ho, an infectious disease expert from Columbia University who has worked with the NBA before, going back to when Magic Johnson tested positive for HIV.

“One takeaway was, maybe not surprising, but he reaffirmed that there’s still enormous amounts of this virus yet to be learned,” Silver said. “Again, that’s just where we find ourselves.”

• Disney’s Iger also spoke to the owners, talking about re-opening his massive entertainment empire and how that company is going through the process of deciding when and how to re-open things like their amusement parks and resorts.

• The owners also went over the league’s new deal with Microsoft to be its artificial intelligence and cloud provider. They also discussed the recent changes to the G-League that encouraged two top recruits to choose that path instead of college.

 

Report: Andre Drummond likely to opt in for $28,751,774 with Cavaliers

Andre Drummond
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 5:50 PM EDT
Before the season, Andre Drummond loudly declared his intent to decline his $28,751,774 player option for 2020-21. For a while, Drummond appeared committed to optimizing his contract year and positioning himself strongly for 20220 free agency.

But Drummond slipped back into old habits, playing with inconsistent energy and focus. A lack of trade interest from teams around the league further signaled Drummond’s diminished value. Ultimately, the Pistons dealt Drummond to the Cavaliers for a paltry return. Detroit was mostly just happy to unload the liability of Drummond’s player-option salary.

That’ll probably be Cleveland’s problem next season.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com:

According to multiple sources, Drummond picking up his option remains most likely.

Do Fedor’s sources have inside information on Drummond’s thinking? That’s what would make this interesting.

Otherwise, I can make the same supposition. Though Drummond is an incredible rebounder and good interior scorer, he’s a tough fit in the modern NBA. He’s a middling defender who doesn’t shoot from outside but has a fondness for post-ups that eclipses his ability. Players like that don’t get anywhere near $28,751,774.

Perhaps, Drummond wants to leave the Cavs, who are in a miserable situation. If another team comes close on money, Drummond could bolt.

But opting in is most likely. Not only was that probably always his best financial course, he can save face by claiming the coronavirus pandemic – which is hurting the NBA’s revenue – changed the situation.

The Cavaliers knew what they were getting into when they acquired Drummond just before the trade deadline. They thought he was worth the risk. But they’ll have to figure out what to do with him and Tristan Thompson, their center who’s definitely headed toward free agency. These are solid players, but Cleveland is in an expensive predicament.

Pau Gasol wants to play for Spain in Tokyo Olympics

Pau Gasol for Spain in 2016 Olympics
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 4:40 PM EDT
Pau Gasol is considering retirement. He’ll turn 40 this summer. He can’t stay healthy. It’s probably time.

But Gasol isn’t giving up – especially so he can close his career representing Spain in the Tokyo Olympics, which have been postponed to 2021.

Gasol, via Olympic Channel:

I was hoping, before everything changed and everything got postponed or cancelled, that I was going to have enough time to heal my injury, to get in the appropriate shape after more than year, if not, of being able to compete and play and still, at 40 years old, play my fifth Olympics this summer in Tokyo.

Now, for one side, I have more time to recover, but I will have to play competitively in order to get to the summer of 2021 at a high level and be able to compete and help my country. Which is, it’s not a bad thing. But the truth of it is that in summer 2021, I’ll be 41, which is a challenge.

And it’s something that might excite me, being a very challenge-driven person and very ambitious always. And it is very much still a desire to be able to play my fifth Olympics and potentially that being my very last tournament.

I don’t know if there is such a thing, you know, as a perfect ending. Obviously winning an Olympic medal, a gold medal, would be, I think, the best possible way that you could think of. I’ve come to terms with the fact that if I didn’t have a chance to play again, I’ve had an incredible career. So, I’ll be happy regardless.

Just four men’s basketball players have played in five Olympics, per Basketball-Reference:

  • Juan Carlos Navarro (Spain: 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016)
  • Andrew Gaze (Australia: 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000)
  • Oscar Schmidt (Brazil: 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996)
  • Teo Cruz (Puerto Rico: 1960, 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976)

It’s obviously incredibly challenging to play at an Olympic level over a 20-year span. And Gasol is already slipping significantly physically.

The Spanish national team will probably give him the benefit of the doubt. After all, Gasol helped the Spaniards win silver medals in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze medal in 2016. But Spain also has a deep talent pool. Gasol will have to show at least a reasonable level of performance to make the Tokyo roster.

Odds are against him. That’s just how it works at his age. But it sounds as if he’s taking a healthy attitude – enjoying the process of trying to get there and being content if he falls short. It’s hard not to root for him.