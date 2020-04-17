NBA
Report: NBA to withhold 25 percent of player salaries beginning in May

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
NBA owners reportedly wanted to withhold 50 percent of player salaries beginning mid-April. The National Basketball Players Association reportedly countered with 25 percent beginning in mid-May.

Apparently, the union won that negotiation.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The coronavirus pandemic is costing the NBA significant money. So far, owners are bearing the brunt of the lost revenue. But players – per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which calls for both sides to split Basketball Related Income – were always going to share in the losses.

The big question: When?

By forgoing money this season, players will earn more than they would otherwise in future seasons. That’s why the plan is to not have next season’s salary cap drop significantly.

Players collectively will get steadier incomes. There won’t be large disparities in salaries determined largely by which year players happen to be free agents (as opposed to when the union rejected cap smoothing with new national TV deals).

But not every current member of the NBPA will be in the NBA beyond this season. Players don’t always know whether they’ll fall out of the league. But undoubtedly, some players are sacrificing salary this season that players not yet in the league will recoup.

Will some players vote no on this proposal? I suspect not many. The union is generally strong and cohesive. Plus, it’s difficult to accept you might be the player who falls out of the NBA and gets shortchanged.

Players might get some of this money returned. It depends when and how play resumes. But if the season gets canceled and owners invoke force majeure – which would entitle owners to keep 22-27 percent of player salaries – this fund would presumably be the start of that collection.

Just rounding into form before league shut down, Victor Oladipo back to training, waiting

Associated PressApr 18, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Victor Oladipo was just rounding into form when the NBA season was suspended.

His expected increased playing time, his hopes of chasing a home playoff series and taking the Indiana Pacers on a deep postseason run went on hold — at least a few more weeks.

Now, 14 months after suffering a serious knee injury, he’s back home in Miami again, away from teammates again, doing what he can to be ready when games resume.

“It hurt just because it took me a while to come back and then, obviously, this happens and now you miss more,” Oladipo said Thursday on a conference call. “I was out there playing, going as best I can, as hard as I can. To say if I was 100 percent out there, I don’t know if I could say that. I’m just going to try and do my best to get better and get stronger.”

A year ago, the two-time All-Star Oladipo went home to rehab from surgery on a ruptured quad tendon in his right knee. The grueling recovery took a full year to make it back to NBA games and another month to start looking like his old self.

In his last five games, Oladipo averaged 18.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.4 steals while shooting 47.1 percent from the field. His best game was his: 27 points on 9 of 16 shooting and 5 of 7 on 3-pointers with seven rebounds and four assists.

But even if the season restarts, the Pacers know they can’t just hit the go switch. Oladipo must work his way back.

“I think we could adjust as we go but there will be some limitations,” Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard said Wednesday, noting 40 minutes per game would be too much. “We want to put a plan in place for Victor to come back. But you know me, we will err on the side of caution with Victor, and the long term, every day. We do that with all of our players. But Victor’s situation does create some special, unique circumstances.”

Oladipo has adapted by making some changes around the house.

He converted his garage into a gym, where he lifts weights regularly along with any other work assigned by the team’s staff, trainers or his physical therapist.

There are also one or two Zoom meetings each week with his teammates and coaches, the next one coming Friday.

No, it’s not basketball — but it’s all they can do at the moment.

“I would say the way you stay in game shape is you play games,” Pritchard said. “Our strength and conditioning staff is checking in on them, they have given (workout) programs to every player. I think one of the things that has been most challenging is finding a gym and being the only one in that gym.”

That’s why Pritchard hopes to get as many Pacers players back to Indianapolis when states do reopen. If nothing else, they would at least have workout facilities, face-to-face communication and some semblance of togetherness.

Oladipo can’t wait.

“Even before this surfaced, I was dealing with trying to come back, trying to get my quickness back, learn how to walk again,” he said. “But I found a way and I’m going to keep finding a way until I think I fulfill my potential. And to be honest, I’m not going to stop even when I’ve done that because I always think I can do more.”

Report: Chicago native Michael Finley interviews for Bulls GM job

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Arturas Karnisovas is working on getting his new Chicago front office staff in place because, while it may not happen for a few months, there is a draft and an off-season to prepare for eventually.

Karnisovas was known to have permission to interview three people — Mark Hughes (L.A. Clippers), Matt Lloyd (Orlando), and Marc Eversley (Philadelphia) — but now it seems there is a fourth person. Chicago-area native and Dallas front office VP Michael Finley was interviewed, reports Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Every name mentioned so far is someone considered ready for the next step up in their career.

Karnisovas is trying to hire a GM to replace Gar Forman, who was fired as part of a much-needed front office overhaul. John Paxson — with Forman the other half of the old power structure in Chicago — was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.

Eventually, Karnisovas will have to deal with the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.

Rumor: Immediate family members may be allowed in quarantine ‘bubble’ if NBA restarts

By Kurt HelinApr 18, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Everything is on the table. That’s how NBA Commissioner Adam Silver described plans for an NBA return, adding that right now there is not enough information to make any kind of decision.

Creating a quarantine “bubble” — where games are played in one city/location with no fans — is at the top of the list of options the NBA is considering. Silver said that the league has listened to pitches from locations to host the “bubble,” but sources have said there has been modeling from the league about what that would look like. The players, coaches, training staff, equipment managers, and others would be inside that bubble, which would need to last at least a couple of months.

What about family members? They may be allowed, reports David Aldridge of The Athletic.

According to sources primed on the ongoing talks, the hope is that immediate family members would be able to accompany their NBA-playing relatives to Las Vegas.

“There (are) enough luxury hotels to accommodate the players and their families, which would remove any concerns with the egos involved with the players as it relates to accommodations,” one prominent agent who’s talked with players and agents about the proposed plan said Wednesday. “… The players want to play, and by allowing them the option to bring immediate family members, we eliminate their desire to want to leave the city.”

Sure. If you think bringing a few family members will remove the temptation of some players to break the quarantine so they take advantage of Las Vegas’ “entertainment” options, I would like you to meet this Nigerian Prince who needs just a little bit of help. (This is one reason the Orlando option makes some sense.)

That said, I think players should be able to bring some family if they desire, those players (and coaches and staff) are going to be in this bubble for a couple of months. For some players — Chris Paul, LeBron James for example — having family there would be important to them, but this is not a one-size-fits-all issue.

The issue is simply the integrity of the bubble — the larger you make it, the harder it is to keep the quarantine.

There are a lot of logistical challenges with the bubble idea, but it also the only way the NBA likely finishes off this season. It’s going to be a while before the 18,000 will fill an NBA arena to watch games again. This is not going to be a quick road back for the league or the United States as a whole.

 

WNBA honors Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli, and Payton Chester by honorarily drafting them

Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant
By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT
Classy move, WNBA.

Before the league’s social distancing, remote Draft started, the league honored Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter, as well as two of her teammates — Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester — by honorarily drafting them. The three, along with Kobe and five others, died in a tragic helicopter crash back on Jan. 26.

Well done, WNBA.

After that the Draft got underway and, as expected, Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu was taken first by the New York Liberty. Here are the women selected in the first round this year:

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu (guard, Oregon)
2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally (forward, Oregon)
3. Indiana Fever: Lauren Cox (forward, Baylor)
4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter (guard, Texas A&M)
5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie (forward, Princeton)
6. Minnesota Lynx: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (forward, South Carolina)
7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris (guard, South Carolina)
8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard (forward, Oregon)
9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker (forward, UConn)
10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby (forward, Virginia)
11. Seattle Storm: Kitija Laksa (guard, Latvia)
12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones (guard, Louisville)

Congratulations to all the women. Hopefully, we will get to see them on the court soon.