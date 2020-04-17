Hornets center Bismack Biyombo
Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Report: Bismack Biyombo donating $1M of supplies to fight coronavirus

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 12:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hornets center Bismack Biyombo has a high salary and deep care for his native Democratic Republic of the Congo.

TMZ:

NBA player Bismack Biyombo is stepping up in a BIG way for his home country … donating $1 MILLION in supplies to help DR Congo fight the coronavirus.

“We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude,” the Charlotte Hornets forward said … “Seeing my home country suffer in this capacity is devastating.”

This is great.

Report: NBA to withhold 25% of player salaries beginning in May

NBA
Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA owners reportedly wanted to withhold 50% of player salaries beginning mid-April. The National Basketball Players Association reportedly countered with 25% beginning in mid-May.

Apparently, the union won that negotiation.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The coronavirus pandemic is costing the NBA significant money. So far, owners are bearing the brunt of the lost revenue. But players – per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which calls for both sides to split Basketball Related Income – were always going to share in the losses.

The big question: When?

By forgoing money this season, players will earn more than they would otherwise in future seasons. That’s why the plan is to not have next season’s salary cap drop significantly.

Players collectively will get steadier incomes. There won’t be large disparities in salaries determined largely by which year players happen to be free agents (as opposed to when the union rejected cap smoothing with new national TV deals).

But not every current member of the NBPA will be in the NBA beyond this season. Players don’t always know whether they’ll fall out of the league. But undoubtedly, some players are sacrificing salary this season that players not yet in the league will recoup.

Will some players vote no on this proposal? I suspect not many. The union is generally strong and cohesive. Plus, it’s difficult to accept you might be the player who falls out of the NBA and gets shortchanged.

Players might get some of this money returned. It depends when and how play resumes. But if the season gets canceled and owners invoke force majeure – which would entitle owners to keep 22%-27% of player salaries – this fund would presumably be the start of that collection.

North Carolina star Cole Anthony declares for NBA draft

North Carolina guard Cole Anthony
Michael Hickey/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Cole Anthony said a few weeks ago he wasn’t yet declaring for the NBA draft.

But that always seemed to be about controlling the message, not an indication he’d actually return to North Carolina. Likely lottery picks like him nearly always turn pro.

Anthony:

Son of Greg Anthony – who played 11 NBA seasons, mostly with the Knicks, Grizzlies and Trail Blazers – Cole Anthony entered college carrying high expectations. Those have been tempered – though partially by circumstance.

Cole Anthony is a talented scoring guard who can create his own shot at multiple levels. He wasn’t efficient at North Carolina, but the Tar Heels’ spacing was quite poor. Anthony could look far better with NBA spacing.

At 6-foot-3, Anthony is point guard-sized. So, he must improve his distributing. Again, better teammates could help.

This season took some of the shine off Anthony. But the tantalizing skills and athleticism are still there. Even if he’s not as safe a bet as once hoped, he’ll still get drafted high. His ceiling isn’t lower.

Charles Barkley misses friendship with Michael Jordan: ‘I love Michael’

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley had a falling out several years ago.

On television, Barkley criticized Jordan ownership skills with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Jordan took it personally, according to Barkley.

Barkley, via David Aldridge of The Athletic:

“We were great friends forever,” Barkley said of Jordan. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the greatest basketball player ever. But obviously he didn’t take kindly to some things I said about his management skills. And that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate. But I’ve got to do my job …”

When Wos said he found it hard to believe Barkley couldn’t convince Jordan to bury the hatchet, Barkley responded: “You know, you sound like some of my friends. That can’t happen because I didn’t do anything wrong. I would love to be friends with Michael ’cause, like I say, he was great to me for 20-some years and I love him like a brother. He was like a brother to me. But our last conversation, he was not very happy with some things I was saying about him on television. … My criticisms, No. 1, were fair …

You can listen to the full podcast with Barkley, Aldridge and Wos Lambre here.

I’m with Lambre and some of Barkley’s friends: I’m surprised this rift hasn’t yet been repaired. It has been so long.

The ball is clearly in Jordan’s court. Barkley clearly isn’t apologizing – nor should he. His job is to analyze the NBA fairly. Maybe not accurately, but at least fairly. Pulling punches against his friends would undermine his image of bluntness.

Jordan should understand putting business before personal relationships. That’s how he justified his cutthroat (“horrible guy”?) approach with teammates.

I believe Jordan will eventually come around. Perhaps, Barkley will stop emphasizing that his criticisms were fair (even though they were). Time heals nearly all wounds.

This one just needs longer.

2020 PBT Awards: All-NBA

LeBron James and James Harden
Harry How/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

G: James Harden, Rockets

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: LeBron James, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

G: Kemba Walker, Celtics

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

F: Jimmy Butler, Heat

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

All-NBA — particularly third-team — decisions are always the toughest of the award process. In this case, I felt very comfortable with the first two teams (I don’t think Anthony Davis played enough center to slide into that position, so he gets bumped to the second team). However, with third-team guard, leaving off Bradley Beal, Trae Young, and Ben Simmons was difficult (team success and leaning on Mitchell and Walker factored into my choices). Same at the forward spot, where Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram deserved serious consideration.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: LeBron James, Lakers

G: James Harden, Rockets

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Anthony Davis, Lakers

Second team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: Khris Middleton, Bucks

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

G: Trae Young, Hawks

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Jimmy Butler, Heat

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

My biggest questions weren’t rating performance. They were determining position. Can I legitimately place Anthony Davis at center? What about LeBron James at guard? Ultimately, I decided yes on both – allowing me to place my entire MVP ballot on the first team, though causing significant disruption on the second and third teams.

Davis made a big deal about not playing center, and the Lakers built their team accordingly. But Davis still played 38% of his minutes at power forward. In the fourth quarter and overtime, it was 55%. That qualified him as bi-positional to me.

LeBron has always dominated the ball while being considered a forward. But the Lakers considered him their point guard, gave him particularly large passing responsibilities and started four other players who couldn’t credibly run point. Though Avery Bradley or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope often defended the opposing point guards, point guard is primarily defined offensively. Plus, LeBron – a versatile defender – often covered guards.

Centers Nikola Jokic (first team to second team), Rudy Gobert (second team to third team) and Joel Embiid (third team to unlisted) all got bumped with Davis at the position. Embiid was better than Gobert when healthy and motivated. But that didn’t happen nearly often to outpace Gobert, and excellent defender and underrated offensive player.

Guards also got pressed, including Luka Doncic (first team to second team) and Chris Paul (second team to third team). That final spot was an especially difficult squeeze with Trae Young narrowly outpacing Devin Booker, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal. Young just did so much offensively as a scorer and passer.

On the other hand, removing LeBron and Davis from forward meant other-wise marginal forwards – Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler – safely made it. Bam Adebayo wasn’t far behind.

Keith Smith

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: LeBron James, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Russell Westbrook, Rockets

G: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Bam Adebayo, Heat

The forward slots on the first and second teams were easy. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis were 1-4 on my MVP ballot. They all just overlap in position, which pushed Leonard and Davis to the second team. There were still several very good candidates for the third team, but Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum were just enough better than the rest that they get those two slots. Jimmy Butler was closest to making that third- team.

The guard line was pretty easy for the first team. James Harden was fifth on my MVP ballot and Luka Doncic would have been sixth. After them it gets tricky. Damian Lillard was a monster this year and really kept an otherwise pretty bad Portland team in the playoff race. Ben Simmons was very good on both ends of the floor, so he gets the other guard spot on the second team. That left a bunch of great candidates for third. Once he stopped taking so many jumpers, Russell Westbrook really took off this season. He gets one slot. Donovan Mitchell gets the other spot because he was also good and so were the Jazz. Chris Paul was easily the toughest omission here.

The center group was a little harder. I think Joel Embiid had the best overall season. He was first on my All-Defense team and in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He also turned in another good offensive season. Nikola Jokic rebounded from a slow start to have another dominant offensive year. For the third-team, Bam Adebayo edged out Rudy Gobert. It was Adebayo’s all-around brilliance that got him the nod. Take a look at his numbers. He’s really stuffing the stat-sheet every night for a good Heat team.