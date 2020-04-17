LeBron James and James Harden
Harry How/Getty Images

2020 PBT Awards: All-NBA

By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 10:14 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

G: James Harden, Rockets

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: LeBron James, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

G: Kemba Walker, Celtics

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

F: Jimmy Butler, Heat

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

All-NBA — particularly third-team — decisions are always the toughest of the award process. In this case, I felt very comfortable with the first two teams (I don’t think Anthony Davis played enough center to slide into that position, so he gets bumped to the second team). However, with third-team guard, leaving off Bradley Beal, Trae Young, and Ben Simmons was difficult (team success and leaning on Mitchell and Walker factored into my choices). Same at the forward spot, where Khris Middleton and Brandon Ingram deserved serious consideration.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: LeBron James, Lakers

G: James Harden, Rockets

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Anthony Davis, Lakers

Second team

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

F: Khris Middleton, Bucks

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

G: Trae Young, Hawks

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Jimmy Butler, Heat

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

My biggest questions weren’t rating performance. They were determining position. Can I legitimately place Anthony Davis at center? What about LeBron James at guard? Ultimately, I decided yes on both – allowing me to place my entire MVP ballot on the first team, though causing significant disruption on the second and third teams.

Davis made a big deal about not playing center, and the Lakers built their team accordingly. But Davis still played 38% of his minutes at power forward. In the fourth quarter and overtime, it was 55%. That qualified him as bi-positional to me.

LeBron has always dominated the ball while being considered a forward. But the Lakers considered him their point guard, gave him particularly large passing responsibilities and started four other players who couldn’t credibly run point. Though Avery Bradley or Kentavious Caldwell-Pope often defended the opposing point guards, point guard is primarily defined offensively. Plus, LeBron – a versatile defender – often covered guards.

Centers Nikola Jokic (first team to second team), Rudy Gobert (second team to third team) and Joel Embiid (third team to unlisted) all got bumped with Davis at the position. Embiid was better than Gobert when healthy and motivated. But that didn’t happen nearly often to outpace Gobert, and excellent defender and underrated offensive player.

Guards also got pressed, including Luka Doncic (first team to second team) and Chris Paul (second team to third team). That final spot was an especially difficult squeeze with Trae Young narrowly outpacing Devin Booker, Kyle Lowry, Ben Simmons and Bradley Beal. Young just did so much offensively as a scorer and passer.

On the other hand, removing LeBron and Davis from forward meant other-wise marginal forwards – Jayson Tatum, Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler – safely made it. Bam Adebayo wasn’t far behind.

Keith Smith

First team

G: James Harden, Rockets

G: Luka Doncic, Mavericks

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: LeBron James, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Third team

G: Russell Westbrook, Rockets

G: Donovan Mitchell, Jazz

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Bam Adebayo, Heat

The forward slots on the first and second teams were easy. Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard and Anthony Davis were 1-4 on my MVP ballot. They all just overlap in position, which pushed Leonard and Davis to the second team. There were still several very good candidates for the third team, but Pascal Siakam and Jayson Tatum were just enough better than the rest that they get those two slots. Jimmy Butler was closest to making that third- team.

The guard line was pretty easy for the first team. James Harden was fifth on my MVP ballot and Luka Doncic would have been sixth. After them it gets tricky. Damian Lillard was a monster this year and really kept an otherwise pretty bad Portland team in the playoff race. Ben Simmons was very good on both ends of the floor, so he gets the other guard spot on the second team. That left a bunch of great candidates for third. Once he stopped taking so many jumpers, Russell Westbrook really took off this season. He gets one slot. Donovan Mitchell gets the other spot because he was also good and so were the Jazz. Chris Paul was easily the toughest omission here.

The center group was a little harder. I think Joel Embiid had the best overall season. He was first on my All-Defense team and in the mix for Defensive Player of the Year. He also turned in another good offensive season. Nikola Jokic rebounded from a slow start to have another dominant offensive year. For the third-team, Bam Adebayo edged out Rudy Gobert. It was Adebayo’s all-around brilliance that got him the nod. Take a look at his numbers. He’s really stuffing the stat-sheet every night for a good Heat team.

Charles Barkley misses friendship with Michael Jordan: ‘I love Michael’

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 17, 2020, 11:35 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley had a falling out several years ago.

On television, Barkley criticized Jordan ownership skills with the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Jordan took it personally, according to Barkley.

Barkley, via David Aldridge of The Athletic:

“We were great friends forever,” Barkley said of Jordan. “I miss Michael. I love Michael. I wish him nothing but the best. He’s the greatest basketball player ever. But obviously he didn’t take kindly to some things I said about his management skills. And that’s unfortunate. That’s unfortunate. But I’ve got to do my job …”

When Wos said he found it hard to believe Barkley couldn’t convince Jordan to bury the hatchet, Barkley responded: “You know, you sound like some of my friends. That can’t happen because I didn’t do anything wrong. I would love to be friends with Michael ’cause, like I say, he was great to me for 20-some years and I love him like a brother. He was like a brother to me. But our last conversation, he was not very happy with some things I was saying about him on television. … My criticisms, No. 1, were fair …

You can listen to the full podcast with Barkley, Aldridge and Wos Lambre here.

I’m with Lambre and some of Barkley’s friends: I’m surprised this rift hasn’t yet been repaired. It has been so long.

The ball is clearly in Jordan’s court. Barkley clearly isn’t apologizing – nor should he. His job is to analyze the NBA fairly. Maybe not accurately, but at least fairly. Pulling punches against his friends would undermine his image of bluntness.

Jordan should understand putting business before personal relationships. That’s how he justified his cutthroat (“horrible guy”?) approach with teammates.

I believe Jordan will eventually come around. Perhaps, Barkley will stop emphasizing that his criticisms were fair (even though they were). Time heals nearly all wounds.

This one just needs longer.

Mike Conley beats Zach LaVine to win NBA HORSE competition

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It hadn’t the kind of season Mike Conley had hoped for. Injuries and struggles to find a rhythm in the Utah offense led to arguably his worst season in the league since he was a rookie (or maybe sophomore), although there were signs in the final 10 games or so before the shut down that he’d gotten healthy and found a comfort level.

Winning the NBA’s HORSE competition is a reminder Conley has skills — and knows how to use both hands.

Conley defeated the Bulls’ Zach LaVine in the finals to take the competition, and with that win $200,000 that will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Conley had advantages — he was at an indoor gym, the only remaining player who was. Plus, he broke out a treasure chest of trick shots to beat Chauncey Billups in the semifinals — spinning the ball on his finger then trying to punch it in the basket, over the backboard, and spinning on one leg then hitting a shot from the top of the key.

Conley defeated Billups while LaVine knocked off WNBA star Allie Quigley in a tight semifinal where the Bulls’ star used his athleticism to his advantage.

Throughout the competition, it was Conley’s ability to score with both hands that separated him from the pack.

LaVine can get buckets with both hands as well, but in the end not as well as Conley, who wins the title.

After the NBA 2K Players tournament, there was a lot of talk about bringing that back even after the NBA returns to action. The HORSE competition, on the other hand, was a reminder of why this got dropped from All-Star weekend.

Michael Jordan ‘Last Dance’ documentary: When, where to watch; what to look for

By Kurt HelinApr 17, 2020, 7:44 AM EDT
Leave a comment

ESPN got the message. With sports fans starved for new content — one can only rewatch “Tiger King” so many times — they bumped up the release date of the new “The Last Dance” 10-hour Michael Jordan documentary.

The original plan had been to air it around this year’s NBA Finals in June. However, with playoffs and the rest of the world on hold, ESPN moved the release date and the first episodes air on Sunday.

The Last Dance” focuses on the 1997-98 season — Jordan’s final title, the season before he retired — but will flashback and weave in the entire Bulls dynasty, and Jordan’s full career.

Below are the details on when and how to watch, plus some things to keep an eye on in the documentary.

BROADCAST SCHEDULE

The 10-part Michael Jordan documentary will be shown in two-hour blocks each of the next five Sundays. The full schedule is below.

Sunday, April 19
Episodes 1 & 2: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, April 26
Episodes 3 & 4: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 3
Episodes 6 & 6: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 10
Episodes 7 & 8: 9 p.m. Eastern

Sunday, May 17
Episodes 9 & 10: 9 p.m. Eastern

TV CHANNEL AND STREAMING

The Last Dance is on ESPN and can be streamed on ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Also, it will be available on a number of streaming services for clients who have paid for the TV/Live service, including Sling, YouTube, and Hulu.

Outside the United States, the show can be streamed on Netflix five hours after the broadcast times.

THREE THINGS TO WATCH IN THE MICHAEL JORDAN DOCUMENTARY

1) All the F-Bombs and cussing you could want

Time to let you in on an NBA secret: Players and coaches cuss. A lot. The best of them at least use the F-word as every part of speech, but swearing is a pervasive part of the culture.

ESPN isn’t editing that out.

At least not on the primary ESPN broadcast. All the swearing, all the expletives, everything will be shown as recorded. No “beeps.”

For people who don’t want to hear that language, the “airplane” version will be broadcast on ESPN2 at the same time. That said, expect a lot of FCC complaints because some people will flip out (for the record, ESPN is a subscription cable network, so curse words are allowed).

2) This is no Jordan puff piece; he was cutthroat and “Last Dance” pulls no punches

Jordan was worried this documentary would make him look like a “horrible guy.” Except, he could be. There is some a****** in MJ. The man punched a teammate in practice — the Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr — and was an overbearing presence. He skipped out on a White House trip to go golfing with a drug lord. This is a documentary in the true sense of the word, which means everyone and everything gets put in a bright light and re-examined.

As a sporting society, we have mythologized Jordan to the point he can walk on water and do no wrong. We gloss over the costs of his style of leadership. The Last Dance does not, it talks about the good and the bad. It paints a true picture.

3) Jordan did not play baseball due to some conspiracy, it was planned out and about his father

After the Bulls first three-peat, Jordan quit the NBA to play baseball. Conspiracy theories have popped up around this decision, because who would walk away on top to struggle in another field? (Plus, if the coronavirus has reminded us of anything, it’s that people love a good conspiracy theory, facts be damned.)

This was about Jordan and his father, who had wanted his son to play baseball and who passed away just before the move. This was about a new challenge and old desires. This was also something Jordan talked about privately for a year before he went public.

Jordan worked hard in Birmingham and the White Sox minor league affiliates, and he might have stayed in baseball longer except 1994 MLB strike — which canceled the World Series that year — put pressure on Jordan as a Spring Training draw in a way he didn’t want, pushed him back to the NBA. And three more rings.

Top European prospect this year, Deni Avdija, declares for NBA draft

Seffi Magriso/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This was expected, but on Thursday it became official, Deni Avdija has put his name in the NBA draft.

Projected as a top-10, possibly top-5 pick, the 6’9″ forward who played this past season for European power Maccabi Tel Aviv, made it official on ESPN’s “Get Up” show Thursday. Via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“First of all, the NBA is the best league in the world. There is a lot to learn over there and a lot of experience there,” Avdija said. “It’s going to be great to take my game to the next level.”

Avdija averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds in a limited role, getting 19 minutes per game last season. He stood out in recent NBA Basketball Without Borders events.

Avdija is a point forward who has proven adept at reading and passing out of the pick-and-roll. However, he needs to improve his shot — 32 percent from three last season — to be a real threat in that role. The fact he shot 58 percent on free throws last season is a bit concerning. He’s got the potential to be a solid defender and he is maturing physically still, so he will get stronger and faster.

Officially the NBA draft is still scheduled for June 25, but teams are asking the league to push it back until at least August. Once the NBA figures out what it is doing with the season it will slot the draft, but sources around the league expect it will be in the fall.