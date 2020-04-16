Warriors star Stephen Curry and Chris Paul
Report: Warriors tried to trade Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 4:08 PM EDT
Between 1998 and 2012, the Warriors had no All-Stars.

Golden State sure tried to add one, though.

The Warriors made Kevin Garnett’s short list in 2007 and reportedly nearly traded for the Timberwolves star before the Celtics got him. Golden State general manager Bob Myers – dangling Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson – also pursued Chris Paul before the New Orleans Hornets traded him to the Clippers in 2011.

Ethan Strauss in “The Victory Machine:”

the Warriors attempted to trade Steph Curry and Klay Thompson for Chris Paul in 2011. It was far from the only time Curry was shopped, but in this instance, the deal was very close to completion. Myers made the offer and Hornets GM Dell Demps was receptive. The catch was Chris Paul, who wanted out of New Orleans but had no intention of playing for the woebegone Warriors. Paul told the Warriors they could do this trade, but he wouldn’t be staying when his contract was up at season’s end.

The Hornets weren’t the only organization to narrowly lose out on the deal of a lifetime. According to one GM, “The Warriors were blind lucky that they were unsuccessful in trading Steph and Klay together for the stars they offered them together for,” he said. “There were many, many people they tried to get and failed.”

Obviously, this worked out great for the Warriors. They built a dynasty around their elite backcourt. New Orleans is left with the tough end of the “what if?” Paul had success in L.A., but never won a title. As good as he was, Curry was better, and Thompson was also a star.

I wouldn’t ding the Warriors much for this near-miss, though they make it tempting by declaring themselves “light years ahead.” Golden State valued Curry and Thompson enough to draft and keep them. That counts most.

In 2011, Curry hadn’t separated himself from Monta Ellis as the guard the Warriors should build around. Just drafted, Thompson hadn’t even begun his rookie season. Paul was a young superstar, worth the hype. This wouldn’t have been an unreasonable trade at the time.

Paul scuttling the deal is the type of fortunate break every championship team needs.

Disclosure: I received a promotional copy of “The Victory Machine.”

Shaq, could three-peat Lakers beat peak Jordan Bulls? “Of course. Yes. Easily.”

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
What else did you expect him to say?

Elite competitors, champions, and all-time greats — and Shaquille O’Neal is all those things — always believe they can win. It’s part of what makes them the very best. So when Shaq appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter and was asked if the three-peat Lakers could have beaten peak Michael Jordan Bulls, there was only one possible answer.

Why?

“I would have killed Luc Longley, Bill Wennington, Cartwright, yea.”

True, but those guys would have had elite defenders — Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman — dropping down to help with aggressive doubles. Those Bulls title teams never saw a duo as dynamic as Shaq and Kobe (with all due respect to John Stockton and Karl Malone), but those Lakers’ teams never faced Jordan or that level of defense on the wing.

There are so many reasons this would be a great matchup:

• Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant
• Phil Jackson vs. Phil Jackson
• Jackson going to hack-a-Shaq
• Jackson complaining to the media about hack-a-Shaq
• Dennis Rodman on Kobe Bryant
• Rick Fox being asked about Rodman’s hair
• Ron Harper vs. Ron Harper

We can go on and on. It’s entertaining to think about… and we’ve got the time to think about it since there are no playoffs this weekend.

PBT Podcast: MVP, Rookie of the Year, all our NBA end of season awards

By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?

Zion Williamson or Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year?

Can Rudy Gobert three-peat as Defensive Player of the Year?

The entire team at NBC Sports’ NBA page — Kurt Helin, Dan Feldman, and Keith Smith — talk about our picks for the league’s end-of-season awards, and the controversy isn’t always where fans might expect it.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

Report: Jalen Green to earn $500K in NBA’s new minor-league program

Jalen Green
By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 3:04 PM EDT
Why did Jalen Green jump from high school to the NBA’s minor league, a path nobody took last year?

Because the offer improved substantially from $125,000.

Jonathan Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

California high school star Jalen Green, the No. 1 prospect in the 2020 ESPN 100, is making the leap to a reshaped NBA professional pathway program — a G League initiative that will pay elite prospects $500,000-plus and provide a one-year development program outside of the minor league’s traditional team structure, sources told ESPN.

The NBA’s talks remain stalled with the National Basketball Players Association on an agreement to end the one-and-done draft model, leaving this revamped pro pathway program as a bridge to what is believed will be the eventual elimination of the rule requiring American players to wait a year after high school graduation before entering the draft.

Green is committing to become part of a yearlong developmental program with G League oversight that will include professional coaching, top prospects and veteran players who will combine training and exhibition competitions against the likes of G League teams, foreign national teams and NBA academies throughout the world, sources said.

The season could include 10 to 12 games against G League teams that wouldn’t count in standings, sources said. The primary objective will be assimilation and growth into the NBA on several levels — from playing to the teaching of life skills.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The “Select Team” will play a reduced schedule of about 20 games, sources said, which is much fewer than the league’s 50-game schedule.

The G League is also offering Green a full scholarship if he wants to obtain his college degree.

Givony and Wojnarowski have many more details about the new program, and Haynes has much more on Green’s decision.

This is how it should work. The market determined the NBA’s minor-league offer wasn’t good enough. So, the league improved it – both financially and with work conditions. Now, players are signing.

College teams can’t compete. They’re bound by the NCAA’s cartel to cap compensation at a scholarship plus cost of living.

Isaiah Todd, who also turned pro out of high school, will join Green in this new venture.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Green and Todd (who isn’t quite as highly ranked but is also a lottery candidate for the 2021 NBA draft) will earn different salaries, according to Charania.

Both will enjoy this developmental opportunity without facing a full schedule of more-experienced minor-leaguers – a real concern for anyone considering this route. The NBA’s minor league is full of former college stars. It’d be hard for an 18-year-old just to walk into that environment.

Green and Todd will be test cases for this new track to the NBA. It looks appealing on paper – at least until the NBA lowers its age limit. If this works for them, expect many other players to follow.

Already headed that direction, college basketball would almost have to loosen its amateurism restrictions.

These were big decisions for Green and Todd personally. The ramifications could extend far wider.

Dwyane Wade: Easy for celebrities to say ‘stay home’ in mansions

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
It has become a pastime to shame those who leave their houses during the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities, including NBA players, have urged people to stay home. People have even been encouraged to call the police when spotting others not social distancing.

Dwyane Wade is again showing his thoughtfulness.

Wade, via the NBA’s YouTube:

I haven’t came out and said a lot on it. And I’m just keeping it real, because a lot of people are coming out and saying like, “Stay at home and do this and do that.” And they reach out to a lot of celebrities to do that. And it’s a lot easier for celebrities to say “stay at home” when your home looks the way it looks, and you have everything at your home that you need. And so far and so on.

In a sense for me, I feel like we’re so lucky, we’re so blessed. And everyone isn’t in the same position that the ones that’s out talking on the front line are.

So, it’s been a little hard for me to come out and put those messages out, even though, like I said, we’ve definitely got to play as a team. To beat this, we’ve all got to get on the same page and we’ve definitely got to stay in and make sure we’re taking care of ourselves to help take care of others.

But it’s been hard for me to come out and say, “Hey, stay at home, this and that,” because I’m living in a mansion. You know what I mean? And we have things at our home that a lot of people don’t have.

So, this world that we live in and has never been equal. There’s a lot of communities out there that have never felt what equality really – what people talk about. Right now, we’re trying to make everybody equal. But the world has never been that way.

And so, it’s been hard for me as someone who lives a life of privilege to come out and really say a lot of those things, even though, yes, it needs to be said, it needs to be done, because we definitely need everybody to play together.

Wade’s former Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem, endorsed Wade’s message. Haslem pointed out his letter in The Players Tribune, which criticized spring breakers in Florida, included careful wording (emphasis mine):

If you got a roof over your head and some food in your fridge and you don’t have to go to work to feed your family, just do the easiest thing in the world, man.

F*** your spring break.

Just keep your ass at home.

I’d encourage everyone to socially distance as much as reasonably possible. That will make it better for those who can’t, including healthcare workers and people who can’t wait to earn money.