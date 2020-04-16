Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan: Winning 6th NBA title with Bulls was ‘trying year’

Associated PressApr 16, 2020, 8:02 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C (AP) — Michael Jordan described his final NBA championship season with the Chicago Bulls as a “trying year.”

“We were all trying to enjoy that year knowing it was coming to an end,” Jordan told Good Morning America on Thursday. Jordan appeared on the show via video conference from his home in Florida to promote the “The Last Dance,” a 10-part documentary series focused on the final year of the 90′s Bulls dynasty that won six NBA titles in eight years.

“The beginning of the season, it started when (general manager) Jerry Krause told (coach) Phil Jackson that he could go 82-0 and he would never get a chance to come back,” Jordan said. “Knowing that I had married myself to him, and if he wasn’t going to be the coach, then obviously I wasn’t going to play. So Phil started off the season saying this was the last dance — and we played it that way.”

The series will debut Sunday night on ESPN in the United States and on Netflix internationally over five consecutive Sundays through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes each of those nights.

Jordan said Thursday that after Jackson told the team it was to be the final season together, the Bulls focused on completing the task of a second three-peat.

“Mentally it tugged at you that this had to come to an end, but it also centered our focus to making sure we ended it right,” Jordan said. “As sad as it sounded at the beginning of the year, we tried to rejoice and enjoy the year and finish it off the right way.”

The documentary was originally scheduled to be released in June during the NBA Finals, but ESPN made the decision to accelerate its release due to the lack of live sports programming because of the coronavirus pandemic. The series has been billed to include never-before-seen footage from that season, during which the team chased its sixth championship.

But the documentary covers more than just the final season.

The documentary shows Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and Jordan arguing about a foot injury he suffered during his second NBA season.

Jordan wanted to play through the injury after doctors told the team there was a 90% chance he would recover.

Reinsdorf, however, did not want the star guard to play for fear it might ruin his career.

“I said to Michael, you’re not thinking about the risk-reward ratio,” Reinsdorf said in the clip aired by GMA. “If you had a terrible headache and I gave you a bottle of pills and nine of the pills would cure you and one of the pills would kill you, would you take a pill?”

Jordan replied that “it depends on how (expletive) bad the headache is.”

Reinsdorf ultimately won out; Jordan sat out 64 games that season before returning for the playoffs.

Jordan also talks about his time at the University of North Carolina where he would write his mother asking for money for postage stamps so he could send her letters and to pay his phone bill.

“It’s a little different today,” Jordan said. “I had a phone bill in college that was $60 or less, but I only had $20 in my account. The thing that people will learn, and my kids will laugh about when they see it, is we used postage stamps back in those days. Looking at the video you will see things that people have forgot, that life was this way.

“We didn’t have Instagram or Twitter, so you had to live life as it came. … Spending time with friends and family, it wasn’t the phone. It was in presence — and you wrote letters.”

Jordan discussed his parents during the interview with Good Morning America, saying they were the biggest influence in his life. He said he learned many valuable lessons from them, including the ability to learn from the negatives in life and turn them into positives.

He also praised his older brother, Larry.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for my brother Larry,” Jordan said. “Larry pushed me. We used to fight after every game. But through that fight emerged someone like me. He’s right next to me and supports me.”

The series will also include extensive profiles of Jackson, and some of Jordan’s key teammates, including Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman and Steve Kerr.

Top European prospect this year, Deni Avdija, declares for NBA Draft

Seffi Magriso/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT
This was expected, but on Thursday it became official, Deni Avdija has put his name in the NBA Draft.

Projected as a top-10, possibly top-5 pick, the 6’9″ forward who played this past season for European power Maccabi Tel Aviv, made it official on ESPN’s “Get Up” show Thursday. Via Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

“First of all, the NBA is the best league in the world. There is a lot to learn over there and a lot of experience there,” Avdija said. “It’s going to be great to take my game to the next level.”

Avdija averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds in a limited role, getting 19 minutes per game last season. He stood out in recent NBA Basketball Without Borders events.

Avdija is a point forward who has proven adept at reading and passing out of the pick-and-roll. However, he needs to improve his shot — 32 percent from three last season — to be a real threat in that role. The fact he shot 58 percent on free throws last season is a bit concerning. He’s got the potential to be a solid defender and he is maturing physically still, so he will get stronger and faster.

Officially the NBA draft is still scheduled for June 25, but teams are asking the league to push it back until at least August. Once the NBA figures out what it is doing with the season it will slot the Draft, but sources around the league expect it will be in the fall.

Report: Optimism in NBA circles league will salvage season. Somehow.

Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT
Nobody — not Adam Silver, not Chris Paul, not Dr. Anthony Fauci — knows if the NBA will be able to salvage its season. There are just too many variables right now.

But there is a sense of optimism in league circles the NBA will find a way. Somehow. People believe there will be playoffs and a champion, likely crowned in a “bubble” without fans, but it will happen and be televised.

Sam Amick of The Athletic wrote about it after speaking with a variety of people, specifically discussing the idea of a “bubble” in Las Vegas or somewhere else where the games can be played.

“Basketball guys are for it — they want to play,” one NBA player from a title-contending team wrote. “MLB (is) different (because) they have a whole season. We just have 1-2 months to finish up.”…

“The 45-minute (COVID-19) test results is big, the ability to be able to test and get the results that quickly,” [players union VP Garrett] Temple said. “I think if we have a situation where we know the testing can be done, where we know whether the person has it in a much more timely manner, and we test right before we go into the facility, wherever we end up playing, (is ideal). Everybody gets tested — if we have enough tests to go around and do that. I feel comfortable enough that the league will have it under control to where we can play if (all the players) are negative.”…

One team owner, for example, discussed a scenario in which players were given approximately a month to get back in shape (including their team training camp) starting in early June, the regular season began in July and the Finals were eventually played in … late October. Another owner agreed wholeheartedly that league-wide confidence was growing that this season would be saved, as did a few other folks who have a quality read of the room.

Read Amick’s entire story, there is a lot to unpack.

Testing remains the baseline for any plan to work. There need to be rapid and accurate tests available — false negative rates have been an issue with some past tests. There needs to be enough tests available nationally that the fact the NBA will use thousands to play games will not be seen as taking tests away from needed hot spots. The same applies to medical personnel that will need to attend games (EMTs, doctors, etc.). As a nation we are not there right now, but will we be in June? July?

A number of locations can work. Las Vegas is the destination getting the most focus, but the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando does have some logistical advantages. Whatever destination is chosen (or destinations, possibly), they need to be able to be secured. That’s not going to be easy.

Finally, how much is the NBA willing to push back and alter next season? Amick has an owner talking about this season going into October, which would push the start of next season back into December — and there are people pushing for the NBA to make that shift. Sources around the league have told me the NBA doesn’t want to alter next season dramatically and would want to end this Finals by early September. How much regular season (if any) does the league want to have teams play, and how condensed with the playoffs be? There’s a lot of variables, but it all comes down to the NBA setting an end date for this season based on when they want to start the next one.

Right now, all of that is up in the air. But there is optimism.

Shaq, could three-peat Lakers beat peak Jordan Bulls? “Of course. Yes. Easily.”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 6:13 PM EDT
What else did you expect him to say?

Elite competitors, champions, and all-time greats — and Shaquille O’Neal is all those things — always believe they can win. It’s part of what makes them the very best. So when Shaq appeared on ESPN’s SportsCenter and was asked if the three-peat Lakers could have beaten peak Michael Jordan Bulls, there was only one possible answer.

Why?

“I would have killed Luc Longley, Bill Wennington, Cartwright, yea.”

True, but those guys would have had elite defenders — Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman — dropping down to help with aggressive doubles. Those Bulls title teams never saw a duo as dynamic as Shaq and Kobe (with all due respect to John Stockton and Karl Malone), but those Lakers’ teams never faced Jordan or that level of defense on the wing.

There are so many reasons this would be a great matchup:

• Michael Jordan vs. Kobe Bryant
• Phil Jackson vs. Phil Jackson
• Jackson going to hack-a-Shaq
• Jackson complaining to the media about hack-a-Shaq
• Dennis Rodman on Kobe Bryant
• Rick Fox being asked about Rodman’s hair
• Ron Harper vs. Ron Harper

We can go on and on. It’s entertaining to think about… and we’ve got the time to think about it since there are no playoffs this weekend.

PBT Podcast: MVP, Rookie of the Year, all our NBA end of season awards

Harry How/Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 16, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT
LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo for MVP?

Zion Williamson or Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year?

Can Rudy Gobert three-peat as Defensive Player of the Year?

The entire team at NBC Sports’ NBA page — Kurt Helin, Dan Feldman, and Keith Smith — talk about our picks for the league’s end-of-season awards, and the controversy isn’t always where fans might expect it.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

