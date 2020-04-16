Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers star LeBron James
2020 PBT Awards: Most Valuable Player

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. LeBron James, Lakers

3. James Harden, Rockets

4. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

5. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

As unbelievable a season as LeBron James has had at age 35, Giannis Antetokounmpo simply has been slightly better and lifted his team up higher. The best LeBron argument is that the Lakers are elite when LeBron is on the floor (+10.3 net rating) and play below .500 ball when he sits (-1.4), so the Lakers are +11.7 with him on the floor. And that is real value. However, the Bucks are +12 when Antetokounmpo is on the court, and he shouldn’t be punished that his team can play decently when he sits. It would have been interesting if the season hadn’t shut down, if Antetokounmpo had sat out a few weeks with his tweaked knee and LeBron had torn up the league, but that didn’t happen. Based on the season we saw, Antetokounmpo repeats as MVP.

Dan Feldman

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. LeBron James, Lakers

3. James Harden, Rockets

4. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

5. Anthony Davis, Lakers

James Harden’s – pretty darned good – MVP case rests on his scoring. Giannis Antetokounmpo nearly matched Harden in both points per 100 team possessions (43 to 44) and true shooting percentage (61 to 62). And Antetokounmpo had the NBA’s very best defensive season. That’s a clear-cut MVP.

The only reason his stat line (30 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal) wasn’t even more absurd? Antetokounmpo played just 31 minutes per game (which would be fewest ever for an MVP), because the Bucks often put away teams early. That’s to Antetokounmpo’s credit, not his detriment.

Could LeBron James catch Antetokounmpo in a full season? Yes, but it wasn’t likely. As is, the race wasn’t that tight. In fact, LeBron was closer to third-place Harden than Antetokounmpo.

LeBron was in complete control as a scorer and especially passer. But whatever offensive advantage LeBron held over Antetokounmpo (if any at all), the defensive gap was larger.

Harden drifted in the latter parts of the season. If play continued, he might have surged in a gear-up to the playoffs and passed LeBron.

The final two spots came down to Kawhi Leonard, Anthony Davis, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic. Leonard’s and Davis’ defense separated them from the other two, though Doncic and Jokic proved more capable of driving excellent offense. Leonard (51 games) wasn’t that far behind Davis (55) and Doncic (54), though Jokic (65) had a sizable advantage in availability.

Keith Smith

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

2. LeBron James, Lakers

3. Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

4. Anthony Davis, Lakers

5. James Harden, Rockets

With all the respect in the world for what LeBron James has done this year, and this is really a two-horse race, I’m giving the nod to Giannis Antetokounmpo. Not only are Antetokounmpo’s offensive numbers just as impressive as James’, he has a greater impact on the defensive end. Antetokounmpo is both the best player overall on the best team, but also the best defender on the NBA’s best defense. And, if you need any sort of tiebreaker, Antetokounmpo is putting up his 29.6 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists stat-line in just 30.9 minutes per game.

That James is even in consideration for MVP in his 17th season is crazy. That it’s a tough decision to put him second is almost unbelievable. But he’s been that good. We’ve known James is a great passer for a while now, but this year he’s really shown it off by averaging a career-high 10.6 assists per game. Putting him in second behind Antetokounmpo is because he clearly takes plays off on defense now. Also, his shooting has slipped below 50% for the first time since the final season of his first run with the Cavaliers. Those things matter when the MVP race is this close.

Some will penalize Kawhi Leonard for only playing in 51 games, but he’s been remarkable in those games. His defense remains top-notch, and he’s become a dominant offensive player as well. And when the Clippers entire plan was to keep him fresh for the playoffs, it’s not fair to knock him for resting, I mean load-managing, some games here and there.

Anthony Davis’ first season with the Lakers couldn’t have gone better. He’s largely stayed healthy and he’s been the best defender on one of the league’s best defenses. His scoring remains good at 26.7 points per game, and his shooting is over 51% overall. He’s also taking 3.5 three-pointers a night and hitting them at a 34% clip. Davis is the all-around monster we all thought he would be for the Lakers.

James Harden slips from his second-place finish a year ago to fifth, but that’s more about how good the other four guys were than any drop-off in Harden’s play. He’s at a ridiculous 34.4 points per game. The presence of Russell Westbrook has seen Harden’s rebound and assist numbers drop from his triple-double years, but he’s still pulling down 6.4 boards a night and dishing out 7.4 helpers. That’s good enough for a fifth-place finish.

Dwyane Wade: Easy for celebrities to say ‘stay home’ in mansions

By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 1:22 PM EDT
It has become a pastime to shame those who leave their houses during the coronavirus pandemic. Celebrities, including NBA players, have urged people to stay home. People have even been encouraged to call the police when spotting others not social distancing.

Dwyane Wade is again showing his thoughtfulness.

Wade, via the NBA’s YouTube:

I haven’t came out and said a lot on it. And I’m just keeping it real, because a lot of people are coming out and saying like, “Stay at home and do this and do that.” And they reach out to a lot of celebrities to do that. And it’s a lot easier for celebrities to say “stay at home” when your home looks the way it looks, and you have everything at your home that you need. And so far and so on.

In a sense for me, I feel like we’re so lucky, we’re so blessed. And everyone isn’t in the same position that the ones that’s out talking on the front line are.

So, it’s been a little hard for me to come out and put those messages out, even though, like I said, we’ve definitely got to play as a team. To beat this, we’ve all got to get on the same page and we’ve definitely got to stay in and make sure we’re taking care of ourselves to help take care of others.

But it’s been hard for me to come out and say, “Hey, stay at home, this and that,” because I’m living in a mansion. You know what I mean? And we have things at our home that a lot of people don’t have.

So, this world that we live in and has never been equal. There’s a lot of communities out there that have never felt what equality really – what people talk about. Right now, we’re trying to make everybody equal. But the world has never been that way.

And so, it’s been hard for me as someone who lives a life of privilege to come out and really say a lot of those things, even though, yes, it needs to be said, it needs to be done, because we definitely need everybody to play together.

Wade’s former Heat teammate, Udonis Haslem, endorsed Wade’s message. Haslem pointed out his letter in The Players Tribune, which criticized spring breakers in Florida, included careful wording (emphasis mine):

If you got a roof over your head and some food in your fridge and you don’t have to go to work to feed your family, just do the easiest thing in the world, man.

F*** your spring break.

Just keep your ass at home.

I’d encourage everyone to socially distance as much as reasonably possible. That will make it better for those who can’t, including healthcare workers and people who can’t wait to earn money.

Report: Jalen Green jumping from high school to NBA’s minor league

Jalen Green
By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 12:18 PM EDT
The NBA still bans players jumping from straight from high school to the NBA.

The NBA’s minor league does not. In fact, the minor league is offering a $125,000 salary specifically to entice top high school recruits.

Nobody took the deal last season, the first year it was offered. Kevin Durant and Emmanuel Mudiay said they wouldn’t have gone that route if it were available. Top American players who wanted to turn pro – LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton – instead went to Australia’s National Basketball League, which also has a special program to lure graduating high schoolers.

So, Jalen Green will be a trendsetter.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

This is risky.

Green will get more money than he would playing college basketball. Probably. At minimum, this is over the table.

He’ll also get professional experience. College basketball grooms players for the NBA. This program is designed to groom players for the NBA.

But that cuts both ways. Green will face far better competition against older and better minor-league players.

He’ll also get far less exposure in a little-watched league. College basketball draws major viewers and would’ve given Green more ability to build his brand. On the other hand, he can cash in sooner, signing endorsement deals now.

Will this be good for Green overall? Tough to say. There’s no precedent. Presumably, he weighed all the pros and cons and made the best decision for him. Hopefully, he made the right call.

Jerry Stackhouse: I never started a fight

Jerry Stackhouse and Brevin Knight
By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Jerry Stackhouse is one of the NBA’s most infamous fighters.

Kirk Snyder. Christian Laettner. Jeff Hornacek. Brevin Knight. Allen Iverson.

They were all on the receiving end.

Stackhouse on The Woj Pod:

There’s not one fight or skirmish that I’ve been in that I started. I still hold to that. I just feel like, OK, I might have decided to finish it. But I did not start it. That’s not who I am. I was raised to protect myself and protect my family. But I was never an instigator in any of those situations, in my mind.

“In my mind” is doing a lot of work there.

Erik Spoelstra: No desire ever to leave Miami Heat

Pat Riley and Heat coach Erik Spoelstra
By Dan FeldmanApr 16, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Pat Riley left the Lakers in 1990 seeking greater control. Riley left the Knicks in 1995 seeking greater control.

Riley’s protégé in Miami, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, apparently doesn’t hold similar ambitions.

SiriusXM NBA Radio:

Spoelstra:

I love working for this franchise. I feel a great sense of purpose for that, to be able to carry on, be a caretaker of this culture that I did not create. This was Micky and Pat created this culture. And some people might think they need to venture out on their own to create their own image or whatever. I do not have any of those kind of feelings. I feel a sense of purpose by carrying this culture on and this legacy to future teams. And it’s what I enjoy. It’s what fills my cup up. So, I just want to keep this going as long as I can. I just love being a part of this association. I love being part of this team. I grew up in an NBA family, and it doesn’t feel like a job. I’m motivated every day to show up and try to add value to the organization, add value to all the guys in the locker room.

Heat owner Micky Arison has empowered Riley, which has allowed Riley to empower Spoelstra. Spoelstra worked his way up from Miami’s video coordinator to head coach. Now, Spoelstra is tied with the Mavericks’ Rick Carlisle for the NBA’s second-longest active coaching tenure (12 seasons), behind only the Spurs’ Gregg Popovich.

Spoelstra has grown into one of the NBA’s finest coaches. He adapts to different styles. He connects with players of all statures. He develops young players. He communicates clearly. He makes sound adjustments in the playoffs.

That rise wouldn’t have happened everywhere. Spoelstra inherited a strong culture that Riley built. In just Spoelstra’s third season, LeBron James subtly urged Riley to take over on the bench. Many executives would’ve appeased the superstar. Riley backed Spoelstra, and Spoelstra won over LeBron then coached the Heat to multiple championships. Spoelstra needed and got time to work through growing pains. He’s an even better coach for it.

But he still works in Riley’s shadow in Miami.

Riley built a Hall of Fame resume in Los Angeles and New York. Riley drafted Dwyane Wade, traded for Shaquille O’Neal and coached the Heat to the 2006 title. Riley executed a grand vision to form a big three of LeBron, Wade and Bosh – a group that won two more titles in Miami.

Riley also groomed and empowered Spoelstra. Their relationship has been and continues to be extremely mutually beneficial.

Ambition and envy often derail these partnerships. Messages wear thin. Even if they want to stay on a job, NBA coaches exist to be fired.

Spoelstra sounds intent on being an exception with the Heat.