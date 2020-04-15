Washington forward Jaden McDaniels declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Washington forward Jaden McDaniels has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft:
Roll The Dice 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/WNbSdRq70D
— Jmac (@Jmcdaniels7) April 15, 2020
McDaniels is declaring after one season at the University of Washington.
The 6’10’’ forward started in 21 of his 31 games for the Huskies. He scored 12.9 points per game, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.
The Seattle-area native was one of the highest-rated recruits as a senior. He played with his brother Jalen at Federal Way High School. Jalen is currently a rookie with the Charlotte Hornets. Jaden chose to stay home and play for Washington, despite interest from all the major programs.
McDaniels is ranked as a middle of the first-round prospect. Some have him in the late-lottery, while others have him in the early-20s. McDaniels needs to add strength to compete in the NBA. He led the PAC-12 in both turnovers and fouls as a freshman, which indicates a lack of focus at times.
With an 8’11’’ standing reach, McDaniels has the length NBA teams desire on the wing. His offensive game shows flashes of versatility, but his shot is inconsistent. He shot 40.5% for the Huskies. He did knock down 34% of this three-pointers and hit 76% from the free throw line, which are both indicators he could improve the overall percentage.