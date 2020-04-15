Bulls great Scottie Pippen
Scottie Pippen says Bulls fired him, is unbothered: ‘I like to associate myself with winning’

By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
The Bulls are undergoing a major front-office overhaul – hiring Arturas Karnisovas, demoting John Paxson and firing Gar Forman.

Forman wasn’t the first one fired, though.

Scottie Pippen had a great career in Chicago. After retiring, he served as “Special Advisors to the President & COO” Michael Reinsdorf.

Pippen on Thuzio Live & Unfiltered, via K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I got fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the public, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls.”

“It’s probably a good thing, right?” Pippen said to Greenstein. “I like to associate myself with winning.”

Pippen’s role wasn’t building the roster. He made appearances and spoke highly of the team to boost the Bulls’ brand. Many retired players hold similar roles around the league.

But these relationships don’t usually end with such strong parting shots.

It’s almost as if all the goodwill the Bulls thought they were buying by employing Pippen just became undone.

Documentary director: Michael Jordan concerned footage will make him look like ‘horrible guy’

Scott Burrell, Ron Harper and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT
ESPN will soon televise a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir on initially discussing the project with Jordan, via Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

The meeting took a little less than an hour. I said to him, ‘why do you want to do this?’ And he said, ‘I don’t.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ And he said, ‘When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said.’ He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode for the entire season and, ‘When you see the footage of it, you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they’re not going to understand it.’ I said to him, ‘That’s great because this is an opportunity. We have 10 hours here to peel back the onion and have you articulate all the things you just articulated to me.’

Jordan’s most famous moment with a teammate? Punching one in the face.

And Jordan thinks we’ll think EVEN WORSE of him?

I can’t wait to watch this documentary.

Jordan demanded teammates match his competitiveness. It wasn’t always pretty, but it worked. Jordan had that aura. Teammates wanted (or at least felt compelled) to please him and worked to do so. In the process, they become tougher and more prepared for those playoff battles.

That doesn’t nullify Jordan’s “horrible guy” concern, though. Being a good basketball player can run counter to being a good person. Jordan was ruthless. His methods were often unkind.

What’s a fair way to view Jordan? It’s a complex question. But we should have a fuller picture after this documentary.

J.R. Smith says he doesn’t drink Hennessy: ‘I hate that s—’

J.R. Smith
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
J.R. Smith has had a wild career.

He went shirtless. He untied shoes. He gave up a basket while hugging an opposing reserve. He refused to speak with the NBA about a tattoo dispute, summing up his feelings with: “I don’t talk to the police.” He ran out the clock in a tied NBA Finals game. He ordered thousands of dollars of unwanted room service while in China. He offered the pipe. He tweeted a photo of a scantily clad woman. He threw soup. He accused the Cavaliers of tanking.

Want to present him as a colorful figure? It doesn’t require much imagination.

But apparently the legend of J.R. Smith includes a tall tale.

Bleacher Report (warning: profanity):

Smith:

I don’t even drink Henny, bro. I don’t. I put some Jack in there, though.

It’s not my s—, bro.

I don’t like the way it tastes, bro.

I hate that s—, for real.

Nah, I never drank it before, though. Even before that. The funny thing is, the picture that everybody talks about of me drinking Henny, it’s a champagne bottle. So, I don’t even know how that even came about.

This isn’t the first time Smith has clarified his Hennessy stance. Maybe this explanation will actually gain traction.

So, how did the story of Smith loving Hennessy take off in the first place? Smith offered a compelling theory on a podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye:

After covering Jazz then being placed in coma due to coronavirus, cameraperson released from hospital

Jazz center Rudy Gobert vs. Pistons
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players test positive for coronavirus.

From there, multiple potential connection points emerged. Pistons big Christian Wood – who faced Utah in Detroit a few days prior – was diagnosed with coronavirus and has since recovered. A cameraperson who worked that game, including shooting inside the Jazz locker room, was also diagnosed with coronavirus and even put into a medically reduced coma.

Ansar Khan of MLive:

A freelance cameraman who contracted the coronavirus after working a Detroit Pistons game and spent several weeks in a medically induced coma has been released from the hospital.

Kelvin Calhoun is recovering at his mother’s home in Detroit, his sister said Tuesday.

This is great news.

Kevin Durant reportedly says Bay Area media wanted to kiss Stephen Curry’s a**, rile up Curry’s fans

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
When Kevin Durant chose to come to the Warriors, he chose to join an established team and locker room culture. This core — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — had come up together, grown together, and there was already a way things were done, a way they played the game, a culture that was not going to change and bend to Durant (as opposed to how things went in, say, Brooklyn).

From the start, that seemed to lead to some friction, some culture clash.

A new book by Ethan Strauss, “The Victory Machine,” created a stir on NBA Twitter and social media this week when an excerpt was published that described an exchange between Durant and Strauss from January of 2019 after Straus said in an article that the Warriors were running plays and making decisions to make Durant happy first:

“I tried to make a few points, saying I didn’t begrudge him for having leverage with his contract, and insisted that I had good reason to write what I wrote. KD wasn’t impressed and accused me of trying to “rile up Steph’s fans.”

He expressed that this was a constant theme in the Bay. All of us local guys just wanted to kiss Steph’s a– at his expense. This was KD’s consistent lament. He would frequently squabble in direct-message conversations with the Warriors fans of Twitter, frequently accusing them of favoring Steph at his expense.

This has led to hot takes everywhere, especially all over the ESPN talking head shows. If you care about such things, it’s easy to find out what they said on air.

I will make two points.

First, Durant was the best player on that team. Curry is unquestionably an elite, top-five NBA player whose gravity is what the Warriors built their offense around. Curry is a franchise-changing player. Durant was better, he could get buckets as well or better than Curry, and was a significantly better defender. Durant was the two-time Finals MVP for a reason, when the opposing defenses were elite and could interrupt the Warriors offense, Durant was the guy who could just get his shot one-on-one and make it work. Durant, before his injury, was the best player on the face of the earth (for my money).

Second, that was Curry’s team, culture, and city — and that was not changing. Durant had to know that walking in the door. Durant is too smart not to have known it, and chaffing against it only reinforced the image some want to give him of a whiner. Fair or not. Curry was drafted by the Warriors, developed with the Warriors, the fans grew attached to him through that process, and he gave back to the community ingratiating himself. Curry is a likable guy, someone whose public image is approachable and down to earth. Curry also won, both MVPs and a ring, with an entertaining team, all before KD arrived. Curry was always going to be the fan favorite. Always. And in the locker room, he helped set the tone long before the Warriors core got together with Durant in the Hamptons to convince him to come West.

Did it eat at Durant that some fans would never recognize him as the best player on that team? Maybe, I am not psychic and I’m not going to guess what KD is thinking. For some fans, Durant was always going to be the guy who parachuted in. How unbelievable he was as a player would never change those minds.

What should you take away from all this? It’s a book worth reading.

 

 