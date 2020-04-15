(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Report: Most around NBA expect Anthony Davis to remain with Lakers

By Keith SmithApr 15, 2020, 11:03 AM EDT
In a newsletter for the L.A. Daily News, Kyle Goon and Mirjam Swanson report that most around the NBA expect Anthony Davis to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Given Davis’ previously stated desire to be traded to the Lakers, this should come as no surprise. LA also gave up a massive trade package to acquire Davis. When Davis was traded to Los Angeles, most other NBA teams took him off their 2020 free agent board, despite the fact that he has player option for next season.

Since acquiring Davis, Lakers VP of Basketball Operations Rob Pelinka has involved Davis in roster-building decisions. Recently, Pelinka reaffirmed that he sees Davis and LeBron James as being in partnership with the LA front office.

Davis’ play for the Lakers has been some of the best of his career. He’s a candidate for several major awards, including All-NBA and MVP. This stellar performance will give the Lakers no pause on offering Davis a maximum contract this offseason.

Things might not be so cut and dry on Davis’ side however. With the NBA salary cap, which maximum salaries are tied to, in flux due to the suspended season, Davis opting out isn’t the lock it once was. It’s unclear just how far the cap, and thus max salaries, will drop. If it is far enough, Davis may want to opt in for $28.7 million next season. He can then be a free agent in 2021, when the cap environment will hopefully have stabilized.

Ray Allen opens up on the hate he’s received in Boston and from his former teammates

(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)
By Keith SmithApr 15, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen was a recent guest on The Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Allen opened up to Maxwell on a wide-range of issues during their nearly hour-long interview. One of the things Allen spoke most candidly about was his relationship with the Boston Celtics, his former teammates with the Celtics and the fans in Boston.

“As you know when I left, I left as a free agent,” Allen told Maxwell. “I left because there were so many unresolved issues that the team wasn’t considering or willing to change … it’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years now. I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans. Obviously, these guys have kind of removed me from the big three, said so many negative things about me … we’re brothers, we went through a lot, but that doesn’t change anything we’ve done. It hurt me over the course of this time just to hear some of the things that have been said.”

Boston acquired Allen from the Seattle SuperSonics at the NBA Draft in 2007. A month later, the Celtics swung a trade for Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves. That duo combined with Paul Pierce to lead Boston to their NBA-record 17th championship in 2008.

Following the Celtics Game 7 defeat to the Heat in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Allen signed with Miami. Garnett and Pierce saw this as a betrayal, since Allen was signing on with the team that had just eliminated them and their rivals LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Allen said about signing with the Heat, “My character has been assassinated often. It’s not just this situation … my intentions were always to win basketball games, and oftentimes I got the blame … because I could take it.”

Allen was often seen as the third-wheel behind Garnett and Pierce. On playing alongside his two Boston teammates Allen said, “I never played the game for a pat on the back. When we got thrust in situations where it was time to win games, I knew that the ball had to come around my way.”

Doc Rivers, the Celtics coach during Allen’s time in Boston, recently said he hopes the 2008 team can eventually get everyone together to celebrate. Allen said that won’t happen unless he has a heart-to-heart conversation with Garnett. When asked if Allen would be welcome at his Celtics jersey retirement, Garnett seemed more open to that conversation now than he did in the past. However, Garnett made it clear he won’t be the one to reach out.

“We’re supposed to be celebrating,” Allen said.

Given the famous stubbornness of both Allen and Garnett, it’s unlikely they’ll do that together anytime soon.

Washington forward Jaden McDaniels declares for 2020 Draft

(Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 15, 2020, 10:03 AM EDT
Washington forward Jaden McDaniels has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft:

McDaniels is declaring after one season at the University of Washington.

The 6’10’’ forward started in 21 of his 31 games for the Huskies. He scored 12.9 points per game, to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per contest.

The Seattle-area native was one of the highest-rated recruits as a senior. He played with his brother Jalen at Federal Way High School. Jalen is currently a rookie with the Charlotte Hornets. Jaden chose to stay home and play for Washington, despite interest from all the major programs.

McDaniels is ranked as a middle of the first-round prospect. Some have him in the late-lottery, while others have him in the early-20s. McDaniels needs to add strength to compete in the NBA. He led the PAC-12 in both turnovers and fouls as a freshman, which indicates a lack of focus at times.

With an 8’11’’ standing reach, McDaniels has the length NBA teams desire on the wing. His offensive game shows flashes of versatility, but his shot is inconsistent. He shot 40.5% for the Huskies. He did knock down 34% of this three-pointers and hit 76% from the free throw line, which are both indicators he could improve the overall percentage.

Nick Richards becomes fourth Kentucky player to declare for NBA Draft

Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky forward Nick Richards will enter the NBA draft and forego his final season of collegiate eligibility by signing with an agency.

The 6-foot-11 junior is the fourth Wildcats starter to turn pro. He’s coming off a breakout season in which he was named a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection by The Associated Press and league coaches. His per-game scoring average increased 10 points from his sophomore season to 14.0 while starting 30 of 31 contests to help the Wildcats (25-6) earn the SEC regular season title before the postseason was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Richards also ranked fourth nationally in shooting at 64% and made the SEC all-defensive squad with averages of 7.8 rebounds and 2.13 blocks per game.

Richards is projected as a late second-round pick, if he’s drafted at all.

Richards, from Kingston, Jamaica, thanked Kentucky coaches and teammates for his steady improvement in a release on Tuesday. He said it’s time to pursue his ultimate dream of being an NBA player and added, “I’m prepared for this step because of my time at Kentucky.”

Richards’ announcement comes a day after leading scorer Immanuel Quickley declared for the draft. Guards Ashton Hagans on Sunday and Tyrese Maxey turned pro last week.

Chris Paul on NBA’s possible return: “It’s really just a ‘wait-and-see’ game”

Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Adam Silver doesn’t know. Dr. Anthony Fauci doesn’t know.

Chris Paul doesn’t know when the NBA is going to return, either. Nobody does.

The All-Star point god of the Oklahoma City Thunder is also the president of the players’ union, which means he’s in the loop on the league’s plans to restart, conduct the playoffs, and crown a champion. Except, right now, while scenarios are being mapped out, there is no way to put any of them into action, as CP3 told Mark Medina of the  USA Today.

“It’s really just a ‘wait-and-see’ game and hoping that the coronavirus gets contained,” Paul told USA TODAY Sports. “What we try to do from the union perspective is try to keep guys informed as much as possible and try to prepare for what we can control…

“If there is any way possible that we can play games for our fans without putting anyone’s health at risk, that is what everybody’s option is,” Paul said. “Not only are we ready to get back and play. The fans are ready to see sports. But everybody understands health comes first before any of that.”

Don’t expect games in front of fans to close out this season, it’s going to be a while before 18,000 people are willing to crowd into an arena again. This season’s playoffs, if they happen, will take place in a “bubble” in Las Vegas or some other city, providing the virus can be contained enough and testing is accurate and plentiful enough to make it all work.

However, the myriad of logistical issues are irrelevant if the NBA doesn’t get the “all clear” from medical experts, as NBA Commissioner Adam Silver told President Donald Trump. And that all clear? It’s a wait-and-see game.

 

 