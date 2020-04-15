(REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Ray Allen opens up on the hate he’s received in Boston and from his former teammates

By Keith SmithApr 15, 2020, 12:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Former NBA sharpshooter Ray Allen was a recent guest on The Cedric Maxwell Podcast. Allen opened up to Maxwell on a wide-range of issues during their nearly hour-long interview. One of the things Allen spoke most candidly about was his relationship with the Boston Celtics, his former teammates with the Celtics and the fans in Boston.

“As you know when I left, I left as a free agent,” Allen told Maxwell. “I left because there were so many unresolved issues that the team wasn’t considering or willing to change … it’s 2020, so you’re talking about nine years now. I’ve gotten so much hate, death threats, vitriol from Boston fans. Obviously, these guys have kind of removed me from the big three, said so many negative things about me … we’re brothers, we went through a lot, but that doesn’t change anything we’ve done. It hurt me over the course of this time just to hear some of the things that have been said.”

Boston acquired Allen from the Seattle SuperSonics at the NBA Draft in 2007. A month later, the Celtics swung a trade for Kevin Garnett from the Minnesota Timberwolves. That duo combined with Paul Pierce to lead Boston to their NBA-record 17th championship in 2008.

Following the Celtics Game 7 defeat to the Heat in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals, Allen signed with Miami. Garnett and Pierce saw this as a betrayal, since Allen was signing on with the team that had just eliminated them and their rivals LeBron James and Dwyane Wade.

Allen said about signing with the Heat, “My character has been assassinated often. It’s not just this situation … my intentions were always to win basketball games, and oftentimes I got the blame … because I could take it.”

Allen was often seen as the third-wheel behind Garnett and Pierce. On playing alongside his two Boston teammates Allen said, “I never played the game for a pat on the back. When we got thrust in situations where it was time to win games, I knew that the ball had to come around my way.”

Doc Rivers, the Celtics coach during Allen’s time in Boston, recently said he hopes the 2008 team can eventually get everyone together to celebrate. Allen said that won’t happen unless he has a heart-to-heart conversation with Garnett. When asked if Allen would be welcome at his Celtics jersey retirement, Garnett seemed more open to that conversation now than he did in the past. However, Garnett made it clear he won’t be the one to reach out.

“We’re supposed to be celebrating,” Allen said.

Given the famous stubbornness of both Allen and Garnett, it’s unlikely they’ll do that together anytime soon.

Relive the 1992 Dream Team’s romp to gold on Olympic Channel

Kai-Uwe Wärner/picture alliance via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — With no NBA games to watch during the sports shutdown, the Dream Team’s historic romp through Barcelona will be rebroadcast in its entirety.

The Olympic Channel will begin weekly streaming of the U.S. basketball team’s victories in the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird headlined the team.

The 1992 Olympics were the first that featured NBA players, and the Americans stormed to the gold medal. They won by an average of 44 points per game and were credited with jump-starting basketball’s global growth. The team was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Full game replays will stream at Olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and the Roku platform.

First up is the Americans’ victory over Angola on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EDT.

2020 PBT Awards: All-Defense

76ers guard Ben Simmons and Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Bucks

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Brook Lopez, Bucks

Picking the first team was fairly straightforward, but it gets difficult on the second team because of the number of good defenders in the mix. Especially bigs. Joel Embiid deserves consideration, as did Bam Adebayo. In the end, Jayson Tatum made a defensive leap this season that helped Boston, and Lopez has become one of the best drop big men in the game, and their success sparking their team success got them the nod.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

F: Bam Adebayo, Heat

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Brook Lopez, Bucks

The first team frontcourt is comprised of my Defensive Player of the Year top three. Clippers Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard defended at a first-team level, but they missed too many games, though still played enough to make the second team.

Bam Adebayo showed enough versatility in Miami’s position-less scheme that he could’ve slotted at center or power forward. I rated Brook Lopez as having the fourth-most impactful defensive season, which kicked Adebayo to forward – a spot that otherwise could have gone to someone like Jayson Tatum or LeBron James.

The toughest call was Chris Paul as second-team guard over a deep field of competitors, including three Bucks (Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo).

A note on the Raptors, who had the NBA’s second-best defense but no players mentioned here: Their success came from having several solid defenders and a good defensive coach.

Keith Smith

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

G: Danny Green, Lakers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

The three frontcourt slots on my All-Defense first-team were easy: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid were my 1-2-3 for Defensive Player of the Year. The backcourt slots weren’t much harder. Marcus Smart deserves this spot simply based on the fact that he’s defended everyone from Chris Paul to Kristaps Porzingis this year and he’s defended them well. Ben Simmons is a bit more of a challenge, since he’s only so much of a “guard” on defense. But he has defended more perimeter players this year than usual and done an excellent job on them.

Does it seem weird to see Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gobert on the second team? It does to me! But that tells you how much I value what the top three frontcourt players have done this year. Pascal Siakam joins them, because in addition to his breakout offensive season, he’s been the driving force behind the Raptors very good defense as well. And two Los Angeles guards, Patrick Beverley of the Clippers and Danny Green of the Lakers, round out the squad. Both have been key members of two of NBA’s best defenses and have earned this recognition.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on sports in a ‘bubble’: ‘There’s a way of doing that’

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chinese Basketball Association once again pushed back the restart of its season, this time until July. At best. It’s a worrisome sign that China is struggling to create the kind of “bubble” in which to play games without fans that the NBA — and MLB, and other sports — are considering.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks a sports bubble could work if the right conditions are met.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, took part in Snapchat’s interview show “Good Luck America” and said sports could be played in empty venues with teams quarantined in hotels between games and practices.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families and just let them play the season out…

“I want to see them play again,” Fauci said, referring specifically to the champion Washington Nationals.

We are all on the same page in wanting to see sports return, but the logistics of pulling off this bubble are daunting.

It starts with testing, which is ramping up nationally but is nowhere near the level it would need to reach where it wouldn’t look bad if the NBA was using thousands of tests to play sports — and these tests need to be accurate and not have a lot of false negatives. It also is going to take medical staff on site for the games, EMTs and doctors (who are at every NBA game), and is it wise to use those personnel resources that way?

It’s not only players who would need to be tested but also coaches, trainers, equipment managers, the guys who run out on the court and mop up sweat, and that’s just the basketball side. Also needing tests would be the cleaning staff at the hotel, the cooks, the security personnel, and all the support staff. Would player families be allowed in the bubble, or are you going to separate players from their families for a few months?

The more one starts to break down the logistics of the bubble, the easier it is to see why China has had difficulty building one. That nation has had a rebound in the number of cases, but experts in the United States expect the same thing here on some level once restrictions on daily life are loosened.

Still, that Fauci sees it as possible, and as we start to see testing ramp up nationally, there is reason for some optimism.

 

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to return to Villanova for sophomore season

(Photo by Porter Binks/Getty Images)
By Keith SmithApr 15, 2020, 1:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Villanova University announced that freshman Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will forgo entering the 2020 NBA Draft and return for his sophomore season.

Most college basketball analysts immediately indicated they would put Villanova as their preseason #1 team after the announcement Robinson-Earl would return.

The 6’9’’ forward was projected as a second-round pick by most draft analysts. With another year in school, Robinson-Earl will have a chance to improve his draft stock considerably.

Robinson-Earl’s frontcourt mate Saddiq Bey has declared for the draft, but may return to Villanova. If the sophomore Bey returns for his junior season, it would only bolster an already loaded Wildcats roster. Outside of potentially Bey, Villanova returns all of their key rotation players from a team that went 24-7 last season.

As a freshman, Robinson-Earl averaged 10.5 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. Villanova head coach Jay Wright, no stranger to NBA interest himself, said “A few days ago Jeremiah called me and told me he wanted to just continue working out and concentrate on getting better. He said ‘I don’t want to bother with the NBA stuff, so I just want to say I’m coming back.’ He didn’t want to make a big deal out of this.”