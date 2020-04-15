Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kevin Durant reportedly says Bay Area media wanted to kiss Stephen Curry’s a**, rile up Curry’s fans

By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When Kevin Durant chose to come to the Warriors, he chose to join an established team and locker room culture. This core — Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green — had come up together, grown together, and there was already a way things were done, a way they played the game, a culture that was not going to change and bend to Durant (as opposed to how things went in, say, Brooklyn).

From the start, that seemed to lead to some friction, some culture clash.

A new book by Ethan Strauss, “The Victory Machine,” created a stir on NBA Twitter and social media this week when an excerpt was published that described an exchange between Durant and Strauss from January of 2019 after Straus said in an article that the Warriors were running plays and making decisions to make Durant happy first:

“I tried to make a few points, saying I didn’t begrudge him for having leverage with his contract, and insisted that I had good reason to write what I wrote. KD wasn’t impressed and accused me of trying to “rile up Steph’s fans.”

He expressed that this was a constant theme in the Bay. All of us local guys just wanted to kiss Steph’s a– at his expense. This was KD’s consistent lament. He would frequently squabble in direct-message conversations with the Warriors fans of Twitter, frequently accusing them of favoring Steph at his expense.

This has led to hot takes everywhere, especially all over the ESPN talking head shows. If you care about such things, it’s easy to find out what they said on air.

I will make two points.

First, Durant was the best player on that team. Curry is unquestionably an elite, top-five NBA player whose gravity is what the Warriors built their offense around. Curry is a franchise-changing player. Durant was better, he could get buckets as well or better than Curry, and was a significantly better defender. Durant was the two-time Finals MVP for a reason, when the opposing defenses were elite and could interrupt the Warriors offense, Durant was the guy who could just get his shot one-on-one and make it work. Durant, before his injury, was the best player on the face of the earth (for my money).

Second, that was Curry’s team, culture, and city — and that was not changing. Durant had to know that walking in the door. Durant is too smart not to have known it, and chaffing against it only reinforced the image some want to give him of a whiner. Fair or not. Curry was drafted by the Warriors, developed with the Warriors, the fans grew attached to him through that process, and he gave back to the community ingratiating himself. Curry is a likable guy, someone whose public image is approachable and down to earth. Curry also won, both MVPs and a ring, with an entertaining team, all before KD arrived. Curry was always going to be the fan favorite. Always. And in the locker room, he helped set the tone long before the Warriors core got together with Durant in the Hamptons to convince him to come West.

Did it eat at Durant that some fans would never recognize him as the best player on that team? Maybe, I am not psychic and I’m not going to guess what KD is thinking. For some fans, Durant was always going to be the guy who parachuted in. How unbelievable he was as a player would never change those minds.

What should you take away from all this? It’s a book worth reading.

 

 

After covering Jazz then being placed in coma due to coronavirus, cameraperson released from hospital

Jazz center Rudy Gobert vs. Pistons
Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players test positive for coronavirus.

From there, multiple potential connection points emerged. Pistons big Christian Wood – who faced Utah in Detroit a few days prior – was diagnosed with coronavirus and has since recovered. A cameraperson who worked that game, including shooting inside the Jazz locker room, was also diagnosed with coronavirus and even put into a medically reduced coma.

Ansar Khan of MLive:

A freelance cameraman who contracted the coronavirus after working a Detroit Pistons game and spent several weeks in a medically induced coma has been released from the hospital.

Kelvin Calhoun is recovering at his mother’s home in Detroit, his sister said Tuesday.

This is great news.

Relive the 1992 Dream Team’s romp to gold on Olympic Channel

Kai-Uwe Wärner/picture alliance via Getty Images
Associated PressApr 15, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

ASSOCIATED PRESS — With no NBA games to watch during the sports shutdown, the Dream Team’s historic romp through Barcelona will be rebroadcast in its entirety.

The Olympic Channel will begin weekly streaming of the U.S. basketball team’s victories in the 1992 Olympics, when Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird headlined the team.

The 1992 Olympics were the first that featured NBA players, and the Americans stormed to the gold medal. They won by an average of 44 points per game and were credited with jump-starting basketball’s global growth. The team was inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2010.

Full game replays will stream at Olympicchannel.com and its apps for mobile, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and the Roku platform.

First up is the Americans’ victory over Angola on Thursday night at 7 p.m. EDT.

2020 PBT Awards: All-Defense

76ers guard Ben Simmons and Celtics guard Marcus Smart
Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 3:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Eric Bledsoe, Bucks

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Jayson Tatum, Celtics

C: Brook Lopez, Bucks

Picking the first team was fairly straightforward, but it gets difficult on the second team because of the number of good defenders in the mix. Especially bigs. Joel Embiid deserves consideration, as did Bam Adebayo. In the end, Jayson Tatum made a defensive leap this season that helped Boston, and Lopez has become one of the best drop big men in the game, and their success sparking their team success got them the nod.

Dan Feldman

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

Second team

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

G: Chris Paul, Thunder

F: Bam Adebayo, Heat

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

C: Brook Lopez, Bucks

The first team frontcourt is comprised of my Defensive Player of the Year top three. Clippers Patrick Beverley and Kawhi Leonard defended at a first-team level, but they missed too many games, though still played enough to make the second team.

Bam Adebayo showed enough versatility in Miami’s position-less scheme that he could’ve slotted at center or power forward. I rated Brook Lopez as having the fourth-most impactful defensive season, which kicked Adebayo to forward – a spot that otherwise could have gone to someone like Jayson Tatum or LeBron James.

The toughest call was Chris Paul as second-team guard over a deep field of competitors, including three Bucks (Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo).

A note on the Raptors, who had the NBA’s second-best defense but no players mentioned here: Their success came from having several solid defenders and a good defensive coach.

Keith Smith

First team

G: Marcus Smart, Celtics

G: Ben Simmons, 76ers

F: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

F: Anthony Davis, Lakers

C: Joel Embiid, 76ers

Second team

G: Patrick Beverley, Clippers

G: Danny Green, Lakers

F: Kawhi Leonard, Clippers

F: Pascal Siakam, Raptors

C: Rudy Gobert, Jazz

The three frontcourt slots on my All-Defense first-team were easy: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis and Joel Embiid were my 1-2-3 for Defensive Player of the Year. The backcourt slots weren’t much harder. Marcus Smart deserves this spot simply based on the fact that he’s defended everyone from Chris Paul to Kristaps Porzingis this year and he’s defended them well. Ben Simmons is a bit more of a challenge, since he’s only so much of a “guard” on defense. But he has defended more perimeter players this year than usual and done an excellent job on them.

Does it seem weird to see Kawhi Leonard and Rudy Gobert on the second team? It does to me! But that tells you how much I value what the top three frontcourt players have done this year. Pascal Siakam joins them, because in addition to his breakout offensive season, he’s been the driving force behind the Raptors very good defense as well. And two Los Angeles guards, Patrick Beverley of the Clippers and Danny Green of the Lakers, round out the squad. Both have been key members of two of NBA’s best defenses and have earned this recognition.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on sports in a ‘bubble’: ‘There’s a way of doing that’

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
By Kurt HelinApr 15, 2020, 2:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Chinese Basketball Association once again pushed back the restart of its season, this time until July. At best. It’s a worrisome sign that China is struggling to create the kind of “bubble” in which to play games without fans that the NBA — and MLB, and other sports — are considering.

But Dr. Anthony Fauci thinks a sports bubble could work if the right conditions are met.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, took part in Snapchat’s interview show “Good Luck America” and said sports could be played in empty venues with teams quarantined in hotels between games and practices.

“There’s a way of doing that,” Fauci said. “Nobody comes to the stadium. Put them in big hotels, wherever you want to play. Keep them very well-surveilled, but have them tested like every week and make sure they don’t wind up infecting each other or their families and just let them play the season out…

“I want to see them play again,” Fauci said, referring specifically to the champion Washington Nationals.

We are all on the same page in wanting to see sports return, but the logistics of pulling off this bubble are daunting.

It starts with testing, which is ramping up nationally but is nowhere near the level it would need to reach where it wouldn’t look bad if the NBA was using thousands of tests to play sports — and these tests need to be accurate and not have a lot of false negatives. It also is going to take medical staff on site for the games, EMTs and doctors (who are at every NBA game), and is it wise to use those personnel resources that way?

It’s not only players who would need to be tested but also coaches, trainers, equipment managers, the guys who run out on the court and mop up sweat, and that’s just the basketball side. Also needing tests would be the cleaning staff at the hotel, the cooks, the security personnel, and all the support staff. Would player families be allowed in the bubble, or are you going to separate players from their families for a few months?

The more one starts to break down the logistics of the bubble, the easier it is to see why China has had difficulty building one. That nation has had a rebound in the number of cases, but experts in the United States expect the same thing here on some level once restrictions on daily life are loosened.

Still, that Fauci sees it as possible, and as we start to see testing ramp up nationally, there is reason for some optimism.

 