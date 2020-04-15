Jimmy Butler and 76ers coach Brett Brown
Jimmy Butler: No clear leadership, expectations with 76ers

By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Jimmy Butler made waves by speaking up during a 76ers film session last season. Within two months of getting traded by the Timberwolves, questions emerged about Butler’s long-term fit in Philadelphia. 76ers coach Brett Brown downplayed any issues, and the 76ers put out word they still hoped to re-sign Butler.

Of course, Butler left for the Heat last summer. Is it fair to draw a straight line from that film session to his departure?

For Butler, an earlier meeting was actually the first red flag. He described the session Brown called with Butler, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and J.J. Redick.

Butler on The JJ Redick Podcast:

We’re all sitting in there, and nothing got accomplished. At all. So, I was like – and I told you this as we walked out – “J.J., why would I ever go back in there again? Nothing is getting accomplished. Nobody is saying nothing to anybody.” And we’re just sitting in here watching film, and you can literally here the thing just clicking. And we’re all just looking around.

On any given day, me as a person, as a player, I didn’t know who the f— was in charge. I think that was my biggest thing. I didn’t know what the f— to expect whenever I would go into the gym, whenever I’d go into the plane, whenever I’d go into the game. I was like, man. I think I was as lost as the next motherf—er.

So much going on any given day. I was like, yup, I guess I’m just here to work. I didn’t know who to talk to.

After leaving for Miami, Butler insinuated something undisclosed ended his tenure in Philadelphia. Is this that? Maybe. But I still think he was referring to something involving his contract offer.

Either way, this reflects poorly on Brown.

Brown was a capable steward of young, losing rosters during the dark days of The Process. That bought him time on the job. But is he capable of successfully guiding a winning team? The jury is still out.

Management has given him a roster with major fit issues. Butler isn’t easy to coach. None of this is disqualifying.

But this also isn’t the first time Brown has faced similar criticism. Consider Butler’s remarks another data point in the ongoing evaluation of Brown.

Documentary director: Michael Jordan concerned footage will make him look like ‘horrible guy’

Scott Burrell, Ron Harper and Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 10:07 PM EDT
ESPN will soon televise a 10-part documentary on Michael Jordan.

“The Last Dance” director Jason Hehir on initially discussing the project with Jordan, via Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

The meeting took a little less than an hour. I said to him, ‘why do you want to do this?’ And he said, ‘I don’t.’ And I said, ‘Why not?’ And he said, ‘When people see this footage I’m not sure they’re going to be able to understand why I was so intense, why I did the things I did, why I acted the way I acted, and why I said the things I said.’ He said there was a guy named Scotty Burrell who he rode for the entire season and, ‘When you see the footage of it, you’re going to think that I’m a horrible guy. But you have to realize that the reason why I was treating him like that is because I needed him to be tough in the playoffs and we’re facing the Indiana’s and Miami’s and New York’s in the Eastern Conference. He needed to be tough and I needed to know that I could count on him. And those are the kind of things where people see me acting the way I acted in practice, they’re not going to understand it.’ I said to him, ‘That’s great because this is an opportunity. We have 10 hours here to peel back the onion and have you articulate all the things you just articulated to me.’

Jordan’s most famous moment with a teammate? Punching one in the face.

And Jordan thinks we’ll think EVEN WORSE of him?

I can’t wait to watch this documentary.

Jordan demanded teammates match his competitiveness. It wasn’t always pretty, but it worked. Jordan had that aura. Teammates wanted (or at least felt compelled) to please him and worked to do so. In the process, they become tougher and more prepared for those playoff battles.

That doesn’t nullify Jordan’s “horrible guy” concern, though. Being a good basketball player can run counter to being a good person. Jordan was ruthless. His methods were often unkind.

What’s a fair way to view Jordan? It’s a complex question. But we should have a fuller picture after this documentary.

Scottie Pippen says Bulls fired him, is unbothered: ‘I like to associate myself with winning’

Bulls great Scottie Pippen
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 8:55 PM EDT
The Bulls are undergoing a major front-office overhaul – hiring Arturas Karnisovas, demoting John Paxson and firing Gar Forman.

Forman wasn’t the first one fired, though.

Scottie Pippen had a great career in Chicago. After retiring, he served as “Special Advisors to the President & COO” Michael Reinsdorf.

Pippen on Thuzio Live & Unfiltered, via K.C. Johnson and Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago:

“I got fired this year. I didn’t really want it to be in the public, but I’m no longer employed by the Bulls.”

“It’s probably a good thing, right?” Pippen said to Greenstein. “I like to associate myself with winning.”

Pippen’s role wasn’t building the roster. He made appearances and spoke highly of the team to boost the Bulls’ brand. Many retired players hold similar roles around the league.

But these relationships don’t usually end with such strong parting shots.

It’s almost as if all the goodwill the Bulls thought they were buying by employing Pippen just became undone.

J.R. Smith says he doesn’t drink Hennessy: ‘I hate that s—’

J.R. Smith
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT
J.R. Smith has had a wild career.

He went shirtless. He untied shoes. He gave up a basket while hugging an opposing reserve. He refused to speak with the NBA about a tattoo dispute, summing up his feelings with: “I don’t talk to the police.” He ran out the clock in a tied NBA Finals game. He ordered thousands of dollars of unwanted room service while in China. He offered the pipe. He tweeted a photo of a scantily clad woman. He threw soup. He accused the Cavaliers of tanking.

Want to present him as a colorful figure? It doesn’t require much imagination.

But apparently the legend of J.R. Smith includes a tall tale.

Bleacher Report (warning: profanity):

Smith:

I don’t even drink Henny, bro. I don’t. I put some Jack in there, though.

It’s not my s—, bro.

I don’t like the way it tastes, bro.

I hate that s—, for real.

Nah, I never drank it before, though. Even before that. The funny thing is, the picture that everybody talks about of me drinking Henny, it’s a champagne bottle. So, I don’t even know how that even came about.

This isn’t the first time Smith has clarified his Hennessy stance. Maybe this explanation will actually gain traction.

So, how did the story of Smith loving Hennessy take off in the first place? Smith offered a compelling theory on a podcast with Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye:

After covering Jazz then being placed in coma due to coronavirus, cameraperson released from hospital

Jazz center Rudy Gobert vs. Pistons
By Dan FeldmanApr 15, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT
Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell were the first NBA players test positive for coronavirus.

From there, multiple potential connection points emerged. Pistons big Christian Wood – who faced Utah in Detroit a few days prior – was diagnosed with coronavirus and has since recovered. A cameraperson who worked that game, including shooting inside the Jazz locker room, was also diagnosed with coronavirus and even put into a medically reduced coma.

Ansar Khan of MLive:

A freelance cameraman who contracted the coronavirus after working a Detroit Pistons game and spent several weeks in a medically induced coma has been released from the hospital.

Kelvin Calhoun is recovering at his mother’s home in Detroit, his sister said Tuesday.

This is great news.