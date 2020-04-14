Trevor Booker officially announces retirement from NBA

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Trevor Booker hasn’t played in the NBA for two seasons now, but like a lot of players the end came before he was ready. He wanted back into the league, but a foot surgery (after signing to play in China) made that mountain much more difficult to climb.

Tuesday he announced his retirement in a letter on Twitter.

“THANK YOU BASKETBALL! I have no idea where I would have ended up without you.”

Booker loved the game, but he also set himself up well for life after it.

Booker was not highly recruited out of high school in South Carolina, but turned enough heads to get a ride at Clemson where he spent four seasons. His physical style and constant effort got him noticed, he excelled at draft workouts, and was ultimately taken as the 23rd pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who quickly traded him to the Wizards (for Nemanja Bjelica and Lazar Hayward). Booker spent eight seasons in the league as a solid, old-school power forward, the kind that would get under opponents’ skin.

His best NBA play? I vote for this insane tip shot.

Booker thanked basketball, now he is ready for the next phase of his life.