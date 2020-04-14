Rodney Hood, recovering from ruptured Achilles, expect to return to Portland next season

Rodney Hood‘s focus during the coronavirus lockdown is the same thing it was before the lockdown: Recover from the ruptured Achilles tendon his suffered back on Dec. 6 of last year. His cast is off and he is working out with a physical trainer to recover.
Hood is targeting a return next season — whenever that ends up being — and he told Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian he wants that to be in Portland.
“One thing I know is that I’ll be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year,” said Hood, who signed a two-year contact with the Blazers last summer with a player option for the second season. “As far as the contract and all that type of stuff, that will work itself out when that time comes, but I fully expect to be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year.”
To be technical, Hood has an early termination option. Before the injury, Hood and Portland president Neil Olshey had had conversations about an extension. Now, with the injury and uncertainty about the salary cap due to so many games being canceled, an extension seems unlikely. Hood may want to stay in Portland and take the $6 million on his contract, using the chance to prove he is healthy and back.
Hood was starting at the three for Portland and averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent on the 3.6 threes he attempted per game. The Portland offense has been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better when Hood was on the court.
It may take some time for Hood to return to that level of play, but he wants it to happen in Portland.
“We have to get our sports back.”
President Donald Trump said that Tuesday in a press conference about steps to reopen the economy. As part of a 120-company list of people he would talk to and engage with on the topic of when and how to bring the nation back, Trump named both NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Dallas Mavericks owner (and entrepreneur) Mark Cuban.
Silver was part of a recent call involving the president and sports commissioners and said he wants the NBA to return and help lead a restart of the economy, but first he needs an “all clear” from public health officials.
That message has not changed from the league. The NBA is looking to health experts for guidance on when and how it can restart.
Trump also said he would speak to owners such as the NFL’s Robert Kraft (Patriots) and Jerry Jones (Cowboys), both of whom are public supporters of the president.
Trump went on to talk about finding temporary solutions until things can return to something resembling normal.
The NBA is coming up with scenarios to have the playoffs and crown a champion in a “bubble” in Las Vegas or somewhere else. However, there would need to be much more widely available and accurate testing for the coronavirus, plus a number of other logistical challenges that need to be met. That timeline has to include enough of a run-up that training staffs can get players back into game shape to avoid injuries.
Trevor Booker hasn’t played in the NBA for two seasons now, but like a lot of players the end came before he was ready. He wanted back into the league, but a foot surgery (after signing to play in China) made that mountain much more difficult to climb.
Tuesday he announced his retirement in a letter on Twitter.
“THANK YOU BASKETBALL! I have no idea where I would have ended up without you.”
Booker loved the game, but he also set himself up well for life after it.
Booker was not highly recruited out of high school in South Carolina, but turned enough heads to get a ride at Clemson where he spent four seasons. His physical style and constant effort got him noticed, he excelled at draft workouts, and was ultimately taken as the 23rd pick by the Minnesota Timberwolves, who quickly traded him to the Wizards (for Nemanja Bjelica and Lazar Hayward). Booker spent eight seasons in the league as a solid, old-school power forward, the kind that would get under opponents’ skin.
His best NBA play? I vote for this insane tip shot.
Booker thanked basketball, now he is ready for the next phase of his life.
Arturas Karnisovas is giving the Bulls’ front office a much-needed overhaul, and now he is looking for his top deputy.
He has been granted permission to talk to three assistant GMs with other organizations, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Lloyd has long been a name of interest because of his ties to the organization (he used to work in the Chicago front office). All three have been names seen as ready for a promotion to the GM chair.
Not on this list of candidates, Denver’s Calvin Booth, someone K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said was a target. He will remain in Denver.
Gar Forman was the long-time GM of the Bulls, even though he ceded some power to John Paxson in recent years. Forman was fired as part of the front office overhaul. Paxson was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.
Karnisovas is trying to have his new front office staff in place and ready to go for the draft and free agency, whenever they eventually happen. There has not been any movement on the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.
Jayson Tatum keeps one-upping Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Tatum said James Harden should’ve gotten MVP last year over Antetokounmpo, who actually won the award.
Antetokounmpo said he doesn’t have access to a hoop during the NBA’s coronavirus-forced shutdown. Tatum said he didn’t even have a ball.
Rachel Nichols of ESPN:
Tatum:
I haven’t been able to touch a basketball since our last game at Indiana. I’ve got stuff to work out at home and cardio and weights and stuff. But, yeah, I haven’t played basketball in a long time.
Health is a big concern whenever this hiatus ends.
So is rust.
Daryl Morey is right: This will be uncomfortable. Imagine how long it’d take for players like Tatum to reach peak performance after not even dribbling for more than a month. There isn’t time for that. When the NBA can resume making major money, it will (and should).