Rodney Hood, recovering from ruptured Achilles, expect to return to Portland next season

Rodney Hood‘s focus during the coronavirus lockdown is the same thing it was before the lockdown: Recover from the ruptured Achilles tendon his suffered back on Dec. 6 of last year. His cast is off and he is working out with a physical trainer to recover.

Hood is targeting a return next season — whenever that ends up being — and he told Jamie Goldberg of The Oregonian he wants that to be in Portland.

“One thing I know is that I’ll be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year,” said Hood, who signed a two-year contact with the Blazers last summer with a player option for the second season. “As far as the contract and all that type of stuff, that will work itself out when that time comes, but I fully expect to be in a Portland Trail Blazers uniform next year.”

To be technical, Hood has an early termination option. Before the injury, Hood and Portland president Neil Olshey had had conversations about an extension. Now, with the injury and uncertainty about the salary cap due to so many games being canceled, an extension seems unlikely. Hood may want to stay in Portland and take the $6 million on his contract, using the chance to prove he is healthy and back.

Hood was starting at the three for Portland and averaged 11.5 points per game while shooting 49.3 percent on the 3.6 threes he attempted per game. The Portland offense has been 7.3 points per 100 possessions better when Hood was on the court.

It may take some time for Hood to return to that level of play, but he wants it to happen in Portland.