Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP

Raptors Masai Ujiri says he’s still trying to repair relationship with DeMar DeRozan

By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

DeMar DeRozan was the most beloved Raptor in Toronto, the face of the franchise, the star who stayed and committed to the city. After watching everyone from Vince Carter through Chris Bosh bolt when they got the chance, Toronto embraced DeRozan both because stayed and his last Raptors teams were the best ones in franchise history.

Then Raptors president Masai Ujiri traded him.

It was a calculated gamble that paid off — Toronto landed Kawhi Leonard and won a title. The next season Leonard became the latest star to leave the city, but the banner he helped win in Toronto will remain forever.

Now Ujiri wants to repair his relationship with DeRozan, something he talked about in an NBA Twitter interview with TNT’s Ernie Johnson (hat tip to Tim Bontemps of ESPN).

“DeMar, I was in the hotel in Kenya, and I walked around that hotel at 4 a.m., 5 a.m., for a couple hours, trying to gather up enough strength and courage to make this phone call. I will never forget it…

“With DeMar there is still plenty of work to be done. But, by the grace of God, it will all get better. We have to continue to make these decisions that are tough. But that’s the business of basketball, and the position that we are in.”

DeRozan is now a member of a struggling Spurs team, one that will miss the playoffs and break the franchise’s 22-season postseason streak (assuming there are playoffs).

Someday DeRozan should return to Toronto, feel the embrace of the fans again, and maybe see his number — along with Kyle Lowry — retired by the team. He is still a beloved icon in Toronto.

Whether DeRozan and Ujiri ever repair their relationship is another question, and one on DeRozan.

 

 

Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard II entering NBA draft as borderline first-rounder

Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raptors guard Terence Davis just spent the season making teams regret not drafting him out of Mississippi State last year.

Will Robert Woodard II become the first first-round pick out of Mississippi State since Arnett Moultrie in 2012 and just the second since Erick Dampier and Dontae’ Jones in 1996?

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Mississippi State sophomore Robert Woodard II is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

“I am going into the draft with the intention of not going back to school,” Woodard told ESPN. “I am maintaining my eligibility because of the uncertainty about the dates and what workouts will look like, but I don’t look it at is as testing the waters. I am all-in with this thing.”

Woodard projects as a borderline first-round pick.

NBA teams can’t get enough small forwards, and Woodard (6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and good athleticism) looks the part. He can defend multiple positions. His 3-point percentage (43) was high.

But don’t assume Woodard will make it as a 3-and-D player. He shot a low volume of 3s, waiting for the best looks. His free-throw percentage – a key indicator of shooting ability – was just 64.

Beyond his 3-and-D skills, there’s even more reason for concern. Woodard is a lackluster ball-handler and distributor.

That said, teams should place more value on players like Woodard in the draft. It’s worth rolling the dice on wings with the tools to pan out. Many won’t. But the ones who do will fill a position where options are scarce.

2020 PBT Awards: Most Improved Player

Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Hornets guard Devonte' Graham
Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

3. Devonte' Graham, Hornets

I was slow to come around to the idea of Luka Doncic going from Rookie of the Year to MIP. For this award, I tend to lean towards guys who have not reached their potential then make a leap to All-Star status (Brandon Ingram) or guys who come out of nowhere to play a big role (Devonte’ Graham). However, when you break this down, not only did Doncic make just a big a leap as them statistically, he made the hardest leap in the league, from good to franchise-cornerstone, elite player. It was very difficult to leave Bam Adebayo and Pascal Siakam off this list, this was a deep and deserving MIP class.

Dan Feldman

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Devonte’ Graham, Hornets

3. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

I don’t care he’s in his second year. I don’t care he was drafted highly. I don’t care some believe this was “supposed to” happen. Luka Doncic went from good for a rookie to great for anyone – an amazing jump duplicated by only LeBron James.

That narrowly outpaced Devonte’ Graham, who came out of nowhere for the Hornets. He was out of the rotation last season. This season, he was on the outskirts of the All-Star discussion.

Brandon Ingram made huge strides as a shooter and in his all-around game – just in time to get paid.

This was an absurdly deep year for Most Improved Player. Trae Young followed Doncic’s arc, though hitting lower levels last season and this season with the Hawks. Duncan Robinson spent last of most season in the minor league then became a helpful starter on a good Heat team. Donte DiVincenzo went from bad to good, giving the Bucks a much-needed boost at shooting guard. A Young-Robinson-DiVincenzo ballot would be completely reasonable in many seasons.

Special shoutout to Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, who doesn’t deserve this annual award but keeps making year-over-year improvements that – in aggregate – are incredible.

I haven’t even gotten to Heat big Bam Adebayo, who didn’t make Rising Stars his first two seasons then became an All-Star his third season. He suffers from being solid the previous two years, even though he became more impactful as a versatile defender and broke out as a passing weapon.

Again, the depth of this field is preposterous.

Keith Smith

1. Devonte’ Graham, Hornets

2. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

3. Bam Adebayo, Heat

It’s usually considered bad form to give Most Improved Player to a second-year player. NBA players are expected to make a major jump from their first to second years. However, Devonte’ Graham came out of nowhere. As a part-time rotation player as a rookie, Graham averaged 4.7 points on 28.1 percent 3-point shooting and 2.6 assists per game. As a surprising starter in his sophomore campaign, Graham shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc and averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. The Hornets weren’t good, but they were better than most thought, as they were on a 29-win pace. Graham was a big part of that.

Brandon Ingram was the centerpiece of the Anthony Davis’ trade for the Pelicans and he showed why. Ingram made the All-Star team for the first time and upped his scoring output to 24.3 points per game. He hit 38.7 percent from downtown on a career-high 6.3 three-point attempts per game. Ingram also improved his rebounding up to 6.3 boards per night, while also dishing out a career-best 4.3 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo was a first-time All-Star in 2020, as he flashed an improved all-around game. Adebayo was mostly a defender and rebounder in his first two NBA seasons. As a third-year player, he became a full-time starter and showed his box score stuffing chops. Adebayo averaged career-highs across the board with 16.2 points, 10.5 rebound, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 56.7 percent from the field and played in all 65 of Miami’s games.

Daryl Morey: Ramp-up to return may be “tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with”

Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 14, 2020, 7:55 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NBA trainers and strength staffs are talking about a month of work to get NBA players back into game shape once restrictions are lifted and the league gets back to work (in whatever form). Would 25 days be enough?

Whatever the return timeline ends up being, Rockets GM Daryl Morey thinks it will be a “tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with.” Monda Morey was part of an Instagram Live session with Cayleigh Griffin and television partner AT&T SportsNet Southwest (hat tip Rockets Wire) and said:

“People aren’t going to be back in NBA shape. My guess — and this is up to the commissioner and the plans they’re putting together — is we’re going to have to shorten any plans to a tighter window than people are going to be comfortable with.

“The reality is, it’s not going to make that big of a difference. You want to get the quality [of play] high enough, but because everyone’s going to be dealing the same ramp up, there won’t be any relative advantage developed between the teams. Maybe even the first couple of games aren’t perfect, but both teams are going to be dealing with the same thing… We’re all going to have to do our best in a probably shortened time period.”

Morey is right, both that the time allotted to get back in game shape will be less than trainers wanted to see, and that the first few games are going to be ugly. It’s why the league wants some games — ideally regular season games — before the playoffs start. That just may not be possible.

The return timeline, and how condensed the playoffs end up being, will be a balance between the league’s need to allow time for players to work back into game shape and shake off the rust, and getting games started and done before it starts to dramatically alter next season (early September seems to be that cutoff date). Right now it’s impossible to say if the league can pull that off, but it would mean getting players back on the court (likely inside a “bubble” in Las Vegas or somewhere) in June.

For now, all we can do is wait. And speculate. That includes Morey.

When NBA eventually returns to arenas, could there be no courtside seats at first?

Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Kurt HelinApr 13, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The focus on restarting the NBA season has been on the current one: Will there be regular season games? A bubble in Las Vegas? When will it start, and how deep into the summer and fall is the league willing to go? Can the NBA find a way to crown a legitimate champion?

There is another question beyond that: What will the start of the next season look like?

If the 2020-21 season tips off this calendar year, before a vaccine for the coronavirus is widely available, what will games in arenas look like? What will be done to protect both players and the people who sit courtside and come in contact with the players?

It’s possible the NBA would re-open without courtside seats, or maybe with plexiglass up kind of like a hockey game, several people suggest in an interesting story by Adam Aziz at The Undefeated.

“We have to be more informed about the virus, flus, all viruses, so we can better understand how to protect players and fans … I wouldn’t rule plexiglass out,” said Caron Butler, a two-time All-Star who retired from the NBA after the 2015-16 season. “If you told me a year ago the NBA and the world would stop, I would say you are out of your mind.”…

“It is my belief the NBA will return in a three-step process,” said Randy Osei, an entrepreneur and owner of Rozaay Management, which has worked with players such as Danny Green, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Dillon Brooks. “I can see the NBA resuming its condensed season initially with no fans in attendance, then move to no fans courtside or on the floor, and then finally allow fans on the floor but eliminate courtside and row B until the right strenuous screening measures are put into place to protect everyone.”

That progression seems logical (although the NBA and teams are not discussing this, for obvious reasons). Still, it will be strange at first with no fans, then none courtside.

Part of fans’ connection to the NBA is the intimacy of it. Some lucky (and wealthy) fans get to sit courtside and hear what LeBron James is saying to Anthony Davis or listen in on Patrick Beverley‘s trash talk to, well, everyone.

However, for 99 percent of fans that intimacy comes via television cameras, which can zoom in on the exposed faces of the players and allow us to see their expressions and do some lip-reading. That will not change.

But the intimacy of the sport will feel a little different without those fans surrounding the edge of the court.

The NBA is different than football, the fans are closer and there are no helmets. The NBA is different than the NHL, there is no plexiglass separating the players and the fans.

When it returns, the NBA will be and feel a little different, at least at first.

 