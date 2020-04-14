Kansas guard Devon Dotson declares for NBA draft

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kansas guard Devon Dotson was one of the best players in college basketball.

Will his game translate to the NBA?

Time to find out.

Dotson, via Kansas:

I’ve decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player. In basketball this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me. Although I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft, this is not a good-bye as I will always be a Jayhawk.

Dotson looks like a borderline first-round pick.

He’s just 6-foot-2 and an inferior outside shooter – a distressing combination. Few players like that succeed in the NBA.

Dotson is fast and creates transition opportunities. He’s also a creative finisher when the rim is protected. But facing NBA length and athleticism will present new challenges.

Pushing the pace and driving, Dotson must improve his distributing to take full advantage. He’s a fine passer but can get better.

Dotson is a pesky defender. However, his size limits him on that end.

Obviously, Dotson isn’t getting significantly taller. He could shoot better on 3-pointers. Otherwise, he’ll have a narrow needle to thread in the NBA.