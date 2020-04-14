Jayson Tatum: I haven’t touched a basketball since Celtics’ last game

Jayson Tatum keeps one-upping Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Tatum said James Harden should’ve gotten MVP last year over Antetokounmpo, who actually won the award.
Antetokounmpo said he doesn’t have access to a hoop during the NBA’s coronavirus-forced shutdown. Tatum said he didn’t even have a ball.
Rachel Nichols of ESPN:
Tatum:
I haven’t been able to touch a basketball since our last game at Indiana. I’ve got stuff to work out at home and cardio and weights and stuff. But, yeah, I haven’t played basketball in a long time.
Health is a big concern whenever this hiatus ends.
So is rust.
Daryl Morey is right: This will be uncomfortable. Imagine how long it’d take for players like Tatum to reach peak performance after not even dribbling for more than a month. There isn’t time for that. When the NBA can resume making major money, it will (and should).
Arturas Karnisovas is giving the Bulls’ front office a much-needed overhaul, and now he is looking for his top deputy.
He has been granted permission to talk to three assistant GMs with other organizations, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Lloyd has long been a name of interest because of his ties to the organization (he used to work in the Chicago front office). All three have been names seen as ready for a promotion to the GM chair.
Not on this list of candidates, Denver’s Calvin Booth, someone K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said was a target. He will remain in Denver.
Gar Forman was the long-time GM of the Bulls, even though he ceded some power to John Paxson in recent years. Forman was fired as part of the front office overhaul. Paxson was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.
Karnisovas is trying to have his new front office staff in place and ready to go for the draft and free agency, whenever they eventually happen. There has not been any movement on the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.
Kansas guard Devon Dotson was one of the best players in college basketball.
Will his game translate to the NBA?
Time to find out.
Dotson, via Kansas:
I’ve decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player. In basketball this has always been my ultimate dream and my time at KU has prepared me. Although I intend to sign with an agent and remain in the draft, this is not a good-bye as I will always be a Jayhawk.
Dotson looks like a borderline first-round pick.
He’s just 6-foot-2 and an inferior outside shooter – a distressing combination. Few players like that succeed in the NBA.
Dotson is fast and creates transition opportunities. He’s also a creative finisher when the rim is protected. But facing NBA length and athleticism will present new challenges.
Pushing the pace and driving, Dotson must improve his distributing to take full advantage. He’s a fine passer but can get better.
Dotson is a pesky defender. However, his size limits him on that end.
Obviously, Dotson isn’t getting significantly taller. He could shoot better on 3-pointers. Otherwise, he’ll have a narrow needle to thread in the NBA.
LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard have discussed reuniting on the Trail Blazers. Aldridge, who left Portland for San Antonio and remains under contract with the Spurs, said that.
The story here isn’t the content.
It’s the medium.
Running the Trail Blazers’ Twitter account, Lillard responded with Aldridge to a fan question about adding a former teammate to Portland’s current roster. The since-deleted tweet, via Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World:
This is harmless. It’s akin to the Celtics tweeting an image of an Anthony Davis Celtics jersey while he played for the Pelicans. The NBA never announced a punishment for Boston for that.
But that was also before the league decided to crack down on tampering.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said players discussing joining forces would be a violation only if the player was acting at the behest of the team. This is essentially the opposite. The team amplified a player’s desire to join forces with someone under contract with another team.
Will the NBA punish the Trail Blazers? It’s hard to get worked up over this. But considering the league’s seemingly arbitrary history of tampering enforcement plus potential to make an example under new guidelines, it’s at least worth watching.
Even when he committed to Michigan, Isaiah Todd left the door open for a route other than college basketball.
He’s walking through it.
Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated:
Todd officially decommitted from the Wolverines on Tuesday to pursue a pro career.
He plans to hire an agent.
The 18-year-old Todd won’t be eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. But Todd, a skilled and mobile power forward, is a potential lottery pick in 2021.
In the meantime, there more options than just college basketball for elite players coming out of high school. The NBA’s minor league and Australia’s top league are offering special contracts or American teenagers. European leagues don’t have an NBA-style age minimum.
A path like Brandon Jennings’ is no longer such a rarity. Darius Bazley, who planned to join the NBA’s minor league the sat out the season, went No. 23 to the Thunder last year. After playing in Australia’s National Basketball Association, LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton project as lottery picks this year. Expect more players than just Todd to take these routes.
At least until the NBA ends the one-and-done era by allowing players to jump straight to the NBA from high school.