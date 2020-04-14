Jayson Tatum: I haven’t touched a basketball since Celtics’ last game

Arturas Karnisovas is giving the Bulls’ front office a much-needed overhaul, and now he is looking for his top deputy.

He has been granted permission to talk to three assistant GMs with other organizations, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

ESPN Sources: The Bulls and Arturas Karnisovas had permission granted to interview three of the franchise's GM candidates this week: Marc Eversley (76ers), Mark Hughes (Clippers) and Matt Lloyd (Magic). — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 14, 2020

Lloyd has long been a name of interest because of his ties to the organization (he used to work in the Chicago front office). All three have been names seen as ready for a promotion to the GM chair.

Not on this list of candidates, Denver’s Calvin Booth, someone K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago said was a target. He will remain in Denver.

Gar Forman was the long-time GM of the Bulls, even though he ceded some power to John Paxson in recent years. Forman was fired as part of the front office overhaul. Paxson was given the title of senior adviser of basketball operations, but he will have no power over player personnel moves.

Karnisovas is trying to have his new front office staff in place and ready to go for the draft and free agency, whenever they eventually happen. There has not been any movement on the head coaching position and Jim Boylen, who wants to retain the job. Karnisovas intends to get the front office set up first.