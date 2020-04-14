Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge
Mark Sobhani/NBAE via Getty Images

From Trail Blazers’ Twitter account, Damian Lillard says he wants to add Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge

By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 3:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

LaMarcus Aldridge and Damian Lillard have discussed reuniting on the Trail Blazers. Aldridge, who left Portland for San Antonio and remains under contract with the Spurs, said that.

The story here isn’t the content.

It’s the medium.

Running the Trail Blazers’ Twitter account, Lillard responded with Aldridge to a fan question about adding a former teammate to Portland’s current roster. The since-deleted tweet, via Nico Martinez of Fadeaway World:

This is harmless. It’s akin to the Celtics tweeting an image of an Anthony Davis Celtics jersey while he played for the Pelicans. The NBA never announced a punishment for Boston for that.

But that was also before the league decided to crack down on tampering.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said players discussing joining forces would be a violation only if the player was acting at the behest of the team. This is essentially the opposite. The team amplified a player’s desire to join forces with someone under contract with another team.

Will the NBA punish the Trail Blazers? It’s hard to get worked up over this. But considering the league’s seemingly arbitrary history of tampering enforcement plus potential to make an example under new guidelines, it’s at least worth watching.

Michigan commit Isaiah Todd turning pro

Isaiah Todd
Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 1:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Even when he committed to Michigan, Isaiah Todd left the door open for a route other than college basketball.

He’s walking through it.

Jason Jordan of Sports Illustrated:

Todd officially decommitted from the Wolverines on Tuesday to pursue a pro career.

He plans to hire an agent.

The 18-year-old Todd won’t be eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. But Todd, a skilled and mobile power forward, is a potential lottery pick in 2021.

In the meantime, there more options than just college basketball for elite players coming out of high school. The NBA’s minor league and Australia’s top league are offering special contracts or American teenagers. European leagues don’t have an NBA-style age minimum.

A path like Brandon Jennings’ is no longer such a rarity. Darius Bazley, who planned to join the NBA’s minor league the sat out the season, went No. 23 to the Thunder last year. After playing in Australia’s National Basketball Association, LaMelo Ball and R.J. Hampton project as lottery picks this year. Expect more players than just Todd to take these routes.

At least until the NBA ends the one-and-done era by allowing players to jump straight to the NBA from high school.

Report: Chinese Basketball Association delays season until at least July

Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) chairman Yao Ming
Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 12:55 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There was already pessimism about the NBA finishing its season.

This should only add to it.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

The Chinese Basketball Association is facing another setback in its efforts to resume play in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources told ESPN that league officials met overnight to discuss the fate of its season, which has been on hold since Jan. 24, and elected to postpone its calendar again, this time until at least July.

Unlike the Chinese Basketball Association, at least the NBA is sparing everyone a series of false starts. NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he’d make no decisions until at least May.

The coronavirus pandemic began in China. Though there are numerous other factors, that at least indicated China would be ahead of the United States on a standard recovery timeline (if one exists). If that’s the case, forget talk of the NBA returning in June. The CBA isn’t even returning that soon.

The NBA is and should be preparing plans for resuming play. The league must be ready.

But this is yet another reminder of how difficult it is to control the coronavirus.

Mississippi State’s Robert Woodard II entering NBA draft as borderline first-rounder

Mississippi State forward Robert Woodard
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 11:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Raptors guard Terence Davis just spent the season making teams regret not drafting him out of Mississippi State last year.

Will Robert Woodard II become the first first-round pick out of Mississippi State since Arnett Moultrie in 2012 and just the second since Erick Dampier and Dontae’ Jones in 1996?

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

Mississippi State sophomore Robert Woodard II is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Thursday.

“I am going into the draft with the intention of not going back to school,” Woodard told ESPN. “I am maintaining my eligibility because of the uncertainty about the dates and what workouts will look like, but I don’t look it at is as testing the waters. I am all-in with this thing.”

Woodard projects as a borderline first-round pick.

NBA teams can’t get enough small forwards, and Woodard (6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan and good athleticism) looks the part. He can defend multiple positions. His 3-point percentage (43) was high.

But don’t assume Woodard will make it as a 3-and-D player. He shot a low volume of 3s, waiting for the best looks. His free-throw percentage – a key indicator of shooting ability – was just 64.

Beyond his 3-and-D skills, there’s even more reason for concern. Woodard is a lackluster ball-handler and distributor.

That said, teams should place more value on players like Woodard in the draft. It’s worth rolling the dice on wings with the tools to pan out. Many won’t. But the ones who do will fill a position where options are scarce.

2020 PBT Awards: Most Improved Player

Mavericks star Luka Doncic and Hornets guard Devonte' Graham
Jeff Siner/Charlotte Observer/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanApr 14, 2020, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA regular season might be finished. Heck, the entire NBA season might be finished. Even if play resumes with regular-season games, there’d likely be an abridged finish before the playoffs (which will also likely be shortened).

So, we’re making our 2019-20 award picks now. If the regular season somehow lasts long enough to reconsider our choices, we’ll do that. But here are our selections on the assumption the regular season is over.

Kurt Helin

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

3. Devonte' Graham, Hornets

I was slow to come around to the idea of Luka Doncic going from Rookie of the Year to MIP. For this award, I tend to lean towards guys who have not reached their potential then make a leap to All-Star status (Brandon Ingram) or guys who come out of nowhere to play a big role (Devonte’ Graham). However, when you break this down, not only did Doncic make just a big a leap as them statistically, he made the hardest leap in the league, from good to franchise-cornerstone, elite player. It was very difficult to leave Bam Adebayo and Pascal Siakam off this list, this was a deep and deserving MIP class.

Dan Feldman

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

2. Devonte’ Graham, Hornets

3. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

I don’t care he’s in his second year. I don’t care he was drafted highly. I don’t care some believe this was “supposed to” happen. Luka Doncic went from good for a rookie to great for anyone – an amazing jump duplicated by only LeBron James.

That narrowly outpaced Devonte’ Graham, who came out of nowhere for the Hornets. He was out of the rotation last season. This season, he was on the outskirts of the All-Star discussion.

Brandon Ingram made huge strides as a shooter and in his all-around game – just in time to get paid.

This was an absurdly deep year for Most Improved Player. Trae Young followed Doncic’s arc, though hitting lower levels last season and this season with the Hawks. Duncan Robinson spent last of most season in the minor league then became a helpful starter on a good Heat team. Donte DiVincenzo went from bad to good, giving the Bucks a much-needed boost at shooting guard. A Young-Robinson-DiVincenzo ballot would be completely reasonable in many seasons.

Special shoutout to Raptors forward Pascal Siakam, who doesn’t deserve this annual award but keeps making year-over-year improvements that – in aggregate – are incredible.

I haven’t even gotten to Heat big Bam Adebayo, who didn’t make Rising Stars his first two seasons then became an All-Star his third season. He suffers from being solid the previous two years, even though he became more impactful as a versatile defender and broke out as a passing weapon.

Again, the depth of this field is preposterous.

Keith Smith

1. Devonte’ Graham, Hornets

2. Brandon Ingram, Pelicans

3. Bam Adebayo, Heat

It’s usually considered bad form to give Most Improved Player to a second-year player. NBA players are expected to make a major jump from their first to second years. However, Devonte’ Graham came out of nowhere. As a part-time rotation player as a rookie, Graham averaged 4.7 points on 28.1 percent 3-point shooting and 2.6 assists per game. As a surprising starter in his sophomore campaign, Graham shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc and averaged 18.2 points and 7.5 assists per game. The Hornets weren’t good, but they were better than most thought, as they were on a 29-win pace. Graham was a big part of that.

Brandon Ingram was the centerpiece of the Anthony Davis’ trade for the Pelicans and he showed why. Ingram made the All-Star team for the first time and upped his scoring output to 24.3 points per game. He hit 38.7 percent from downtown on a career-high 6.3 three-point attempts per game. Ingram also improved his rebounding up to 6.3 boards per night, while also dishing out a career-best 4.3 assists per game.

Bam Adebayo was a first-time All-Star in 2020, as he flashed an improved all-around game. Adebayo was mostly a defender and rebounder in his first two NBA seasons. As a third-year player, he became a full-time starter and showed his box score stuffing chops. Adebayo averaged career-highs across the board with 16.2 points, 10.5 rebound, 5.1 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 56.7 percent from the field and played in all 65 of Miami’s games.