Spurs 2015 first-round pick Nikola Milutinov agrees to three-year deal with CSKA Moscow

San Antonio Spurs 2015 first-round draftee Nikola Milutinov has agreed to terms with CSKA Moscow in Russia. Sources told NBC Sports, Milutinov is signing a three-year deal with CSKA that has no NBA outs.
Milutinov was drafted by San Antonio with the 26th pick in the first round of the 2015 Draft. The seven-foot center had been with KK Partizan in his native Serbia before being drafted by the Spurs.
Over the last four seasons, the 25-year old Milutinov has played with Olympiacos in Greece. In 2019-20 he averaged 10.3 points on 65.6% shooting. He also grabbed 8.2 rebounds per game.
Milutinov was also a part of the Serbian team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup. He played in all eight games and averaged 7.0 points. Milutinov backed up NBA players Nikola Jokic and Boban Marjanovic for the fifth-place Serbian team.
As a former draft pick playing outside of the NBA, the Spurs will retain Milutinov’s draft rights until he signs or they renounce his rights. San Antonio could also choose to trade Milutinov’s draft rights to another NBA team.
The Chicago Bulls officially announced Arturas Karnisovas as their new Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations today:
Chicago also began the further shakeup of their front office by firing General Manager Gar Forman.
Forman had been with the Bulls for 22 years. Forman started with the team as a scout in 1998 and worked his way up to a special assistant role, then Director of Player Personnel before being named GM in late-May of 2009. It was rumored that Forman might be reassigned to a scouting role within the organization, prior to his departure being announced.
Former VP of Basketball Ops John Paxson was reassigned to the role of Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations. Paxson is expected to have no daily presence around the team.
Karnisovas has begun hiring his own front office staff, starting with adding J.J. Polk from the New Orleans Pelicans. Polk will be Chicago’s Assistant General Manager after holding the title of Executive Director of Basketball Administration for New Orleans. Polk is known around the league as a cap specialist.
Karnisovas is currently speaking with candidates to fill the open the General Manager role. It is rumored that the Bulls will look to fill that position with a person of color.
Kendrick Nunn believes he should be the 2020 NBA Rookie of the Year, and he’s not afraid to let people know it. In an interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel, the Miami Heat guard said he should be the Rookie of the Year, despite Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies having better statistics.
“I think people will say that he is Rookie of the Year, but I don’t believe it,” Nunn said. “The most value should be in the wins. And we’re both starting guards on teams, and our team has been holding it down. We’re a playoff team, so go ahead and give that Rookie of the Year to Kendrick Nunn.”
Nunn’s Heat were 42-24 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at the time the NBA season was suspended. The Grizzlies were 32-33 and in eighth place in the Western Conference.
The 6’3” point guard has averaged 15.6 points and 3.4 assists per game for Miami this season. He’s started in all 62 games he has played and has shooting splits of 45/36/84.
Nunn went undrafted out of Oakland University in 2018, despite averaging 25.9 points per game. He played Summer League in 2018 for the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors brought Nunn to training camp and waived him before the start of the 2018-19 season. Nunn went on to star for the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA G-League.
At the tail-end of the 2019 season, Miami signed Nunn out of the G-League, but he did not appear in a game for the Heat. This allowed him to retain his rookie status for the 2019-20 season.
University of Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft per a report from Jonathan Givony of ESPN. Quickley told ESPN that he’s hiring an agent and forgoing his remaining two years of eligibility.
At 6’3’’, Quickley possesses a 6’10’’ wingspan. That length allows scouts to project him as an off-ball player, which is largely what he was with the Wildcats. Quickley started just seven games as freshman, as he played behind classmate Ashton Hagans and Tyler Herro, who was a rookie with the Miami Heat this season. As a sophomore, Quickley started in 20 of 30 games. John Calipari regularly deployed three-guard lineups featuring Quickley, Hagans and Tyrese Maxey.
In his 30 games, the 2020 SEC Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He shot an impressive 42.8% from behind the arc and 92.3% at the free throw line. Quickley also got to the charity stripe for 5.2 free throw attempts per game, which makes his percentage that much more impressive.
Quickley is the third member of the Kentucky backcourt to declare for the 2020 draft, joining Hagans and Maxey. Maxey is considered a potential lottery pick, while Hagans and Quickley are both seen as middle-to-late second-round picks.
The NBA Draft is scheduled to be held Thursday, June 25, but several NBA front offices are asking for the NBA to consider pushing the draft back as far as August. Without the ability to bring prospects to their facilities, NBA decision-makers are worried about how the pre-draft process will work.
Players have until Sunday, April 26 to declare as candidates for the 2020 NBA Draft.
In every draft, there is one guy who falls through to the teens, but a few years later ends up maxing out his talent in a way nobody predicted. In 2013, another down draft — as this year’s is expected to be — Anthony Bennett went No. 1 (Victor Oladipo went second, but the next best player in the top nine is Otto Porter) but the Bucks rolled the dice on a player named Giannis Antetokounmpo at No. 15. That’s worked out pretty well.
Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard says his team will be looking for that guy, that Washington in a position to be patient and bring someone along slowly. Sheppard did a Twitter Q&A last week on the Wizards team account and said this about the draft (at tip Chase Hughes at NBC Sports Washington).
“I think when you look at our roster and you see eight players 23 or younger, we can probably take a swing at somebody and they’re not going to have to help us immediately next year. If that player is there, certainly we do that.”
The Wizards will head into the Draft Lottery (whenever it takes place) with the ninth-worst record in the league. However, with the return of John Wall in the backcourt with Bradley Beal, plus the hoped re-signing of Davis Bertans and the growth of Rui Hachimura, the Wizards expect to leap up into the playoffs next season.
There will not be a rookie who can help them right now, so why not pick and try to develop a player who will be more of a late bloomer, one who in three or four years other fan bases will ask “how did we miss that guy?”
That sounds good. The question becomes, assuming the Wizards find this player, do they have the coaching and development staff to bring him along? And who will be the coach in a couple of years? Still, this kind of long-term thinking is good for the Wizards.
The NBA Draft is scheduled for June 25, but teams are asking for it to be pushed back to August or later. That likely happens.